Susan Dianne Floyd

Columbiana

Susan Dianne Floyd, age 76, of Columbiana, passed away Tuesday, May 11.

The visitation will be from 12-1 p.m., Friday, May 14 at Bolton Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Pinelawn Gardens with Bro. Steve Thomas officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Susan is survived by her daughter, Heather Miller Jackson (Brandon Jackson); sons, Gene Miller, Michael Miller (Lindsey), and Carlton Miller (Stephanie); six grandchildren and one great grandchild; and brothers, Marshall Clegg and Allen Clegg (Marie).

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.