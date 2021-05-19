expand
May 19, 2021

Jersey Mike’s Subs is set to open in Alabaster this summer. (File)

Jersey Mikes coming to Alabaster this summer

By Nathan Howell

Published 10:46 am Wednesday, May 19, 2021

ALABASTER – Residents and visitors in Alabaster will have a new sandwich restaurant to enjoy when Jersey Mike’s Subs is set to come to Alabaster later this year in the building adjoining the Dunkin’ location that opened last year.

The development, located along Alabaster’s Medical Mile, will open in the currently unoccupied 1,500-square-foot space that sits on U.S. 31 between the 1022 Tower and Shelby Family Eye Care.

Jersey Mike’s is an international sub sandwich restaurant chain that operates more than 1,900 chains throughout the United States, Australia and Canada. They offer made-to-order sandwiches with a variety of meats, cheeses and other toppings that customers can choose.

GENREV properties was responsible for bringing the businesses to the area as a way to boost the city’s market and to create add concepts within the area.

“We are anticipating that they will open mid-summer,” said GENREV Developer Tim Gully. “They have recently received their building permits from the city of Alabaster for their plans. They contacted me and let me know that they were approved and ready to move forward. Typically, these take around 90-120 days to get everything built.”

The sandwich chain will be operated by the KALO Restaurant Group, LLC DBA Jersey Mike’s Subs based in Tallahassee, Florida. They own and operate approximately 35 stores throughout the states of Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

The overall development was initially approved back in 2019, when the Alabaster City Council approved a resolution outlining tax incentives for the Dunkin’ location. Now, as Jersey Mike’s gets ready to open, the city moved to approve buildout plans for the sandwich chain.

“Alabaster was so easy to work with, and I appreciate their help so much as we wanted to bring new-to-the-market concepts within the city,” Gully said. “We are grateful to be able to do this with the Dunkin’ and Jersey Mike’s locations.”

The goal with these two businesses is to create additional options for residents in the city, and to add an allure that will bring in guests to spend their money in the Alabaster market.

“GENREV Properties does all kinds of developments, especially with multi-tenant buildings like this one,” Gully said. “We focus on high-visibility markets where we can bring something new to the area that they have not had before. We do multi-family developments as well.”

Jersey Mike’s Subs will be located in the space adjoining Dunkin’ at 1114 1st St N.

