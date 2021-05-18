Sheriff’s reports for the week of May 16, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from April 20-28:

April 20

-Miscellaneous information from the 9000 block of Chelsea Park Trail, Chelsea.

April 21

-Theft of property first degree from the 1000 block of Norman Drive, Birmingham. Cash in the amount of $87,030 was stolen.

April 22

-Criminal mischief from the 200 block of Shadow Drive, Alabaster. A camper power outlet plug valued at $350 was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, unlawfully carrying pistol from U.S. 280 East at Key Drive, Birmingham. An American Tactical firearm, suspected marijuana (13 grams) and two black ski masks were confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Copper Road, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1000 block of Park View Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Bushnell binoculars valued at $74 were stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 1800 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham. A glass patio door and a privacy fence were damaged.

-Animal bite from the 900 block of Mimosa Road, Leeds.

-Public intoxication, reckless endangerment from the 40 block of Chelsea Point Drive, Chelsea. A used syringe, two vials of Propofol and a vial of Phenylephrine Hydrochloride were confiscated.

-Identity theft from the 3000 block of Riverwood Terrace, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Narrows Drive, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 5100 block of Weatherford Drive, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Buckboard Road, Birmingham.

-Sexual abuse from the 9700 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 300 block of Hebb Road, Wilsonville.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Stagg Run Trail, Indian Springs Village.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property third degree from the 200 block of Shadow Drive, Alabaster. A chainsaw valued at $110, two necklace chains valued at $400 and two pairs of Jordan shoes valued at $200 were stolen.

-Criminal mischief, unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle from the 200 block of Shadow Drive, Alabaster. Two ropes valued at $300, a digital meter valued at $125, electric chainsaw sharpener valued at $40 and cordless drill valued at $30 were stolen; a padlock and camper exterior valued at $200 were damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassment, harassing communications from the 5000 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana.

April 23

-Shoplifting from the 4600 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby. Two fishing lures valued at $15 were stolen.

-Harassment, trespassing from the 100 block of Hollybrook Lane, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 100 block of Gable Lane, Montevallo.

-Incident from an unnamed location. A back door glass was damaged.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Weeping Circle, Wilsonville.

-Identity theft from an unknown location.

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Eagle Point Court, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of Shelby County 335, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 700 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property first degree from the 600 block of Camp Branch Road, Alabaster. A 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 valued at $10,000 was stolen.

-Forgery, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from an unknown location.

-Willful abuse of child under 18 years of age by responsible person from the 2000 block of Buck Horn Cv., Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 2200 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham.

April 24

-Property damage from the 7500 block of South Main Street, Wilsonville. A vehicle quarter panel was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Altadena Rise, Birmingham. A 2006 Scion XB was stolen.

-Domestic violence-assault, domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation from the 100 block of White Oak Trail, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence from the 10 block of Brush Creek Farm, Columbiana.

-Runaway juvenile from the 10 block of Brush Creek Farm, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 300 block of Wade Drive, Wilton.

-Runaway juvenile from the 10 block of Brush Creek Farm, Columbiana.

April 25

-Leaving scene of accident from the 800 block of 4H Road, Columbiana. A 2018 GMC Yukon was damaged.

-Animal incident from Cahaba Valley Road at Jasmine Hill Road, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 5100 block of Colonial Park Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1000 block of Park View Drive, Chelsea.

-Menacing from the 1000 block of Merry Fox Farms Road, Alabaster.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Shelby County 462, Sterrett.

April 26

-Fraudulent use of credit card from the 3100 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. $3,000 was stolen via Visa credit card charges.

-Miscellaneous from Lay Lake, Shelby.

-Theft of property from the 4600 block of Alabama 119, Montevallo. Multiple saplings and bushes valued at $550 were stolen.

-Identity theft, theft of property from the 12000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. $3,008.50 was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 300 block of Oakmont Terrace, Birmingham. An unemployment claim was forged.

-Identity theft from the 1 block of McGuire Lane, Pelham.

-Unauthorized use of motor vehicle from the 10600 block of Shelby County 55, Westover.

-Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from Raines Rum and Shelby County 41, Birmingham. A Black Hand K P30L handgun, one-half pill Adderall, suspected marijuana (10.3 grams), metal grinder and blue glass pipe were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from U.S. 280 and Hugh Daniel Drive, Birmingham. A green leafy substance found in mason jar-marijuana (2.8 grams), two rubber containers with yellow waxy substance-dab (1 gram), blunts with green leafy substance-marijuana (1.7 grams), metal grinder and rubber and metal pipe were confiscated.

-DUI-alcohol, open container from U.S. 280 West at Brook Highland Parkway, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 31000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 3800 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo. A small plastic baggie containing suspected marijuana and two Xanax bars were recovered.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Davis Street, Wilsonville.

-Desecration, defacement of cemetery monument, criminal mischief from Marigold Road and Garden Lane, Shelby. Two grave tombstones were damaged.

April 27

-Domestic violence-assault from the 9000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 800 block of Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 1300 block of Morning Sun Circle, Birmingham.

-Criminal surveillance from the 100 block of Merrywood Lane, Sterrett.

-Motion to revoke bond-UPOCS, carrying concealed weapon from Alabama 25, Vincent. A Taurus 9-millimeter handgun with magazine was reported.

-Drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 47 and Water Works Street, Columbiana. A glass pipe with white and brown residue was confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief second degree, harassment from the 4300 block of Alabama 119, Montevallo. A 2001 Honda Accord sustained $2,500 in damages.

-Theft of property from the 18000 block of Shelby County 43, Chelsea. A 2020 Laramore utility trailer valued at $2,000 was stolen.

-Incident from an unknown location in Shelby County.

-Harassing communications from the 2900 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 60 block of Chelsea Corners Way at Benson Plaza, Chelsea. Marijuana (3 grams) was confiscated.

April 28

-Incident from the 2600 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. A 2014 Dodge Ram ambulance was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 2400 block of Shelby County 9, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Stoneridge Lane, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Park View Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 800 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A wallet and contents were stolen.

-Juvenile runaway from the 100 block of Old Brook Place, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 300 block of Bradberry Lane, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 100 block of Kentwood Drive, Alabaster. Marijuana (51.2 grams) was recovered.

-Criminal trespass from the 6500 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.