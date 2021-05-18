expand
May 18, 2021

American Legion post members never stop serving

By Staff Reports

Published 4:26 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

By DAISY WASHINGTON / Community Columnist

American Legion Ryan Winslow Post 911 is headquartered in Hoover with about 400 members. It sponsors many post-specific efforts locally for veterans and their families. One of its largest efforts is participation in the Wreaths Across America program. Post 911 is solely responsible for Currie-Jefferson Memorial Gardens Cemetery on John Hopkins Parkway in Hoover. Seven hundred and fifty veterans are buried there. The post coordinates delivery and placement of wreaths, as well as an annual ceremony and raises monies to purchase and present the Program across America.

Branson

The post assists with several programs at the Birmingham VA Medical Center, including the annual Christmas Caravan and the baby shower program. It donates items such as car seats, diapers, booties and other items for pregnant women at the VA Women’s Clinic. District 21 Posts work collectively to visit patients.

The children and youth services sponsors and assists the statewide Junior Leadership Camp. The four-day event for young man and women age 8-18 is set up to develop patriotism, leadership skills and to educate youth on many patriotic programs that The American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary promotes. Other programs taught during the week are the histories of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary, flag etiquette and the proper way to dispose of the American Flag through a flag disposal ceremony.

Post 911 implemented a “buddy check” program to help identify members in need and assist them, as possible. Examples includes helping members who have lost their job due to the pandemic, providing a veteran with a laptop so she could do her job at home and assisting a couple of veterans with families at Christmas.

Ginger Branson, USA-retired, post commander for the past five years, is responsible for records and maintains membership information. In 2020, she was among four other Post 911 members honored for their commitment to serving veterans and the Hoover community and recognized during the Veterans Day ceremony. Branson was named 2020 Hoover Freedom Award recipient which was presented by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce and the Hoover Veterans Committee. In addition, Bob Channing, Don Lehman, Daniel Phifer and Mel Shinholster were recognized during Veterans Day remembrance.

The RSVP family of volunteers consists of numerous American Legion post members. These men and women have served their country faithfully and with honor. They continue to do so through service to others who have also served. We are so proud of them.

A lesson for the birds

Tommy Holsomback

McGinnis hopes to follow family’s path in law enforcement

