FBC Helena to be replanted as Church at Old Town

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – On May 2, the leadership of First Baptist Church Helena and Valleydale Church voted to replant FBC Helena as The Church at Old Town, which will officially begin its operations on June 6.

Valleydale Church Senior Pastor Dr. Mac Brunson said this move came as a way to revitalize the church to better serve God and the local community.

“On May 2 2021, First Baptist Church of Helena and Valleydale Church both voted for Valleydale to come and replant a new church here in this great facility on this piece of property,” Brunson explained. “This church has been meeting here for over 110 years. In fact, the church is over 188 years old. There is going to be a new ministry here at the Church at Old Town.”

When the transition occurs, Valleydale Student Pastor Josh Knierim will take over as the Senior Pastor for the Church at Old Town.

“After six and a half wonderful years of serving as the Student Pastor at Valleydale Church, God has called Jenn and I to a new adventure” Knierim announced. “Valleydale Church has taken on the incredible mission to replant First Baptist Church Helena, AL, and I have been asked to serve as the pastor for the new church.”

The organization chose the name for the rebranded facility because of the location of the church is on the edge of the historic Old Town Helena area.

“It will begin June 6,” Brunson said. “You will want to pray for that. You will want to be a part of it. In some kind of way, God will lay on your heart how you can be a part of this transition that will take place over the next couple of years. We are excited about this, and I hope you will follow the Lord’s leading and be a part of what God is doing in this new ministry.”

The church is located at 815 Highway 52 E. and will hold their first official service on Sunday, June 6, at 10:30 a.m.

More information can be found on the newly created Church at Old Town Facebook page or at Valleydale.org/tcaot.