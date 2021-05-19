expand
Ad Spot

May 19, 2021

Montevallo’s Olivia Jackson signs her letter of intent to play volleyball at the University of Mobile. (Contributed)

Montevallo’s Jackson, Inabinette sign to compete collegiately

By Alec Etheredge

Published 2:41 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor 

MONTEVALLO – Montevallo High School recently celebrated two female athletes who put in extra work to make sure they had an opportunity to compete at the next level.

Olivia Jackson and Riaunna Inabinette, who were both volleyball stars for the Bulldogs, are now headed to play the same sport collegiately after making it official at recent signing ceremonies.

In front of family, friends, teammates and coaches, the two standouts recently signed their letters of intent with Jackson signing to compete at the University of Movile and Inabinette signing to play at Carolina University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Riaunna Inabinette is headed to play college volleyball at Carolina University after a special four years at Montevallo. (Contributed)

Both had standout senior seasons competing for the Montevallo volleyball team, helping the Bulldogs claim the Class 4A Area 5 championship, which led to recognition for their effort on the court.

Jackson was named to the All-County second team as the team’s leader and captain this past season.

“Olivia is a very hard worker. She has been a great team player since she arrived at MHS,” head coach Tena Niven said. “I know she is going to be successful in both indoor and beach volleyball at the University of Mobile. I am so proud of her.”

She was also named to the all-tournament team for her play in the Central-Tuscaloosa tournament and was selected as the MVP of the area tournament. She also competes in beach volleyball.

Inabinette was a four-year letter winner for the Bulldogs and was named to the all-area tournament during her senior season as well as an honorable mention on the All-County team. 

“Riaunna has worked very hard to have the opportunity to play college athletics,” Niven said. “She and her family diligently searched for the best school and fit. I know she will be successful as a Bruin, and I can’t wait to see what her future holds.”

Both will now head on to the next level looking to continue showcasing their talent, while also making a difference for their new teams.

More News

Three-time state champion Kya Gardner to compete at next level

Montevallo’s Jackson, Inabinette sign to compete collegiately

Briarwood celebrates class of 2021 with graduation ceremony

Starbucks coming to Caldwell Mill, Valleydale intersection this fall

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Briarwood celebrates class of 2021 with graduation ceremony

280 Main Story

Starbucks coming to Caldwell Mill, Valleydale intersection this fall

280 Main Story

Arts on Main showcases student talent

Events

Jonas Brothers tour includes Oct. 19 Pelham date

Alabaster Main Story

Jersey Mikes coming to Alabaster this summer

280 Main Story

Thirty-four graduate from Westminster

Alabaster Main Story

Homecoming: Thompson names Frankie Perez next baseball coach

Columbiana

A lesson for the birds

Columbiana

McGinnis hopes to follow family’s path in law enforcement

280 Main Story

Chelsea head coach reminisces on special run with senior class

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel celebrates graduates at commencement

Alabaster Main Story

Arrest made after Columbiana shooting

280 Main Story

Coosa Valley graduates 24 on day of 48th commencement

280 Main Story

CoreFit relocating after tornadoes cause structural damge

News

Pelham Palooza sees a successful return

Alabaster Main Story

Trash to Treasures: Alabaster finds deals at community yard sale

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby County has 6 with local ties competing in Miss Alabama

Alabaster Reporter

6-year-old dies in accidental shooting in Maylene

News

BackPack Buddies program receives $29,950 grant

Events

Art camp gives kids a social environment over the summer

Alabaster Main Story

6-year-old dies in accidental shooting in Maylene

Business

Michael’s Steakhouse opening in Pelham on May 18

Alabaster Main Story

THS ESports team wins two championship games

Alabaster Main Story

A therapeutic touch: Absolute Health and Wellness opens