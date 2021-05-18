expand
Ad Spot

May 18, 2021

Police reports for the week of May 16, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 9:05 am Tuesday, May 18, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 1-30 and May 3-10:

Alabaster

May 3

-Theft of property third degree from the 1000 block of Gadwall Drive. A Whirlpool refrigerator valued at $975 was stolen.

-Damage to property from the 238-mile marker of I-65 North. A 2021 Toyota Camry sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Property damage from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. A 2004 Toyota Camry sustained $100 in damages.

-Theft of property third degree from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Money in the amount of $620.22 was stolen.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Fleeing or attempting to elude, DUI-controlled substance from the 6700 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 500 block of Treymoor Lake Circle. A 2013 Volkswagen sustained $300 in damages.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of King James Court.

-Information report from the 1000 block of Balmoral Drive.

May 4

-Trespassing notice from the 100 block of Industrial Road.

-Theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Reese Drive. Money in the amount of $600 was stolen.

-Information report from the 200 block of Weatherly Club Drive.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of King James Court.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 10 block of Nolen Lane.

-Abandoned vehicle from Big Oak Drive at Shelby County 17.

May 5

-Abandoned vehicle from Lacey Avenue at Shelby County 17.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 700 block of First Avenue West. A crack pipe was confiscated.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 0 block of Industrial Road.

-Abandoned vehicle from Cheney Lime and Old Highway 31.

-Property damage from Shelby County 95.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Jasmin Drive. A 2018 Chevy Tahoe sustained $5,000 in damages.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 1100 block of First Avenue West.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of First Street North.

May 6

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Little Fawn Lane.

-Identity theft from the 500 block of Wynlake Court.

-Identity theft from the 600 block of 11th Street Northwest. Identity documents valued at $474.63 were stolen.

-Trespassing notice from the 800 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 300 block of Fran Drive.

-Harassment, unauthorized use of vehicle from the 100 block of Old Spanish Trace. A 2011 Nissan Rogue was stolen.

May 7

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 1500 block of Mission Hills Road. A Lincoln MKZ valued at $10,000 was stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 1700 block of King Charles Court.

-Harassment from the 2000 block of Diane Lane.

May 8

-Abandoned vehicle from U.S. 31 at South Promenade.

-Property damage from the 90 block of Chestnut Drive. A 2016 Chevy Tahoe sustained $500 in damages.

-Animal complaint from the 90 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast.

-Animal complaint from the 200 block of Hillwood Lane.

-Theft of property third degree from the 300 block of South Colonial Parkway. Miscellaneous items valued at $1,150 were stolen.

May 9

-Information report from Shelby County 68 and U.S. 31.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Forest Parkway. Money in the amount of $227.98 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive.

-Information report from the 100 block of Deer Run Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Sugar Hill Lane.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Reach Circle.

May 10

-Violation of a family violence protection order from the 400 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast.

 

Calera

April 30

-Rape second degree-statutory rape from the 200 block of The Heights Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.

-Property damage-vehicle versus deer from I-65 South.

-Property damage from Shelby County 22 and Apricot Lane.

-Failure to appear from Alabama 25 at Shelby County 310.

May 1

-Incident from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, open container, DUI-combined substance from Oak Tree Lane at U.S. 31.

-DUI-any substance from Shelby County 22 and Summerchase.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Waterstone Way.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 200 block of Addison Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property second degree from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Robin Street.

-Domestic incident from Shelby County 12 at Little John Circle.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

May 2

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 25 and Calera Eagle Drive.

-Incident from the 10800 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic incident from the 900 block of Savannah Lane.

May 3

-Incident from the 10 block of Depot Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 87 and Airport Marine.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia from the 230-mile marker of I-65.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Sontepe Road.

-Agency assist from Shelby County 86 and Horton Loop.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 2100 block of Village Lane.

-Carrying pistol unlawfully from Shelby County 16.

May 4

-Incident from the 1000 block of Medinah Drive.

-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Kerry Drive.

-Incident from the 8400 block of U.S. 31.

-Incident from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Waterford Lane.

May 5

-Possession of a controlled substance-opium or derivative from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property, theft of property fourth degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 4300 block of U.S. 31.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 700 block of Shelby County 87.

-Incident from the 300 block of Waterford Cove Trace.

-Harassment-simple assault from the 100 block of Stonebriar Drive.

-Property damage from U.S. 31 at Limestone Bend.

-Incident from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Impersonating peace officer from the 900 block of 14th Street.

May 6

-Recovery of stolen vehicle from the 8100 block of U.S. 31.

-Drug overdose from Merlin Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of Shelby County 304.

-Incident from the 200 block of Shelby County 23.

-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Property damage from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South.

May 7

-Attempting to elude from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 42.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Bond revocation from the 2000 block of Kerry Circle.

May 8

-Agency assist from Spring Creek Road near Calera.

