expand
Ad Spot

May 13, 2021

The Pelham City Education Association awarded two $1,000 scholarships this week. One went to a student and another to a teacher who is a member of the association. (Contributed)

Pelham City Education Association awards scholarships

By Nathan Howell

Published 1:28 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham City Education Association has awarded two scholarships one to a local student and another to an association member.

The association is part of the Alabama Education Association which is a statewide organization that acts as an advocate for members with the goal of achieving “equitable and quality public education in Alabama.”

According to AEA UniServ District 13 Director Tracy LeSieur, this program throughout the different districts in Alabama as a way to give back to their members.

“This is done locally within AEA’s District 13,” LeSieur said. “The members have local dues that they pay, and we use that money to put toward these scholarships.”

PCEA awarded the two $1,000 scholarships to Josh Richard, a student at Oak Mountain High School, and Maria Hannah Rodgers, an educator at Pelham Park Middle School.

According to the LeSieur, Richard plans to use the money for his education at Auburn University where he will study as a graphic design major.

To be considered for the scholarship Richard needed to have a family member who was an educator within the association. His mother, Angie Richard, is a second-grade teacher at Pelham Ridge Elementary School.

As a member of the PCEA, Rodgers was able to apply for the scholarship to put toward an education specialist degree at the University of Alabama Birmingham in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages, (TESOL).

“I have been an attendee and presenter at the Alabama-Mississippi Teaching English to Spears of Other Languages (AMTESOL).  Through this conference, I have gained instructional knowledge and resources,” Rodgers said in her application. “The knowledge that I have gained from these conferences shaped my instruction and enhanced by educational leadership skills”

Rodgers currently teaches Earth Science and English as a Second Language at PPMS. Teaching no doubt runs in the family as Rodger’s husband, Wesley Rodgers, is an eighth grade World History teacher at PPMS.

The application for students asked them for their class ranking and two letters of recommendation, and the teacher needed to submit one from the university where they are attending a program and one from the administration of the school they work at.

More News

See photos from Helena’s opening day of softball regionals

Columbiana man charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer

Colonial Pipeline restarts operations, delay of product expected

Area churches hosting Vacation Bible School

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Columbiana

Columbiana man charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer

280 Main Story

Colonial Pipeline restarts operations, delay of product expected

280 Main Story

Area churches hosting Vacation Bible School

280 Reporter

Hoover Historical Society awards scholarships

Events

Pelham community health fair set for June 12

280 Main Story

Helena’s Hines wins Decathlon State Championship, others perform well

280 Main Story

Spain Park wins third girls golf state championship in school history

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools names Support Persons of the Year

News

PCS teachers receive Teacher Appreciation Awards

Alabaster Main Story

THS band holds Senior Signing Day ceremony

Helena

Improvements planned after damage to Buck Creek facilities

News

Pelham City Education Association awards scholarships

Alabaster Main Story

THS senior advances in Google Doodle competition

280 Main Story

Experts warn against panic buying as gas prices rise due to Colonial Pipeline shutdown

Columbiana

New sculptures serve as unique welcome to Columbiana, Shelby County

Lifestyles

Gardens of Pelham residents surprised with bins of gifts

280 Main Story

Arts on Main event rescheduled for this weekend in Columbiana

280 Main Story

State to stop providing federal unemployment programs

Helena

Eighth graders ‘Glow Up’ at Helena Hollow dance

News

XTERRA returns to Oak Mountain for triathlon and marathon events

280 Main Story

Chicken Fry’d to open early this summer in Chelsea

Alabaster Main Story

AFD welcomes new aerial ladder truck

Alabaster Main Story

Rededication ceremony held for Abby Wooley Park

280 Main Story

Alex Cejka goes from alternate to major champion at Regions Tradition