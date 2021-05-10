Land transactions for the week of May 9, 2021

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from April 14-19:

April 14

-Matthew D. Shaffer to N. P. Dodge, for $660,000, for Lot 1041 in Highland Lakes 10th Sector Phase I.

-Gary Dean Bolton to Shane Weaver, for $115,000, for Lot 33 in Allendale.

-M & W Investments Inc. to Salah Uddin, for $738,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Rex A. Horton to Allen Horton, for $50,000, for Lot 2 in Shelby Shores 1987 Addition.

-Willie J. Donald to Gail Hutton, for $141,122.21, for Lot 41 in Summerchase Phase 3.

-Vickie Ann Vick to Casey Andrew Ballenger, for $12,141.90, for Lot 1 in Ballenger Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Matthew L. Glidewell, for $362,806, for Lot 6057 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-Jerry R. Hill to Russell J. Reeves, for $17,000, for Lots 1, 2, 7 and 8 in Stinson Hill Subdivision.

-Kathryn H. Gilliam to HPA III Acquisitions 1 LLC, for $331,000, for Lot 1017 in Riverchase Country Club 17th Addition.

-Lindsey C. Adams to Joni Fuller, for $215,000, for Lot 59 in Kinsale Garden Homes 3rd Sector.

-Jonathan Miles Kendrick to Sharon G. Green, for $270,000, for Lot 340 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase III.

-Terri Compton to Juan Garcia, for $35,000, for Lot 1 in Compton Family Subdivision.

-Brittany Contorno Tanner to John Eleos Lindquist, for $217,000, for Lot 70 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase IV.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to James Ray Sloan, for $302,135, for Lot 113 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Claude Fountain to Khiari J. McAlpin, for $25,000, for Lot 223 in Lochinvar at Ballantrae Final Plat.

-Garry D. Burns to Connor S. Boyd, for $160,000, for Lot 94 in Wyndham Cottages Phase II Resurvey.

-Patti S. Bragan to Scott Marine, for $265,000, for Lot 134 in Chandalar South Third Sector.

-Derek A. Harden to Gregory Chase O. Mary, for $165,000, for Lot 1 in Legacy Oaks.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to William Patrick McGill, for $407,577, for Lot 203 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Paul E. Cannon to Mourad Hammouti, for $222,000, for Lot 20 in Grande View Garden & Townhomes First Addition.

-Walter M. McCranie to Walter M. McCranie, for $325,987, for property in Section 9, Township 20 South, Range 2 East, property in Section 21, Township South, Range 2 East, property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East and property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Sadie L. Wilcox to Amy Wilcox Gover, for $30,070, for property in Section 20, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $536,000, for Lots 119, 120, 130, 211, 205, 207 and 216 in Cove at Helena.

-Susan K. Stembridge to Fredrick Fierke, for $447,500, for Lot 75 in Meadow Ridge.

-Lori Dianne Salter to Nolan R. Woodard, for $263,000, for Lot 90 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Jason S. Allen to Dameon Baylor, for $149,500, for Lot 3 in Green Valley.

-GVP LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $62,000, for Lots 143, 144, 145 and 146 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Safe Future Land Holdings LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $31,000, for Lots 147 and 148 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Judye Richardson to Michael Scott Hubbard, for $408,800, for Lot 12 in Wisteria.

-Donald C. Horton to Donald L. Horton, for $29,190, for Lot 1 in Horton Family Subdivision.

-Susan Murphree Graham to Peyton Knighten, for $85,000, for Lot 3 in Jackson Oaks.

-Nelda Ray Bearden to Nelda Ray Bearden, for $112,775, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Amanda Louise Rowell Kidd and Daniels Real Estate LLC, for $1,000,000, for property in Section 5, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Atheena Martinez to Emmanuel J. Martinez, for $130,000, for Lot 605 in Gables Condominium Amended.

-Janet Thomas to Bober Lake Properties LLC, for $114,000, for property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Westervelt Company Inc. to Dennis Polley, for $128,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

April 15

-Greg Garnette to Greg Garnette, for $219,000, for Lot 108 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase 1 Final Record Plat.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Michael Steven Kelley, for $447,586, for Lot 639 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Robyn Lynn White to Berenice Roque, for $369,500, for Lot 6 in Lincoln Park.

-Donna R. Campbell to Caroline E. White, for $195,000, for Lot 210 in Hidden Creek III Phase 2.

