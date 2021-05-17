expand
Ad Spot

May 17, 2021

The Shelby County Community Health Foundation recently presented Vineyard Family Services with a grant for $29,950 to boost the BackPack Buddies program. (Contributed)

BackPack Buddies program receives $29,950 grant

By Nathan Howell

Published 3:27 pm Monday, May 17, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM — The Shelby County Community Health Foundation recently gifted Vineyard Family Services with a grant for $29,950 to help boost their BackPack Buddies program.

The program helps to provide food to school children within the Alabaster City Schools, Pelham City Schools and Shelby County Schools systems. They also provide services like parenting programs, mentoring, co-parenting plans and assistance to families dealing with the juveniles and family court systems.

According to VFS Community Engagement Director Stephanie Grissom the grant will go toward providing bags of food to more than 1,000 public school children each week.

“Shelby County Community Health Foundation has been invaluable to the growth of the BackPack Buddies Program. Our aim is to strengthen the health of every child we possibly can, and SCCHF provides the support to meet this goal. We are beyond grateful and feel it has been an excellent partnership”, Grissom said.

This grant came about through conversations with the SCCHF to further their mission of ensuing that children in the county have access to healthy meals.

“One of the health focuses of the SCCHF is health related programs for children and so their support aligns beautifully with our BackPack Buddies Program, since it is specifically targeting children aged 4-18 that are food insecure within the country,” Grissom said. “We are very grateful for their commitment in helping us combat undernutrition within the three public school systems we service.”

This is not the first example of the SCCHF helping to fund the program. According to Grissom, they have had a partnership for the past five years to help boost this program.

“SCCHF has provided funding to Vineyard Family Services for the past five years and because of this support BackPack Buddies has grown exponentially,” she explained. “Committed partners allow you to grow and so along with our sponsors, we now serve 38 sites with over 1,000 students being fed throughout every school year. We could not do this program without them.”

VFS operates with a focus on “promoting responsible fatherhood, feeding children in need and helping families in crisis,” according to Grissom.

Those interested in getting more information can contact Grissom at 205-317-9897 or visit Vfsdads.com.

More News

6-year-old dies in accidental shooting in Maylene

BackPack Buddies program receives $29,950 grant

Art camp gives kids a social environment over the summer

Henry “Super” Clark

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Reporter

6-year-old dies in accidental shooting in Maylene

News

BackPack Buddies program receives $29,950 grant

Events

Art camp gives kids a social environment over the summer

Alabaster Main Story

6-year-old dies in accidental shooting in Maylene

Business

Michael’s Steakhouse opening in Pelham on May 18

Alabaster Main Story

THS ESports team wins two championship games

Alabaster Main Story

A therapeutic touch: Absolute Health and Wellness opens

Helena

Helena welcomes new AT&T store

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson softball team headed to state after remarkable comeback

280 Main Story

Ruby Sunshine opening in Brook Highland Plaza

280 Main Story

Marvin Copes announces retirement from Shelby County RSVP

Helena

Helena softball advances to Class 6A state tournament

Calera

Broken Bread Ministry seeks to feed those in need

Alabaster Main Story

Bobby Joe Seales arrested for child pornography in Alabaster

Montevallo

UM welcomes Class of 2020 back home for graduation

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s Harrell wins Gatorade Player of the Year award

Helena

Troop 2’s Crain and Hohnstein become Eagle Scouts

Alabaster Reporter

Alabaster Farmer’s Market returns June 5

Columbiana

Columbiana man charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer

280 Main Story

Colonial Pipeline restarts operations, delay of product expected

280 Main Story

Area churches hosting Vacation Bible School

280 Reporter

Hoover Historical Society awards scholarships

Events

Pelham community health fair set for June 12

280 Main Story

Helena’s Hines wins Decathlon State Championship, others perform well