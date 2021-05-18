Marriages for the week of May 16, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from May 3-7:

-Scarlett Shields Way to Sabrina Christine Sanders.

-Brynleigh Anna Thompson to Haven Chase Fenley.

-Derek Ernest Langner to Joshua Dewayne Bryant.

-Wancer Apolinar Brito Sanchez to Chloe Elizabeth Foster.

-Justin Lance Ramey to Jennifer Lynne Fletcher.

-Natalio Seme to Melissa Ceintia Betina Lafontant.

-Payton Anne Thompson to William Bryan Steverson.

-Judith Brooke Pardue to David Russell Houk.

-Brandon Tyler Hobbs to Leslie Dawn Hobbs.

-Jacy Michele Davis to Justin Donald Smith.

-Madison Brooke Alisa Hill to Joseph Huey Brown.

-Sandra Sloan Battles to James Rheuben Andrews.

-Joshua Baker Browning to Jessica Kirby Coleman.

-Kelsey Nicole Rhoden to Justin Michael Wipperman.

-Michelle Malone Cain to Thomas Kent Lockhart.

-Aubrey Chandler Hamilton to Tiffany Sue Hester.

-Nathan Dewayne Pee to Jennifer Carol Findlay.

-Brooke Nicole Osborne to Jordan Thompson Bennett.

-Tracy Katrice Works White to Johnny Bernard White.

-Tonya Lynn Burford to Cedric Michael Jernigan.

-Lacey Elizabeth Hughes to David Austin Glover.

-Olford Dewayne Ray to Taylor Moriah Walton.

-Aaron Chase Smith to Geneva Gracie Lackey.

-Martha Janiece Heringer to Joseph Henry Whitehead.

-Edilzar Samuel Alvarado to Jennifer Paola Yaguas Saucedo.