-Property damage from the 8100 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property, burglary third degree (residence) from the 100 block of Little John Circle.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 31 at Fifth Avenue.

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-DUI-alcohol from the 3800 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 100 block of Sumner Drive.

-Found property from the 100 block of Apricot Lane.

May 9

-Shoplifting (two counts) from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Found property from the 90 block of Marketplace Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 304.

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Drug paraphernalia, open container, DUI-any substance from the 7000 block of Alabama 25.

May 10

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 100 block of South Sumner Drive.

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Dogwood Lane.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

 

Columbiana

April 1

-Unauthorized use of auto, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Industrial Parkway.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Ellis Farm Road.

April 2

-Theft of article from auto from the 200 block of West College Street.

April 3

-Failure to appear from the 1000 block of U.S. 280.

-Information report from the 100 block of Dogwood Lane.

April 4

-Failure to appear (three counts), resisting arrest from the 300 block of West College Street.

April 5

-Failure to appear from Alabama 25 at I-65.

April 6

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 900 block of Chelsea Road.

April 8

-Failure to appear from the Shelby County Jail.

April 9

-Disorderly conduct from U.S. 31 and I-65.

April 11

-Warrant service for other jurisdiction from Hub Lee Drive.

April 12

-Information report from the 1200 block of Egg and Butter Road.

April 13

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 400 block of Jonesboro Circle.

-Information report from Town Creek Apartments.

-Failure to appear from Shelby County 61 and Horton Drive.

April 14

-Synthetic narcotic possession, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct from West College Street (Jack’s).

-Drug paraphernalia from Columbiana Square.

-Drug paraphernalia-second offense from the 400 block of Alabama 70.

April 15

-Drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic urine from the 200 block of Chelsea Road.

April 16

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Columbiana City Park.

-Drug paraphernalia first degree from West College Street at Alabama 25.

-Incident/offense from West College Street and Lester Street.

April 18

-Failure to appear (two counts) from an unspecified location in Calera.

April 19

-Dog bite from the 300 block of Springs Crossing Drive.

April 20

-Civil dispute from the 300 block of McDow Road.

-Information report from Shoals Mills Apartments.

-Property damage, leash law violation-vicious dog from the 100 block of Horton Street.

April 21

-Harassment from the 100 block of Bolton Lane.

April 22

-Theft of property fourth degree from Earthly Treasures.

April 23

-Failure to appear from the 100 block of Mildred Street.

-Passing forged instrument from the 100 block of Depot Street.

-Information report from the 200 block of West Sterrett Street.

April 24

-Failure to appear from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.

April 26

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Columbiana Square.

-Failure to appear from the 100 block of Mildred Street.

-Information only from the 100 block of Overhill Road.

April 27

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Alabama 25 and Alabama 70.

April 28

-Theft from public building from the 200 block of East College Street.

-Burglary third degree from the 400 block of Shelby Woods.

April 29

-Possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, possession of a concealed weapon from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.

-Attempting to elude, reckless endangerment from Alabama 25 near Napa.

-Failure to appear from the 200 block of Pinehill Drive.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 200 block of Pinehill Drive.

-Information report from the 200 block of Thompson Street.

 

Helena

May 2

-Domestic incident from Shelby County 58.

May 3

-Police canine activity from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 400 block of Old Cahaba Way.

-Property damage from Third Street at Alabama 261.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 200 block of Tacoa Circle.

-Possession of a forged instrument second degree from the 100 block of First Avenue West.

-Suicide attempt from Red Oak Circle.

May 4

-Possession of marijuana second degree, firearms license required

-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of tobacco from Hillsboro Parkway.

May 5

-Harassing communications from an unknown location.

-Domestic incident from River Crest Lane.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Chateau Drive.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 1300 block of W. Ashby Road, Brierfield.

-Theft of property third degree from the 600 block of Bentmoor Drive.

May 6

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Augusta Way, Helena.

-Identity theft from Creekwater Street.

-Unauthorized use of auto from the 1900 block of Lakeland Trail.

May 7

-Identity theft from Montclair Road, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from Park Lake Lane.

-Harassment or harassing communications, financial abuse of the elderly from White Cottage Road.

-Incident from Hillsboro Parkway.

May 8

-Property damage from Helena Road.

-Domestic incident from Chadwick Drive.

-Criminal mischief-damage to private property from the 300 block of Laurel Woods.

May 9

-Possession of marijuana second degree, bail jumping second degree from Shelby County 17 at Shelby County 91.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from Hillsboro Parkway.

 

Montevallo

April 28

-Dangerous drugs – PDP paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – marijuana – possess from Vine Street (parking lot/garage). Confiscated was mairjuana 11.5 grams; 9.5 white oval pills stamped M367, other narcotics 9.5 dosage; 11.5 grams of marijuana, black digital scale and Kimber MFG 45 caliber valued at $4.

