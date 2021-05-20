expand
May 20, 2021

Mary Elizabeth Burks

By Staff Reports

Published 10:13 am Thursday, May 20, 2021

Mary Elizabeth Burks
Columbiana

Mary Elizabeth Burks, age 81, of Columbiana, passed away Wednesday, May 19.

The graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Friday, May 21 at Forest Hill Cemetery with Father Ray Dunmyer officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mary was born on January 13, 1940, the daughter of Harry O. and Leah Edna Burks. She was the youngest of three children.

She is survived by her brothers, Harry O. Burks, Jr. (Robbie Lynn) and William F. Burks; and nieces and nephews.

Mary grew up in the Woodlawn area of Birmingham where she attended St. Clement’s School and graduated from John Carroll High. For many years, she was the Director of Admissions at Medical Center East. She enjoyed old cars and especially liked driving her 1931 Model “A” Ford.

Special thanks and gratitude to the staff of Columbiana Health and Rehabilitation and New Beacon Hospice Group for their care and kindness given to Mary in her final years.

