expand
Ad Spot

May 18, 2021

Arrest reports for the week of May 16, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 10:11 am Tuesday, May 18, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 1-30 and May 3-10:

Alabaster

May 3

-Randall Scott Robertson, 50, of Maylene, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, DUI-controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.

-Holly Campbell, 21, disorderly conduct.

May 4

-Justin Blake Thames, 38, of Clanton, alias warrant.

-Trinity Thomas Davidson, 39, of Maylene, hold for other agency.

May 5

-Michael Randal Terry, 23, of Brierfield, DUI-alcohol.

May 7

-Rafael Mancilla Torres, 33, of Birmingham, failure to appear (three counts).

-Angelica Michelle Kelley, 34, of Montevallo, alias writ of arrest.

-Joni Lynn Magnusson, 62, of Chelsea, theft of property third degree.

-Landon Alexander Bland, 25, of Alabaster, leaving the scene of an accident.

May 8

-Mason Anthony Weathers, 28, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

-William Alton Beane, 64, of Pelham, public intoxication.

-Bayron Josue Aguirre Carcamo, 24, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol.

May 9

-Ryan Nicholas Smith, 25, of Maylene, alias writ of arrest.

 

Calera

April 30

-Rachel Elaine Elledge, 37, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

May 1

-Daryl Anthony Meadows, 40, of Atlanta, DUI-combined substance, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, open container.

-Michelle Lauren Curtis, 37, of Vestavia Hills, DUI-any substance.

-Mark Lee Fenley, 39, of Shelby, failure to appear (two counts).

-Meliton Chaparro Duran, 32, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol.

May 3

-Ernie Lee Blackwell, 40, of Clanton, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.

-Harley Marion Davis, 28, of Caryville, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.

-Tammy Cherry Stone, 52, of Calera, agency assist.

-Michael Ervin Connell, 23, of Clanton, carrying pistol unlawfully.

May 5

-Brandon Shane Glass, 36, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-opium or derivative, drug paraphernalia.

-Tony James Feagin, 41, of Alabaster, impersonating peace officer.

May 6

-Colton Kent Hand, 21, failure to appear.

-Carey Leigh Dockery, 42, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia.

-Taylor McClain Lowery, 40, of Calera, failure to appear.

-Jasmine Marie Rembert, 26, of Birmingham, failure to appear.

May 7

-Sharon Monique James, 29, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

-Carlon Johoa Swift, 37, of Calera, bond revocation.

-Angelica Michelle Kelley, 34, of Montevallo, agency assist.

May 8

-Adrian Brooke Aragon, 24, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Keondre Teshon Bailey, 24, of Montevallo, burglary third degree-residence-force, criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property.

-Haywood Shaw, 58, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.

-Francisco Noe Sinecio, 30, of Bessemer, DUI-alcohol.

-Amber Elaine Tucker, 35, of Calera, failure to appear.

May 9

-Kelsie Nicole Franklin, 25, of Montevallo, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Sarah Jean Leveille, 30, of Jemison, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Skie Dawn Hanel, 30, of Trussville, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Taylor McClain Lowery, 40, of Calera, DUI-any substance, open container, drug paraphernalia.

May 10

-Brent Eugene Kirksey, 28, of Calera, public intoxication.

-Michael Taylor Doss, 22, of Wilsonville, failure to appear.

 

Columbiana

April 3

-Wesley Randall Johnston, 42, failure to appear.

April 4

-Glenn Solomon, 30, failure to appear (three counts), resisting arrest.

April 5

-Joshua Reid Jones, 28, failure to appear.

April 8

-Virl Walker Killian, 43, failure to appear.

April 9

-Lori Bridget Hubert, 36, failure to appear.

April 11

-Jarad Rasean Beasley, 32, warrant service for other jurisdiction.

April 13

-Lavern Goodman, 43, domestic violence-harassment.

-Sherman Deante Smith, 26, failure to appear.

April 14

-Glenn Solomon, 30, synthetic narcotic possession, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct.

-Shane William Smith, 43, drug paraphernalia.

April 18

-Antonio Erickson Salazar, 23, failure to appear (two counts).

April 23

-Jason Edward Cummings, 41, failure to appear.