-William Dennis Murphy to Robert Post, for $1,100,000, for property in Section 1, Township 18 South, Range 1 East, property in Section 12, Township 18 South, Range 1 East, property in Section 6, Township 18 South, Range 2 East and property in Section 7, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Ashton D. Raymer to Vincent Lamont Pollard, for $200,000, for Lot 24 in Cottages at Stonehaven.

-Gary Marquess to Carrie J. Turpin, for $5,000, for property in Section 20, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-James S. Kellogg to Eric C. Zellner, for $740,000, for Lot 67 in Cove at Greystone Phase II.

-Sarah Wright to Daniel Whitaker, for $273,700, for Lot 63 in Homestead Second Sector.

-James J. Odom to Lorine S. Cantrell, for $79,950, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Michael Andrew Clark to Bailey Investment Properties LLC, for $269,000, for Lot 11 in Old Mill Trace.

-Danielle J. Gambino to Abigail Cunningham Moorer, for $460,000, for Lot 2129 in Highland Lakes 21st Sector Phase I & II.

-Smith Living Trust to Gerbin Noeld Chavez, for $575,000, for Lot 1442 in Highland Lakes 14th Sector.

-Christopher Kendall to Kelsey Freeman Justice, for $365,000, for Lot 91 in Greystone Village Phase 1 Amended Map of a Resurvey of Lots 91 and 92.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Steven Tartt, for $322,465, for Lot 47 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-James O. Jones to Valerie C. Jones, for $70,750, for property in Section 15, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Benjamin S. Box to Nicky Wood, for $510,000, for Lot 783 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase II Final Plat.

-Christopher Bradley Landrum to Angela Lee Pike, for $499,000, for Lot 4-33 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector Four English Village Neighborhood.

-Mohamed Allami to Bruce Addison, for $360,000, for Lot 16 in Windchase Givianpours Addition to Meadow Brook.

-Michael L. Hewitt to Micah P. Parker, for $286,000, for Lot 33 in Hunter Hills Phase Two.

-Waiel Jassim to Hossein Dovlatabadi, for $79,000, for Lot 101 in Gables Condominium Amended Plat.

-Gary E. Abercrombie to Michael Howard, for $5,500, for Lots 7, 8, 9 and 10 in Legion Heights.

-Frank L. Helms to Timothy Paul Milam, for $220,000, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Larry D. Higgins to Century Revitalization Group LLC, for $168,000, for Lot 16 in Navajo Hills 7th Sector.

-Carolyn J. Brantley to Brantley Mobile Home Park Inc., for $68,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $171,000, for Lots 647 and 651 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Tall Timbers LLC to DAL Properties LLC, for $121,500, for Lot 3 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Josh N. Parkinson, for $434,280, for Lot 2079 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Sam Abney, for $397,497, for Lot 2028 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-William C. Herring to Vicki Motley, for $216,600, for Lot 333 in Savannah Pointe Sector IV Phase II.

-Curtis Foshee to Paul R. Abercrombie, for $138,000, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Flemming Partners LLC to William J. Mahoney, for $474,491, for Lot 4004 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.

April 16

-Mary E. Cobb to Western REI LLC, for $380,000, for property in Section 3, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Linda A. Meadors to Paige Batson, for $110,000, for Lot 20 in Nottingham Townhomes Resurvey of Lots 16 thru 21.

-Ammie Dell Barrett to Matthew K. Casey, for $346,000, for Lot 40 in Dunnavant Square Resurvey.

-Jessica M. Williams to Dana L. Cheever, for $343,000, for Lot 344 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended.

-John Christopher Douglas to Bradley Alan Polk, for $245,000, for Lot 8 in Plantation South Second Sector Phase No. 1.

-Matthew K. Casey to Bryan Nicholas Taylor, for $338,000, for Lot 149 in Forest Park 1st Sector.

-Daryl Eugene Johnson to Mary Ellen Mills, for $300,175, for Lot 122 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Valerie Phillips, for $332,995, for Lot 96 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Cynthia L. Williams to Krystal L. Fochtmann, for $180,000, for Lot 32 in Oakdale Estates.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Deborah M. Solomon, for $193,255, for Lot 20 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Elizabeth Coirier Dewberry, for $196,999, for Lot 61 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Susan G. Tucker to SWWC Utilities Inc., for $350,000, for property in Section 25, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.

-Matthew N. Reznicek to Emily Chaney Compton, for $432,000, for Lot 14 in Bridgewater Park Final Record Plat.

