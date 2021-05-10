expand
May 10, 2021

Police reports for the week of May 9, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 5:19 pm Monday, May 10, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 26-May 3:

Alabaster

April 26

-Theft of property first degree from the 1000 block of Flyway View Lane. A Big Tex trailer valued at $10,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 200 block of First Street North. Money in the amount of $4,300 was stolen.

-Forgery second degree from the 1200 block of Willow Creek Place. Negotiable instruments were forged.

-Information report from the 300 block of Pebble Lane.

April 27

-Information report, trespassing notice from the 10000 block of Alabama 119. A chainsaw and pole saw were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Forest Hills Road.

-Information report from the 1300 block of Michael Circle.

-Property damage from the 400 block of First Street North. A 2020 Ford Edge valued at $2,500 was damaged.

-Theft of property third degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Assorted items valued at $662.33 were stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 30 block of Betty Snow Circle.

April 28

-Property damage, leaving scene of an accident from the 2000 block of King Charles Place. A 2018 Ford Transit as damaged including the left front quarter panel ($500), driver’s door ($500), left sliding door ($1,000), left rear quarter panel ($500) and rear bumper left side ($500).

-Theft of property first degree from the 1000 block of King James Drive. A work van valued at $40,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information report from the 1800 block of Mohawk Drive.

-Property damage, criminal trespass second degree from the 40 block of Buck Creek Plaza. A gate sustained $150 in damages.

-Found property from the 500 block of Treymoor Lake Circle. A Ruger firearm was recovered.

-Damage to property from the 100 block of Industrial Road. A light pole sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 1000 block of First Street North. An undisclosed amount of meth and a glass pipe were confiscated.

April 29

-Criminal trespass first degree from the 100 block of Redwood Drive.

-Criminal mischief second degree, burglary third degree from the 80 block of Weatherly Club Drive. A drive-thru window valued at $1,000 was damaged. A credit card machine valued at $2,000 and a bucket valued at $25 were stolen.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, information report from the 10 block of Weatherly Club Drive. An undisclosed amount of marijuana and a cell phone were confiscated.

-Identity theft from the 300 block of Dogwood Trail.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Grande Club Drive.

-Information report from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest.

-Information report from the 60 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A Springfield firearm valued at $500 was recovered.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 800 block of Honeysuckle Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 1400 block of Eighth Street Southwest.

April 30

-Possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 600 block of Simmsville Road.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Big Oak Circle.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Jasmine Drive.

-Information report from the 600 block of 12th Street Northwest.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Goldwire Place.

May 1

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Timberleaf Circle.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Dogwood Tr.

-Property damage from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Trail. A 2020 Hyundai Tucson was damaged.

May 2

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Winterhaven Drive.

-Lost property from the 100 block of Timberleaf Circle. An Apple iPhone was reported.

-Information report from the 100 block of Redwood Drive.

-Harassment or harassing communications, animal complaint from the 300 block of Fran Drive.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 400 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast. Vehicle parts and accessories valued at $150 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 9900 block of Alabama 119. Three cans of beef jerky valued at $6 were stolen.

-Trespassing notice from the 400 block of Colonial Promenade.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 10600 block of Alabama 119. Drugs/narcotics were confiscated.

May 3

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Kentwood Drive.

 

Calera

April 26

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Agency assist from the 100 block of Green Acres.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Incident from the 500 block of Waterstone Drive.

-Trespassing notice from the 2100 block of Timberline Drive.

-Found property from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

April 27

-Incident from the 100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from U.S. 31 and Alabama 25.

-Open container from the 60 block of Shelby County 87.

-Drug paraphernalia (three counts) from the 300 block of Shelby County 304.

-Failure to appear from the 300 block of McDow Road.

-Failure to appear from the 200 block of Shelby County 47.

April 28

-Domestic violence second degree-family (knife) from the 400 block of Sherwood Circle.

-Harassment-simple assault from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.

-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia from the 230-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 231-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.

-Impersonating peace officer from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Incident from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Simple assault from the 40 block of Beverley Drive.

-Drug overdose from the 3300 block of Shelby County 20.

April 29

-Failure to appear from the 600 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest, Alabaster.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Carrington Lane.

-Property damage from the 90 block of Marketplace Circle.

-Identity theft from the 10 block of Overhill Road, Montevallo.

April 30

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Indigo Lane.