April 24

-Aulivia Diane Baker, 29, failure to appear.

April 26

-Jeremy Scott Poe, 42, failure to appear.

April 29

-Emilee Renee’ Roberson, 20, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment.

-Dakota Shain Hodges, 26, failure to appear.

-Tyler Gene Galyean, 23, failure to appear.

 

Helena

May 2

-Amanda Brook Beasley, 22, DUI-alcohol.

May 3

-Justin Paul Luna, 33, public intoxication.

-Dakota William Shaner, 23, failure to appear-traffic.

May 6

– Callie Linder Wiist, 25, bail jumping second degree.

May 9

-Cornell Banks, 49, DUI-alcohol.

-Dewayne Junior Allen, 26, possession of marijuana second degree, failure to appear/bail jumping misdemeanor.

-Jennifer Denise Reed, 30, using false identity to obstruct justice.

 

Montevallo

April 28

-Shaquan Maliek McNeil, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs – marijuana-possess, dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs and weapons – unlawful possession of a concealed weapon.

April 30

-Stephanie Nichole Hangen, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

May 4

-April Marie Owen, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia.

May 7

-Christina Isabel Garcia, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

May 8

-Ryan Wade Moore, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol) and traffic – RD reckless driving.

-Douglas Ray Compton, agency assist arrest.

 

Pelham

May 2

-Carmen Alvarado-Garcia, 22, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

-Joshua Cooley, 38, of Birmingham, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

May 3

-Tacallya Bush, 23, of Calera, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Heather Morrison, 38, of Pelham, theft of property in the fourth degree – shoplifting.

-Shazzan Colbert, 30, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

May 4

-Louis Spano, 33, of Stockbridge, Ga., menacing – assault – intimidation (voice).

-Laprincess Jolly, 24, of Birmingham, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehile.

May 5

-Joshua Day, 22, of Bessemer, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

May 6

-Keontae Besteder, 26, of Bessemer, traffic – requirements for child passenger restraints.

-Caleb Andrade, 23, of Calera, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

May 7

-Jacob Ritchie, 18, of Chelsea, robbery in the first degree – street – strong arm.

-Taylor Green, 20, of Deatsville, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-James Bernard, 37, of Vincent, foreign felony arrest – awaiting extradition – FFA.

-Timothy Williams, 34, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

May 8

-Jasmine Cobb, 32, of Maylene, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Clarence Cook, 44, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Tommy Henderson, 46, of Birmingham, traffic – speeding and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Mary Brantley, 36, of Bessemer, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

More News

Pelham Palooza sees a successful return

Shelby County’s season ends in strong regional run

Arrest reports for the week of May 16, 2021

Montevallo’s run ends in regional tournament

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

Pelham Palooza sees a successful return

Alabaster Main Story

Trash to Treasures: Alabaster finds deals at community yard sale

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby County has 6 with local ties competing in Miss Alabama

Alabaster Reporter

6-year-old dies in accidental shooting in Maylene

News

BackPack Buddies program receives $29,950 grant

Events

Art camp gives kids a social environment over the summer

Alabaster Main Story

6-year-old dies in accidental shooting in Maylene

Business

Michael’s Steakhouse opening in Pelham on May 18

Alabaster Main Story

THS ESports team wins two championship games

Alabaster Main Story

A therapeutic touch: Absolute Health and Wellness opens

Helena

Helena welcomes new AT&T store

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson softball team headed to state after remarkable comeback

280 Main Story

Ruby Sunshine opening in Brook Highland Plaza

280 Main Story

Marvin Copes announces retirement from Shelby County RSVP

Helena

Helena softball advances to Class 6A state tournament

Calera

Broken Bread Ministry seeks to feed those in need

Alabaster Main Story

Bobby Joe Seales arrested for child pornography in Alabaster

Montevallo

UM welcomes Class of 2020 back home for graduation

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s Harrell wins Gatorade Player of the Year award

Helena

Troop 2’s Crain and Hohnstein become Eagle Scouts

Alabaster Reporter

Alabaster Farmer’s Market returns June 5

Columbiana

Columbiana man charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer

280 Main Story

Colonial Pipeline restarts operations, delay of product expected

280 Main Story

Area churches hosting Vacation Bible School