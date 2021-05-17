expand
May 17, 2021

A 6-year-old boy has died after being shot by a 3-year-old sibling in the Maylene community on Monday morning. (File)

6-year-old dies in accidental shooting in Maylene

By Nathan Howell

Published 5:56 pm Monday, May 17, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

A fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 6-year-old on Monday, May 17 happened in the home of a Helena Police Officer, according to investigators.

Investigators for the Shelby County Sheriffs Office confirmed that the child was accidentally shot by a 3-year-old with a firearm that was located within the residence. The gun was a personal firearm and not a police department-issued weapon.

Shelby County 911 received the call around 10 a.m. on Monday morning where police officers and emergency personnel responded to the residence on Goldilocks Lane in the Maylene community.

HPD Chief Brad Flynn expressed his condolences and remarked how tragic the event was.

“Today was one of the worst days I’ve experienced in 25 years of law enforcement, and as a parent myself, I am absolutely heartbroken for the family of the young child and our Officer. They all are in the thoughts and prayers of everyone with the Helena Police Department,” Flynn said

The child was transported to Shelby Baptist Medical Center for treatment, but later died at the hospital.

“This is a terribly tragic event.  Our entire agency grieves with the family.  Our hearts ache for the loss that this family is enduring and we will continue to walk alongside of and serve this family in the wake of such tragedy,” said SCSO Operations Commander  Clay Hammac.

 

