expand
Ad Spot

May 18, 2021

Evangel celebrates graduates at commencement

By Nathan Howell

Published 2:22 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Evangel Christian School celebrated the 120 students that completed the homeschool program at their 17th graduation ceremony on May 15 at the Church at Brook Hills.

Despite an interruption from a rogue fire alarm, the ceremony was well-attended and featured sentimental moments as the students accepted their diplomas and looked forward to their future as adults.

“We are here to celebrate the accomplishments of the ECS Class of 2021 and rejoice in God’s faithfulness to each of them,” said Administrator Bill Snuggs.

He then introduced the class’s valedictorian Amelia Palmer, who has attended the school for her entire academic career. She had the distinction of completing high school in three years and participated and led many programs that she took part in during her time at ECS.

Palmer went on to open the commencement ceremony with a prayer thanking God for helping each student make it to this point in their lives.

“As we are celebrating this amazing class, I just wanted to take a minute to honor the lord and his faithfulness during the last 18-ish years of our lives,” Palmer said. “Our hearts are just overflowing with gratitude, humility and joy. Let us use our gifts to build each other up to encourage the body and show the world your character. May the world be attracted to the gospel by how we live.”

Salutatorian Tess Wear had the privilege of giving the welcome address to the parents, students, faculty and other guests at the commencement.

“I am so honored to be standing here today,” Wear said. “I am honestly shocked that this many people showed up to a home school graduation. Having everybody here is a testament not only to how much you care about us, but also to how much Evangel has impacted our lives. Thank you to every single one of the teachers, administrators, sponsors and coaches who have made this whole thing possible.”

Wear went on to talk about the hard work that she knew each student put in to make it to this point.

“You never have to lose hope for a better future. We have survived the dark night of high school,” Wear said. “we can look to the rest of our lives with eagerness and optimism, or we can set our sights even further. Congratulations Class of 2021, you have a lot of things to look forward to.”

One of the traditions during Evangel’s commencement ceremonies is to award the Lightning Scholarship, worth $1,500, to a student. This year’s winner was Senior Class President Matthew Macomb.

“The Lighting Scholarship was established in 2004 to honor and thank the graduate who has most demonstrated his or her dedication to the furthering of the goals and vision of ECS through service to its mission,” Snuggs said. “The recipient is that senior who is recognized to be most perceptive of the needs of others in the school, and concerned with meeting those needs. Grayson Matthew Macomb is the recipient of this year’s award. Matt is a community builder, and was likely one of the first people to welcome you if you were new to Evangel at any point in the last five years.”

After the seniors received their diplomas, members of the Class of 2021 participated in the tradition of “passing the bolt,” a symbol of the school, on to the next class.

“We hope this lightning bolt serves as a reminder to remain in God’s light, finish strong and blaze forth through high school a year from now,” said Class Secretary Emma Brooks.

Often graduations will be filled with speeches discussing the bittersweet nature of moving on, but there was no mention of that at Evangel’s ceremony. Everyone, graduates and guests included, seemed to look forward to the future with pride and optimism for what awaits them in the world.

More News

A lesson for the birds

American Legion post members never stop serving

Tommy Holsomback

McGinnis hopes to follow family’s path in law enforcement

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Columbiana

A lesson for the birds

Columbiana

McGinnis hopes to follow family’s path in law enforcement

280 Main Story

Chelsea head coach reminisces on special run with senior class

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel celebrates graduates at commencement

Alabaster Main Story

Arrest made after Columbiana shooting

280 Main Story

Coosa Valley graduates 24 on day of 48th commencement

280 Main Story

CoreFit relocating after tornadoes cause structural damge

News

Pelham Palooza sees a successful return

Alabaster Main Story

Trash to Treasures: Alabaster finds deals at community yard sale

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby County has 6 with local ties competing in Miss Alabama

Alabaster Reporter

6-year-old dies in accidental shooting in Maylene

News

BackPack Buddies program receives $29,950 grant

Events

Art camp gives kids a social environment over the summer

Alabaster Main Story

6-year-old dies in accidental shooting in Maylene

Business

Michael’s Steakhouse opening in Pelham on May 18

Alabaster Main Story

THS ESports team wins two championship games

Alabaster Main Story

A therapeutic touch: Absolute Health and Wellness opens

Helena

Helena welcomes new AT&T store

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson softball team headed to state after remarkable comeback

280 Main Story

Ruby Sunshine opening in Brook Highland Plaza

280 Main Story

Marvin Copes announces retirement from Shelby County RSVP

Helena

Helena softball advances to Class 6A state tournament

Calera

Broken Bread Ministry seeks to feed those in need

Alabaster Main Story

Bobby Joe Seales arrested for child pornography in Alabaster