Area churches hosting Vacation Bible School

Churches all across Shelby County are planning to host Vacation Bible School and similar events—many of them in person—as the summer months approach. The list below includes many of these, organized by municipality:

Alabaster

Kingwood Church in Alabaster will host VBS from June 6-8 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This year’s theme will be “I Wonder.” Kids will not only get curious about science, technology, engineering and math—they will get curious about the God who created it all. This program is open for kids entering kindergarten through fifth grade.

First Baptist Church Alabaster will host VBS 2021 from June 7-11 from 9 a.m. until noon each day. “Destination Dig” is this year’s theme. Kids will unearth more than dirt as they “dig up” exciting evidence for biblical events. VBS is open to 4k through sixth graders. For more information, visit the church’s Facebook page.

First United Methodist Church Alabaster will host VBS June 14-18. We’re pressing play and turning up the volume at VBS this summer to remind each kid that they can have confidence because of Jesus. For more information or to volunteer, contact berta@alabasterfumc.org or rachael@alabasterfumc.org.

Vacation Bible School at Westwood Baptist Church, Alabaster, will be held June 14-18 for kids that have completed 5k through sixth grade. Registration is currently open. For more details, visit Gowestwood.org/vbs.

Birmingham

Double Oak Community Church will host Vacation Bible School June 14-18 from 9-11:45 a.m. at the church’s Mt Laurel campus for those entering the first- through sixth-grade levels. Register online at Doubleoakcc.org/vbs.

Saint Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church will host Vacation Bible School on June 14-18 from 8:30-noon. The theme will be “Birthday Blast: A Celebration of Life!” This event will be jam-packed with great songs, crafts and fun activities for kids ages 5-10. Register at Vbspro.events/p/saintmarkvbs.

Valleydale Church will host VBS from June 14-18 in addition to Winshape Camp (summer camp) from July 12-16. Registration is now open for these events at Valleydale.org/events.

Calera

Calera Baptist Church will host VBS on June 7-11 from 9 a.m. until noon. This year’s theme is “Treasured: Discovering You’re Priceless to God.” Those who attend will experience a week filled with fun, friends, games and learning more about God’s love. Register at Calerabaptist.org/vbs or sign up directly at Vbspro.events/p/calerabaptistvbs.

Christian Life Fellowship in Calera will host Kids Camp 2021 in six different sessions, from May 30-June 2, from June 2-5, from June 6-9, from June 9-12, from June 13-16 and finally from June 16-19. The cost is $100 for adults and $140 for campers or teen volunteers. Register online at Adcag.org, under the event Kids Camp 2021. Applications must be turned in by Sunday, May 23.

Columbiana

First Baptist Church of Columbiana will host VBS from Monday, June 7 through Thursday, June 10 from 9:30 a.m. until noon. This year’s theme is “Mystery Island: Tracking Down the One True God.” Pre-registration is required by May 27. Go to Fbccol.net to register or call Laura Ludwig at 205-305-3606 in case you have any questions.

Helena

The Church at Cahaba Bend will open registration for VBS on Monday, May 17 and the event will take place on June 14-17 from 6-8 p.m. This year’s theme is “Rocky Railway: Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through.” Anyone going into kindergarten through fifth grade may participate. The cost is free. Donations of peanut butter and jelly for Oak Mountain Missions will be accepted.

Gospel Light Baptist Church in Helena plans to host VBS on June 20-24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For more information, call the church at 205-685-0772 or visit Glbcbham.com.

Helena United Methodist Church will hold its 2021 Vacation Bible School from Tuesday, June 22 through Thursday, June 24 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the back parking lot of the church for kids entering 4K-fifth grade. Registration will begin May 1 and will be limited to 80 kids. This year’s theme is “Wilderness Escape.” For more information, contact Cynthia Dooley at Ccdooley@helenaumc.org.

Montevallo

Vacation Bible School at Montevallo First Baptist Church will take place from June 6-11 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. each date. This year the theme will be “Destination Dig,” in which kids will discover real-life archaeological finds that pertain to the story of Jesus. For more information visit Vbspro.events/p/events/montevallofbc-destinationdig.

Pelham

Lakeview, Pelham’s First United Methodist Church, will host Vacation Bible School from June 13-16 (Sunday through Wednesday). This year’s theme will be “Rocky Railway.” Learn more by preregistering on Lakeview’s website at Lakeviewpelham.com/. Anyone with questions may email Hannah at lvkids419@gmail.com.

First Baptist Church Pelham will host VBS 2021 on June 14-17 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. “Treasured: Discovering You’re Priceless to God” is the theme, and those interested may register at Fbcpelham.org/vbs-registration/.

Oak Mountain Presbyterian Church will present Treasure Backyard VBS 2021 on June 7-10. The church will send home 750 buckets to anyone who wants one. It is free to sign up. Buckets will include supplies, resources, crafts, fun, a T-shirt and so much more. Bucket pickup will be June 6 at 3 p.m. Anyone who wishes to be a VBS host for their neighborhood may sign up at OMPC.org/events.