-Lauren A. Butcher to Greg Sheibley, for $203,000, for Lot 43 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Joseph C. Tinsley, for $658,844, for Lot 1205 in Blackridge Phase 2.

-Chalmer Rex Myer to Alan G. Stabler, for $546,500, for Lot 508 in Highland Lakes 5th Sector Phase II.

-Caroline Bradley to Melissa Glenn Johnson, for $245,000, for Lot 10 in Stoneridge Resurvey and Subdivision of Lots 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 Block 1.

-Nolan R. Woodard to Cynthia L. Whisner, for $497,000, for Lot 12-08 in Mt Laurel Phase II.

-Tara M. Natter to Jyoti Awale Clackler, for $255,000, for Lot 137 in Lake Forest First Sector.

-Ashlyn Layton MacQueen to Jacob Allen Hakes, for $150,000, for Lot 75 in Meriweather Sector 3.

-Jennifer G. Shamy to Angie Denise Oliver, for $369,900, for Lot 50 in Belvedere Cove Phase III Final Plat.

-Two Mountains LLC to Brad Pfeiffer, for $180,000, for Lot 58 in Highlands Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Robert A. $165,000 to Heather Burns, for xxx, for Lot 4 in Cahaba Valley Estates First Sector.

-Mildred S. York to Joanna D. York, for $122,400, for Lot 304 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-Brantley Mobile Home Park Inc. to Donald Brantley, for $67,181.62, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Whitley Raymer to Wesley Adam Wade, for $329,900, for Lot 48 in Woodvale.

-Michelle Weygand to Iridium Properties LLC, for $203,000, for Lot 127 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Jeremy R. Duke to Jena Callaway, for $285,000, for property in Section 7, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Michael W. Hull to Mitchell W. Watkins, for $555,000, for Lot 11 in Glen Estates.

-Mary E. Brazeal to Allison Goodman, for $150,000, for Lot 107 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Karen Shader to Frederic Jay Prosser, for $298,200, for Lot 56 in Sunny Meadows 2nd Sector.

-Sherry S. Mauldin to Armstrong Oil Company Inc., for $350,000, for Lot 28 in Woodland.

-Angela Crider to Sarah White, for $300,000, for Lot 4 in Broken Bow South.

-Greg L. Vedel to JCM Holdings LLC, for $220,000, for Lot 15 in Greystone 8th Sector Phase I.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jennifer Earline Newby, for $317,300, for Lot 55 in Creekview Sector 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Taylor Gaddis, for $296,785, for Lot 6 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Adam Richmond Tucker, for $310,000, for Lot 205 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-James L. Keating to Tanika B. Finley, for $193,000, for Lot 1 in Fernwood Third Sector Resurvey.

-James H. Garner to Ashley Louise Pugh, for $251,000, for Lot 46 in Hidden Springs Sector 1.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Ulysses Leanders Griffin, for $196,235, for Lot 24 in Glades.

-Joan Vickery to Randall S. White, for $59,700, for Lot 13 in Carleton Point Amended Map.

-Jena Callaway to BAF 3 LLC, for $249,900, for Lot 3 in Villages of Westover Sector 1.

-Julia Schweers Livingston to Ellis E. Turner, for $285,000, for Lot 12 in Homestead Sector A Phase II.

-Sergio Aparicio to Samuel W. Burroughs McLurkin, for $40,000, for Lot 160 in Long Branch Estates Phase II Final Plat.

-Isabella Dawn Marie Edwards to James E. Amos, for $1, for Lot 130 in Siluria Mills Property Line Map.

-R. P. Brasher to Susan Morgan, for $44,887.50, for property in Section 8, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

April 19

-Michael E. Parton to Michael E. Parton, for $71,500, for Lot 533 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase I.

-Mello West to Jermaine West, for $285,600, for Lot 335 in Haddingon Parc at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Joseph Michael Mure to Wendell Rayfel Harris, for $185,000, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Jim Ernest Estes to Jason Portera, for $775,000, for Lot 1 in Park Lane Addition to Riverchase.

-Jason Portera to Larry J. Stanford, for $514,000, for Lot 2720 in Riverchase Country Club 27th Addition.

-Lynda S. Richmond to Clay Bishop, for $130,000, for Lot 701 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to CS Equity Partners LLC, for $623,700, for Lots 97, 231 and 232 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Julia K. Vedder Sims to Lisa Toporovicz, for $155,000, for Lot 35 in Park Place First Addition Phase II Corrected Plat No. 1.