 

Helena

April 27

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1800 block of Surrey Trail.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Prescott Circle.

-Harassing communications from the 2000 block of Ashley Brook Way.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 4200 block of Plantation Place.

-Harassing communications from the 5000 block of Shelby County 17.

-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 7000 block of Wyndham Parkway.

-Domestic violence third degree from Wyndham Parkway and Helena Marketplace.

April 28

-Receiving stolen property first degree, DUI-any substance from Helena Road.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of River Oaks Drive.

-Identity theft from the 600 block of Rosebury Road.

-Dog violation from an unnamed location in Helena.

April 29

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Cahaba Club Drive.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of Stonecroft Drive.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Bridgewater Drive.

-Assault third degree from Elm Street.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 200 block of Jenkins Circle.

-Domestic incident from Secretariat Drive.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Cedar Bend Drive.

-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 1200 block of Hillsboro Lane.

-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, DUI-any substance from Shelby County 95.

April 30

-Property damage from the 8000 block of Madison Lane.

-Identity theft from Cromwell, Maylene.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from Hillsboro Parkway.

May 1

-Theft of vehicle parts, criminal mischief-damage to private property from Shelby County 17.

-DUI-alcohol, possessing a forged instrument from Riverwoods Parkway.

May 2

-Domestic incident from Old Cahaba Parkway.

-DUI-alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree from Sports Complex Drive.

-Domestic incident from Shelby County, 58.

 

Montevallo

April 23

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess from Highway 25 (specialty store). Confiscated was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 1.00 grams, marijuana, marijuana 0.50 grams, Methamphetamine and broken glass pipe with burnt residue valued at $41.

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Main Street (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 1.00 grams, marijuana and multi colored glass smoking pipe valued at $50.

April 25

-Domestic incident from Wilson Drive (residence/home).

April 26

-Domestic incident from Highway 204 (residence/home).

-Assault-harassment from Road 10 (other/unknown).

-Assault-harassment from County Road 10 (other/unknown).

April 27

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated were other narcotics 1.10 grams, clear plastic bag containing synthetic marijuana and clear glass pipe with synthetic marijuana valued at $2.

April 28

-Conservation – cruelty to animals from Highway 203 (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from Skyview Drive (residence/home).

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and liquor – OCV open container – alcohol in a vehicle from Dauphin Way (highway/street). Confiscated was a glass pipe valued at $5.

April 29

-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from Skyview Drive (residence/home). Damaged was an air matress, window and makeup valued at $500.

May 1

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dagnerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Orr Park (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 0.5 grams, marijuana blunt, mairjuana grinder and rolling papers valued at $30.

May 2

-Property damage from Salem Road and Pole Drive (highway/street).

-Assault-harassment from Briarwood Apartments (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from Crowe Village Apartments (parking lot/garage).

May 3

-Robbery – residence – strong arm from Island Street (highway/street). Stolen was $2,400 cash/$100 bills valued at $2,400.

-Liquor – MPA minor in possession of alcohol and PI appears in public place under influence valued at Island Street (other/unknown).

May 4

-Weapons – possession of a concealed weapon withou a permit from Cobblestone Lane (parking lot/garage). Confiscated was a Walther 9mm handgun valued at $200.

 

Pelham

April 25

-Criminal mischief from the 100 Block of Bishop Circle (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a vehicle valued at $200.

April 26

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Chase Creek Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash and clothing valued at $55.

-Theft from the 200 Block of Amphitheater Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was miscellaneous valued at $300.

-Theft from the 600 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (restaurant). Stolen, not recovered were chain saws valued at $800.

-Sex offense from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a photograph valued at $1.

April 27

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 3500 Block of Highway 52 West (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were assorted items valued at $200.

-Property damage from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $4,000.

-Identity theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

-Miscellaneous from the 300 Block of Applegate Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

-Identity theft from the 3000 Block of Highway 11 (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

April 28

-Theft from the 70 Block of Highway 35 (service/gas station). Stolen, not recovered is miscellaneous valued at $85.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 2000 Block of Little Mountain Circle (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a gun valued at $400.

April 29

-Property damage from the 10 Block of Crosscreek Trail (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was miscellaneous valued at $0.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local valued at $41.07.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 1300 Block of Ballantrae Club Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a backpack, identification, credit card and perfume valued at $29.

May 1

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was merchandise valued at $39.23.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

