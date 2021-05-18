expand
Ad Spot

May 18, 2021

41-year-old Antonio Letae Cunningham of Columbiana was arrested following a shooting on Egg and Butter Road in Columbiana. (File)

Arrest made after Columbiana shooting

By Nathan Howell

Published 12:47 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

41-year-old Antonio Letae Cunningham of Columbiana was arrested early in the morning on Tuesday, May 18 by the Alabaster Police Department after being suspected of shooting a man on Egg and Butter Road in Columbiana.

Shelby County deputies and the Columbiana Police Department responded to a 911 call to the 1700 block of the road where the 34-year-old was located. The victim has multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to UAB Hospital and underwent surgery for his wounds, according to SCSO’s Maj. Clay Hammac.

The victim is currently in recovery and is listed in critical condition.

The call came in around 6:45 p.m. from residents of the community who heard the gunshots. Deputies were able to gather witness information and identified the suspect as Cunningham, who eyewitness reported fled the scene in the victim’s car.

Hammac said that once he was identified a BOLO bulletin for the vehicle was issued to surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Just after midnight an Alabaster Police Officer observed a vehicle matching the description in the bulletin and attempted to make contact. The suspect then fled on Interstate 65 southbound heading toward Chilton County.

The chase ended just on the other side of Chilton County where Cunningham was taken without incident.

“We want to offer our appreciation to our partnering law enforcement agencies,” Hammac said. “This was a demonstration of a collaborative effort from the law enforcement community to take a dangerous suspect off the road, and put him behind bars to keep our community safe.”

Hammac also expressed his appreciation for the quick action of the residents in the Egg and Butter community.

“I would like to applaud the vigilance of the local community for quickly calling 911 and potentially saving the life of this victim,” he said.

More News

A lesson for the birds

American Legion post members never stop serving

Tommy Holsomback

McGinnis hopes to follow family’s path in law enforcement

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Columbiana

A lesson for the birds

Columbiana

McGinnis hopes to follow family’s path in law enforcement

280 Main Story

Chelsea head coach reminisces on special run with senior class

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel celebrates graduates at commencement

Alabaster Main Story

Arrest made after Columbiana shooting

280 Main Story

Coosa Valley graduates 24 on day of 48th commencement

280 Main Story

CoreFit relocating after tornadoes cause structural damge

News

Pelham Palooza sees a successful return

Alabaster Main Story

Trash to Treasures: Alabaster finds deals at community yard sale

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby County has 6 with local ties competing in Miss Alabama

Alabaster Reporter

6-year-old dies in accidental shooting in Maylene

News

BackPack Buddies program receives $29,950 grant

Events

Art camp gives kids a social environment over the summer

Alabaster Main Story

6-year-old dies in accidental shooting in Maylene

Business

Michael’s Steakhouse opening in Pelham on May 18

Alabaster Main Story

THS ESports team wins two championship games

Alabaster Main Story

A therapeutic touch: Absolute Health and Wellness opens

Helena

Helena welcomes new AT&T store

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson softball team headed to state after remarkable comeback

280 Main Story

Ruby Sunshine opening in Brook Highland Plaza

280 Main Story

Marvin Copes announces retirement from Shelby County RSVP

Helena

Helena softball advances to Class 6A state tournament

Calera

Broken Bread Ministry seeks to feed those in need

Alabaster Main Story

Bobby Joe Seales arrested for child pornography in Alabaster