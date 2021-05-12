expand
Ad Spot

May 13, 2021

Allen Dwight Horton

Columbiana man charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer

By Alec Etheredge

Published 6:38 pm Wednesday, May 12, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

COLUMBIANA – A Columbiana man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to murder a police officer during an arrest on Saturday, May 8.

Allen Dwight Horton, 23, is behind bars and charged with attempted murder, attempted murder of a police officer and second degree assault. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail on bonds totaling $135,000.

The incident happened after the Columbiana Police Department responded to a call of a male acting erratically.

Horton wasn’t doing anything illegal, however, and the responding officer was in the process of giving him a ride to his grandmother’s home, according to CPD.

Court documents show that the officer noticed the passenger door wasn’t closed properly. When he got out to check it, Horton then reached through the plexiglass window and grabbed the officer’s backup weapon.

According to court documents, when the officer reached the back door to close it, Horton had pointed the gun at the officer and attempted to shoot him by pulling the trigger, but the gun jammed and didn’t fire a round.

In addition to the murder charges, Horton is also charged with second degree assault after allegedly punching a paramedic.

Horton was booked into the Shelby County Jail on May 10.

Shelby County Judge Daniel A. Crowson Jr. will preside over the case with a preliminary hearing set for Thursday, May 27 at 9 a.m.

More News

See photos from Helena’s opening day of softball regionals

Columbiana man charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer

Colonial Pipeline restarts operations, delay of product expected

Area churches hosting Vacation Bible School

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Columbiana

Columbiana man charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer

280 Main Story

Colonial Pipeline restarts operations, delay of product expected

280 Main Story

Area churches hosting Vacation Bible School

280 Reporter

Hoover Historical Society awards scholarships

Events

Pelham community health fair set for June 12

280 Main Story

Helena’s Hines wins Decathlon State Championship, others perform well

280 Main Story

Spain Park wins third girls golf state championship in school history

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools names Support Persons of the Year

News

PCS teachers receive Teacher Appreciation Awards

Alabaster Main Story

THS band holds Senior Signing Day ceremony

Helena

Improvements planned after damage to Buck Creek facilities

News

Pelham City Education Association awards scholarships

Alabaster Main Story

THS senior advances in Google Doodle competition

280 Main Story

Experts warn against panic buying as gas prices rise due to Colonial Pipeline shutdown

Columbiana

New sculptures serve as unique welcome to Columbiana, Shelby County

Lifestyles

Gardens of Pelham residents surprised with bins of gifts

280 Main Story

Arts on Main event rescheduled for this weekend in Columbiana

280 Main Story

State to stop providing federal unemployment programs

Helena

Eighth graders ‘Glow Up’ at Helena Hollow dance

News

XTERRA returns to Oak Mountain for triathlon and marathon events

280 Main Story

Chicken Fry’d to open early this summer in Chelsea

Alabaster Main Story

AFD welcomes new aerial ladder truck

Alabaster Main Story

Rededication ceremony held for Abby Wooley Park

280 Main Story

Alex Cejka goes from alternate to major champion at Regions Tradition