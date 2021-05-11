THS senior advances in Google Doodle competition

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Thompson High School senior Isabelle Carrozza may soon earn the distinction of having her artwork on the Google homepage after being selected as the state winner in the Doodle for Google competition.

The Doodle for Google competition is open to students in grades K-12 throughout the country. Students are selected by state and grade level to compete within a particular theme. Her artwork was selected out of many entries throughout the state to compete in the 10-12 grade category of the competition. This year’s theme is “I am strong because…”

Carrozza created an artwork titled “Courage” that she said depicts “myself with the spirit of a lion to represent inner strength, an ability to stand my ground and the strength to speak up.”

There were a total of 54 works selected to move on to this stage of the competition, representing every state and U.S. territories. Voting is open which will then determine the top 5 national finalists for the competition.

The competition gives the students an opportunity to earn serious money to put toward the college that they choose to attend. All of the national finalists will go on to win a $5,000 scholarship and the national winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship, and have their doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.

The winner’s school will also receive a $50,000 technology package for their school or non-profit organization.

Voting for the competition is open from May 10-14 at Doodle4google.com.