May 13, 2021

Helena United Methodist Church is inviting kids to participate in their VBS from June 22-24. (File)

Helena UMC inviting kids for a Wilderness Escape

By Nathan Howell

Published 10:50 am Wednesday, May 12, 2021

HELENA – Last year, the kids that participated in Helena United Methodist Church’s Vacation Bible School attended several days of virtual lessons and fun. This year, the church is welcoming kids back in-person for fun activities, songs and lessons from June 22-24.

The theme of this year’s VBS is “Wilderness Escape: Where God Guides and Provides,” and the program focuses on the story of Moses and the Israelites from the book of Exodus.

According to Children’s Minister Cynthia Dooley, the church is excited to be able to welcome kids back and to provide them with biblical lessons in a fun and interactive way.

“This particular VBS talks a lot about the story of Moses, and uses that to reinforce the idea that God is always providing for us, no matter the circumstances,” Dooley explained. “There is a big focus on how God led Moses and the Israelites out of Egypt. It lets the kids know that even if it seems like we are out in the wilderness that God will provide for us.”

At the VBS children will get to do a number of fun activities like craft projects, high-energy games, a number of songs and lessons that have a unique twist.

Last year, the church had to make the decision to hold a virtual VBS to ensure the safety of everyone participating. To address this, the church has made certain changes that will allow them to have kids there in person. They have limited attendance to 80 kids, the VBS will happen during the daytime and it will be taking place outdoors instead of in the building.

“It means a lot to be able to provide this venue to talk about God and his love for us and the community,” Dooley said. “We love the excitement that we are able to bring to the kids, and the different fun ways that they get to learn about God.”

The church is asking parents to preregister their children for the VBS, which can be done at Helenaumc.org.

