expand
Ad Spot

May 13, 2021

The Alabaster Farmer's Market returns on June 5. (File)

Alabaster Farmer’s Market returns June 5

By Nathan Howell

Published 9:57 am Thursday, May 13, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – With summer quickly approaching, the city of Alabaster is gearing up to hold the Alabaster Farmer’s Market beginning on June 5.

The market will connect residents to locally sourced fruits, vegetables, meats and other artisanal goods every Saturday after opening until Aug. 1.

John Aaron, the market organizer, said that the city holds the event each year as a way to ensure that local farmers are able to sell their goods, and to provide quality items to the public.

“We will have fresh vegetables, fruits, plants, honey and flowers,” Aaron said. “We will have homegrown pork, eggs and meats like ribs, bacon and chops. We also have artists that have everything from pottery to woodworking.”

Farmer’s markets became a source of relief last year when they became one of the few options that many people still had to get out and socialize with others. As more opportunities become available, Aaron said that he believes that spirit will continue this year.

“This is a wonderful activity for our community. Not only do you have access to fresh products, you meet people throughout the summer that you would never have met outside of the market. It is a great community event that lasts the whole summer.”

Organizers are looking high school students or civic organizations that can volunteer their time for community service hours by helping people carry their purchases to their car.

Those interested in volunteering for the event can email Aaron at Johnaaron@aaronlawfirm.com.

The market runs from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday, except July 3, behind the Alabaster Senior Center located at 1097 7th St. SW.

More information about vendors and daily offerings can be found on the Alabaster Farmer’s Market Facebook page.

More News

Bobby Joe Seales arrested for child pornography in Alabaster

UM welcomes Class of 2020 back home for graduation

Thompson’s Harrell wins Gatorade Player of the Year award

Troop 2’s Crain and Hohnstein become Eagle Scouts

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Bobby Joe Seales arrested for child pornography in Alabaster

Montevallo

UM welcomes Class of 2020 back home for graduation

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s Harrell wins Gatorade Player of the Year award

Helena

Troop 2’s Crain and Hohnstein become Eagle Scouts

News

Alabaster Farmer’s Market returns June 5

Columbiana

Columbiana man charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer

280 Main Story

Colonial Pipeline restarts operations, delay of product expected

280 Main Story

Area churches hosting Vacation Bible School

280 Reporter

Hoover Historical Society awards scholarships

Events

Pelham community health fair set for June 12

280 Main Story

Helena’s Hines wins Decathlon State Championship, others perform well

280 Main Story

Spain Park wins third girls golf state championship in school history

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools names Support Persons of the Year

News

PCS teachers receive Teacher Appreciation Awards

Alabaster Main Story

THS band holds Senior Signing Day ceremony

Helena

Improvements planned after damage to Buck Creek facilities

News

Pelham City Education Association awards scholarships

Alabaster Main Story

THS senior advances in Google Doodle competition

280 Main Story

Experts warn against panic buying as gas prices rise due to Colonial Pipeline shutdown

Columbiana

New sculptures serve as unique welcome to Columbiana, Shelby County

Lifestyles

Gardens of Pelham residents surprised with bins of gifts

280 Main Story

Arts on Main event rescheduled for this weekend in Columbiana

280 Main Story

State to stop providing federal unemployment programs

Helena

Eighth graders ‘Glow Up’ at Helena Hollow dance