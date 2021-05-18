expand
May 18, 2021

Trash to Treasures: Alabaster finds deals at community yard sale

By Nathan Howell

Published 9:16 am Tuesday, May 18, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer 

ALABASTER – Residents came out looking for deals and unique finds at Alabaster’s annual Trash to Treasures communitywide yard sale on May 15.

The city hosts this event each year as a way to let locals set up tables to either do some late spring cleaning, or to get steal prices on rare and collectible items, according to Parks and Recreation Community Programs Manager Morgan Lawley.

“It is a good way to clean out clutter as well as fellowship with other local Alabaster residents,” Lawley said.

Sellers and buyers started showing up at Buck Creek Park at 701 Sixth Avenue Southwest around 8 a.m. and began looking through a diverse collection of items that could not be found in stores.

Some sellers had things on display like furniture, clothing, cups, plates, cookware, and heavily discounted CDs and DVDs.

For many, the best part of a good yard sale is finding items that have been marked down as far up as 90 percent, which many sellers had done with their items.

The yard sale came at the perfect time. With most COVID-19 restrictions having been lifted, there was a sense of comfort among the guests who could be seen casually interacting with each other and the sellers.

There were also food trucks on-site and activities like axe-throwing to add an extra bit of fun to the experience.

While many of the sellers were able to unload a large portion of the items that they brought for the sale, obviously not everyone would be able to sell everything. The city planned ahead for this and had King’s Home onsite to take remaining unwanted items off of the seller’s hands.

“King’s Home came and picked up things that people didn’t want or could not sell,” Lawley explained. “That adds an extra bit of security to our guests. They can have confidence in knowing that if they don’t sell everything they brought they can just donate it to them.”

King’s Home is a nonprofit organization, formerly known as King’s Ranch and Hannah Homes, that have several programs that benefit youth, women and mothers through donations, assistance and other things. Their presence helped sellers know that they were supporting a great cause even if they did not make as much money as they anticipated.