April 30

-Dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 4.00 grams valued at $40.

May 3

-Assault – harassment from Hicks Street (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from Melton Street (residence/home).

May 4

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess from Selma Road (highway/street). Confiscated was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 5.2 grams; white round pill “ip10325,” oblong white pill “ip109,” 5.2 grams Crystal Methamphetamine and glass pipe containing Methamphetamine valued at $305.

-Property damage from Middle Street (other/unknown).

May 5

-Property damage from Highway 17/Highway 22 (highway/street).

-Larceny/theft – shoplifting, less than $500 from AL-119 (department store). Stolen was miscellaneous cartons of cigarettes valued at $445.

May 6

-Domestic incident from Patriot Point Drive (other/unknown). Damaged was two truck tires and a bedroom window valued at $3.

May 8

-Information only from Reonda Lane (other/unknown).

-Information only from Hidden Forest Drive (other/unknown).

-Information only from Cobblestone Lane (parking lot/garage).

 

Pelham

May 2

-Public assist from the 90 Block of Heather Ridge Drive (residence/home). Stolen other/recovered locally was a gun valued at $348.68. Confiscated/seized was a gun valued at $550.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered local was food and wine valued at $67.89.

-Burglary from the 900 Block of Willow Bend Road (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was lumber, a saw, mower, trailer and air conditioner valued at $6,380.

May 3

-Rec stolen prop from the 100 Block of Deer Valley Lane (residence/home). Stolen other/recovered locally was an auto tag valued at $25.

-Juvenile pro from the 100 Block of Indian Landing Road (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $223.01.

-Theft from the 3300 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was food valued at $10,000.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered local was merchandise valued at $566.62.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was merchandise valued at $21.73.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered we merchandise valued at $60.21.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was lotions valued at $23.35.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was electronics, bags, chemicals and food valued at $541.60.

-Theft from the 700 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (service/gas station). Stolen, not recovered was milk valued at $4.99.

May 4

-Miscellaneous from the 1900 Block of Chandalar Court (highway/road/alley). Confiscated/seized was a gun valued at $0.

-Burglary from the 200 Block of Carl Nichols Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was alcohol, a gun and shoe valued at $4,610.

May 5

-Drugs-Pros def from the 1000 Block of Oak Mountain State Park Road (parking lot/garage). Drug evidence valued at $85.

-Fraud from the 100 Block of Business Center Drive (commercial/office building). Stolen other/recovered locally was cash valued at $85,000. Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $5,800.

-Robbery from the 1200 Block of Martin Street (highway/road/alley). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone valued at $300.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Sommersby Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a speaker valued at $150. Stolen other/recovered locally was a gun valued at $348.68.

May 6

-Theft from the 1300 Block of McCain Parkway (specialty store). Lost were rifles, pistols, guns and a revolver valued at $0.

-Theft from the 1700 Block of Indiancrest Drive (drug store/doctor office/hospital). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card and identifications valued at $0.

May 8

-Lost property from the 500 Block of Cahaba Manor Drive (other/unknown location). Lost was a fun valued at $700.

More News

Chelsea softball team has special run end at regionals

Pelham Palooza sees a successful return

Shelby County’s season ends in strong regional run

Arrest reports for the week of May 16, 2021

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

Pelham Palooza sees a successful return

Alabaster Main Story

Trash to Treasures: Alabaster finds deals at community yard sale

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby County has 6 with local ties competing in Miss Alabama

Alabaster Reporter

6-year-old dies in accidental shooting in Maylene

News

BackPack Buddies program receives $29,950 grant

Events

Art camp gives kids a social environment over the summer

Alabaster Main Story

6-year-old dies in accidental shooting in Maylene

Business

Michael’s Steakhouse opening in Pelham on May 18

Alabaster Main Story

THS ESports team wins two championship games

Alabaster Main Story

A therapeutic touch: Absolute Health and Wellness opens

Helena

Helena welcomes new AT&T store

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson softball team headed to state after remarkable comeback

280 Main Story

Ruby Sunshine opening in Brook Highland Plaza

280 Main Story

Marvin Copes announces retirement from Shelby County RSVP

Helena

Helena softball advances to Class 6A state tournament

Calera

Broken Bread Ministry seeks to feed those in need

Alabaster Main Story

Bobby Joe Seales arrested for child pornography in Alabaster

Montevallo

UM welcomes Class of 2020 back home for graduation

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s Harrell wins Gatorade Player of the Year award

Helena

Troop 2’s Crain and Hohnstein become Eagle Scouts

Alabaster Reporter

Alabaster Farmer’s Market returns June 5

Columbiana

Columbiana man charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer

280 Main Story

Colonial Pipeline restarts operations, delay of product expected

280 Main Story

Area churches hosting Vacation Bible School