-John David Brumfield to John David Brumfield, for $105,520, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Cindy Williams to Gregory Michael Weiland, for $485,000, for Lot 15-10 in Mt Laurel Phase III.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $79,500, for Lot 22-115 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $55,000, for Lot 812 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.

-Henrietta P. McNeel to Brunetta Means Green, for $429,450, for Lot 9 in South Lake Cove.

-Timeless Homes LLC to Randi B. Hartley, for $453,730, for Lot 95 in Bent Creek Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Kevin J. Jackson to Bradley Williams, for $545,000, for Lot 310 in Greystone Legacy 3rd Sector.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 651 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Joshua W. Brown, for $353,389, for Lot 12-23 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.

-K&J Homes LLC to J. Cruz Aguilar, for $120,000, for Lot 1504 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Noreen A. Mears to Corey McCallum, for $315,000, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Thomas Desmond Fitzgerald to Dipin Sharma, for $500,000, for Lot 31 in Lake Wilborn Phase 1B Final Plat.

-H. Russell Steele to Elizabeth Maziarz, for $192,700, for Lot 6 in Royal Pines Phase II.

-Mylenda F. Rushing to Katherine Johnston, for $438,000, for Lot 268 in Riverchase Country Club Ninth Addition.

-Benson Holdings LLC to Berryhill Holdings LLC, for $690,000, for Lots 100, 150, 200 and 250 in Providence Park Phase III.

-Jackson C. Reynolds to John M. Sirasky, for $651,001, for Lot 52 in Cove at Greystone Phase 2.

-Richard Frank Danna to Pamela Apicella, for $250,000, for Lot 6 in Stratford Place Phase IV.

-Shirley A. Selvage to Corbin J. Close, for $250,000, for Lot 10 in Park Forest Sector 7 Phase I.

-James M. Little to James J. Little, for $500, for Lot 5 in Indian Valley Sixth Sector.

-Commercial Development Authority of the City ofAlabaster to Western REI LLC, for $376,298, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Edward J. Thigpen to J & L Properties LLC, for $192,000, for Lot 18 in Chase Plantation 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-Jon Brummitt to Susan L. Gargala, for $585,000, for Lot 1635 in Highland Lakes 16th Sector.

-Wayne Grubb to Hans Sebastian Hudd, for $525,000, for Lot 21 in Meadow Brook Fifth Sector First Phase.

-Brandy L. English to Juan Carlos Ortiz Munoz, for $230,000, for Lot 117 in Summer Brook Sector 5 Phase 2.

-Connie J. Wallace to James Alexander Polio, for $282,000, for Lot 40 in Oakridge 2nd Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Shane G. Virgin, for $325,680, for Lot 41 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Wealth Cap Funds LLC to WCH AL 1001 LLC, for $150,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Ashley McCoy to Raven Ashton Stark Otts, for $164,700, for Lot 6 in Brook Forest Addition to Wyndham Phase Two.

-John E. Woody to Brittany R. Saint, for $275,000, for Lot 77 in Park Forest 7th Sector Phase I.

-Amerihome Mortgage Company LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, for $500, for property in Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Ronny C. Harbison to John E. Woody, for $330,000, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Sebastian Hudd to Amanda L. Duke, for $330,000, for Lot 12 in Meadow Brook Cluster Homes 2nd Sector.

-Redfield Enterprises LLC to Lisa Toporovicz, for $212,000, for Lot 32 in Apache Ridge Subdivision First Sector.

-Martha Kay Johnson to Jacob Anthony Couch, for $145,000, for Lot 4 in Arden Subdivision.

-Allan Casteel to Benjamin V. Smith, for $550,000, for Lot 97 in Weatherly Oxford Sector 10.

-Casey Andrew Ballenger to Wright Homes Inc., for $15,519, for property in Section 25, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Jacob Bates to Tatiana Thomas, for $147,000, for Lot 204 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 3.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Jason Loomis, for $180,260, for Lot 62 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Kerri A. Bridges to Jinida Holt, for $165,000, for Lot 72 in Meadows Phase 2 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Utsav Kamleshbhai Parmar, for $262,100, for Lot 1558 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Westervelt Company Inc. to Gary Brown, for $76,000, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-J. D. Tumbleston to Alaa Mito, for $72,406, for Lot 285 in Camden Cove Sector 6 Amended Map Final Plat.