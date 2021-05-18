CoreFit relocating after tornadoes cause structural damge

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The CoreFit located in Campus 124 had only been open for 10 weeks when a tornado devastated the area on March 25.

This particular tornado passed right through the Chandalar community and right over the Campus 124 development causing significant structural damage to area of the development where the gym was located.

CoreFit owner Atheena Martinez said that the damage to the gym was so extensive that the gym would not be able to return, and is combining with another location.

“Unfortunately, we experienced structural damage that was so severe that our area of the campus has to be torn down,” Martinez explained. “We salvaged as much of the equipment as we could and we are relocating to a new spot on Valleydale Road in Hoover to meet the needs of our customers.”

While Martinez and her crew were looking forward to the possibilities that Campus 124 offered, she said that it was important to not dwell on what happened and to keep a positive outlook for the future.

“If we dwell on what happened we will never be able to move forward,” Martinez said. “You get stuck with a mindset like that. We know that there is a plan bigger than what we have. There are so many obstacles that we have to overcome, but we are better for it in the long run.”

Going through a pandemic, delays and natural disasters, Martinez said she hopes that the community will be more inspired to support local businesses.

“I just really want everyone to not forget all of the places impacted by these things,” Martinez explained. “Damage is not always visual. There are a lot of businesses around here that have extreme damage and they are still trying to function. That is how we all make our living. If anything, I just want to urge the community to continue supporting the small businesses to stay open. The ripple effect from something like that is huge.”

CoreFit Pelham has combined with their Hoover location and is opening at 4524 Southlake Parkway Suite 10. More information about the business and their operations can be found on the CoreFit 24/7 Facebook page.