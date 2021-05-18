Arrest reports for the week of May 16, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 1-30 and May 3-10:

Alabaster

May 3

-Randall Scott Robertson, 50, of Maylene, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, DUI-controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.

-Holly Campbell, 21, disorderly conduct.

May 4

-Justin Blake Thames, 38, of Clanton, alias warrant.

-Trinity Thomas Davidson, 39, of Maylene, hold for other agency.

May 5

-Michael Randal Terry, 23, of Brierfield, DUI-alcohol.

May 7

-Rafael Mancilla Torres, 33, of Birmingham, failure to appear (three counts).

-Angelica Michelle Kelley, 34, of Montevallo, alias writ of arrest.

-Joni Lynn Magnusson, 62, of Chelsea, theft of property third degree.

-Landon Alexander Bland, 25, of Alabaster, leaving the scene of an accident.

May 8

-Mason Anthony Weathers, 28, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

-William Alton Beane, 64, of Pelham, public intoxication.

-Bayron Josue Aguirre Carcamo, 24, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol.

May 9

-Ryan Nicholas Smith, 25, of Maylene, alias writ of arrest.

Calera

April 30

-Rachel Elaine Elledge, 37, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

May 1

-Daryl Anthony Meadows, 40, of Atlanta, DUI-combined substance, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, open container.

-Michelle Lauren Curtis, 37, of Vestavia Hills, DUI-any substance.

-Mark Lee Fenley, 39, of Shelby, failure to appear (two counts).

-Meliton Chaparro Duran, 32, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol.

May 3

-Ernie Lee Blackwell, 40, of Clanton, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.

-Harley Marion Davis, 28, of Caryville, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.

-Tammy Cherry Stone, 52, of Calera, agency assist.

-Michael Ervin Connell, 23, of Clanton, carrying pistol unlawfully.

May 5

-Brandon Shane Glass, 36, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-opium or derivative, drug paraphernalia.

-Tony James Feagin, 41, of Alabaster, impersonating peace officer.

May 6

-Colton Kent Hand, 21, failure to appear.

-Carey Leigh Dockery, 42, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia.

-Taylor McClain Lowery, 40, of Calera, failure to appear.

-Jasmine Marie Rembert, 26, of Birmingham, failure to appear.

May 7

-Sharon Monique James, 29, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

-Carlon Johoa Swift, 37, of Calera, bond revocation.

-Angelica Michelle Kelley, 34, of Montevallo, agency assist.

May 8

-Adrian Brooke Aragon, 24, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Keondre Teshon Bailey, 24, of Montevallo, burglary third degree-residence-force, criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property.

-Haywood Shaw, 58, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.

-Francisco Noe Sinecio, 30, of Bessemer, DUI-alcohol.

-Amber Elaine Tucker, 35, of Calera, failure to appear.

May 9

-Kelsie Nicole Franklin, 25, of Montevallo, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Sarah Jean Leveille, 30, of Jemison, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Skie Dawn Hanel, 30, of Trussville, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Taylor McClain Lowery, 40, of Calera, DUI-any substance, open container, drug paraphernalia.

May 10

-Brent Eugene Kirksey, 28, of Calera, public intoxication.

-Michael Taylor Doss, 22, of Wilsonville, failure to appear.

Columbiana

April 3

-Wesley Randall Johnston, 42, failure to appear.

April 4

-Glenn Solomon, 30, failure to appear (three counts), resisting arrest.

April 5

-Joshua Reid Jones, 28, failure to appear.

April 8

-Virl Walker Killian, 43, failure to appear.

April 9

-Lori Bridget Hubert, 36, failure to appear.

April 11

-Jarad Rasean Beasley, 32, warrant service for other jurisdiction.

April 13

-Lavern Goodman, 43, domestic violence-harassment.

-Sherman Deante Smith, 26, failure to appear.

April 14

-Glenn Solomon, 30, synthetic narcotic possession, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct.

-Shane William Smith, 43, drug paraphernalia.

April 18

-Antonio Erickson Salazar, 23, failure to appear (two counts).

April 23

-Jason Edward Cummings, 41, failure to appear.

April 24

-Aulivia Diane Baker, 29, failure to appear.

April 26

-Jeremy Scott Poe, 42, failure to appear.

April 29

-Emilee Renee’ Roberson, 20, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment.

-Dakota Shain Hodges, 26, failure to appear.

-Tyler Gene Galyean, 23, failure to appear.

Helena

May 2

-Amanda Brook Beasley, 22, DUI-alcohol.

May 3

-Justin Paul Luna, 33, public intoxication.

-Dakota William Shaner, 23, failure to appear-traffic.

May 6

– Callie Linder Wiist, 25, bail jumping second degree.

May 9

-Cornell Banks, 49, DUI-alcohol.

-Dewayne Junior Allen, 26, possession of marijuana second degree, failure to appear/bail jumping misdemeanor.

-Jennifer Denise Reed, 30, using false identity to obstruct justice.

Montevallo

April 28

-Shaquan Maliek McNeil, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs – marijuana-possess, dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs and weapons – unlawful possession of a concealed weapon.

April 30

-Stephanie Nichole Hangen, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

May 4

-April Marie Owen, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia.

May 7

-Christina Isabel Garcia, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

May 8

-Ryan Wade Moore, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol) and traffic – RD reckless driving.

-Douglas Ray Compton, agency assist arrest.

Pelham

May 2

-Carmen Alvarado-Garcia, 22, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

-Joshua Cooley, 38, of Birmingham, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

May 3

-Tacallya Bush, 23, of Calera, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Heather Morrison, 38, of Pelham, theft of property in the fourth degree – shoplifting.

-Shazzan Colbert, 30, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

May 4

-Louis Spano, 33, of Stockbridge, Ga., menacing – assault – intimidation (voice).

-Laprincess Jolly, 24, of Birmingham, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehile.

May 5

-Joshua Day, 22, of Bessemer, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

May 6

-Keontae Besteder, 26, of Bessemer, traffic – requirements for child passenger restraints.

-Caleb Andrade, 23, of Calera, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

May 7

-Jacob Ritchie, 18, of Chelsea, robbery in the first degree – street – strong arm.

-Taylor Green, 20, of Deatsville, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-James Bernard, 37, of Vincent, foreign felony arrest – awaiting extradition – FFA.

-Timothy Williams, 34, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

May 8

-Jasmine Cobb, 32, of Maylene, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Clarence Cook, 44, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Tommy Henderson, 46, of Birmingham, traffic – speeding and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Mary Brantley, 36, of Bessemer, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.