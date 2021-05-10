Marriages for the week of May 9, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from April 26-30:
-Phillip Richard Hughes to Mallory Brooke Schneider.
-Benjamin Michael Duncan to Catherine Marie Sellers.
-Christine Morris Galbraith to Darrek Kane Weaver.
-Emma Gale Livingston to Daniel Mark Cochrane.
-Pierce Bradford Merry to Drue Ittner Voorhees.
-Ryan Wendell Sheffield to Jaime Lyn Petrosky.
-Antonio Valente Mondragon Salas to Diana Guerrero Cordova.
-Angelia Lea Ossman to Corbett Edwin Hurt.
-Tione Dartrell Ray to Jasmine Ciera Wright.
-Chad Edward Jacobs to Julia Rene Faison.
-Arceo Rafael Ocampo to Puente Petra Martinez.
-Meghan Elizabeth Kelly to Justin Mark Steeley.
-Abby Anne Duncan to Landon Patrick Sagle.
-Quandarius D. Unta Ray to Kourtney Alexandria Lowery.
-Randall Alexander Fortson to Madisyn Elizabeth Green.
-Naomi Anne Greatorex to Jeffrey Verl Mashburn.
-George Young to Petra Vaughn.
-Shannon Ridgeway Lamoureux to Joel Brady Childers.
-Austin Quade Butler to Lauren Samantha Sewell.
-Rebecca Ann Castleberry to Jordan Michael Whaley.
-Haley Elizabeth Hulsey to Chase Ashton Duncan.
-Travis Ray Harper to Rachel Kinley Johnson.
-Timothy Lee Logan to Anha Elizabeth Mitchell.
-Aaron Matthew McLendon to Haley Nicole Anderson.
-Jerry Jamel Young to Elrica Yumaniqueka Brown.
-Gary Wendell Cobia to Janet Leigh Barclift.