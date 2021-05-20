expand
Ad Spot

May 20, 2021

Lee (Contributed)

PVHS grad Lee receives scholarship award

By Staff Reports

Published 3:54 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Micah Andrew Lee is a 2021 graduate of Pinson Valley High School.

The senior varsity baseball player received honors and awards including academic scholarship offers from Birmingham Southern, the University of Montevallo, Miles College and the 2021 Community Service Project Partnership Scholarship Award.

Lee is the son of Tonya and Morlon Lee, and the grandson of Joyce Lewis of Montevallo, Rickey Brown of Columbiana, the Rev. Fred Lee and Elma Lee of Rockford, Ala.

More News

PVHS grad Lee receives scholarship award

Vincent senior wows city council

Mary Elizabeth Burks

HPD invites guests for ‘Cookies on the Lawn’

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Columbiana

PVHS grad Lee receives scholarship award

280 Main Story

Vincent senior wows city council

Helena

HPD invites guests for ‘Cookies on the Lawn’

Alabaster Main Story

1,500 gallons of fluoride spill at Alabaster water plant

Columbiana

Davis named director of Columbiana Main Street

Faith

FBC Helena to be replanted as Church at Old Town

280 Main Story

Briarwood celebrates class of 2021 with graduation ceremony

280 Main Story

Starbucks coming to Caldwell Mill, Valleydale intersection this fall

280 Main Story

Arts on Main showcases student talent

Events

Jonas Brothers tour includes Oct. 19 Pelham date

Alabaster Main Story

Jersey Mike’s coming to Alabaster this summer

280 Main Story

Thirty-four graduate from Westminster

Alabaster Main Story

Homecoming: Thompson names Frankie Perez next baseball coach

Columbiana

A lesson for the birds

Columbiana

McGinnis hopes to follow family’s path in law enforcement

280 Main Story

Chelsea head coach reminisces on special run with senior class

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel celebrates graduates at commencement

Alabaster Main Story

Arrest made after Columbiana shooting

280 Main Story

Coosa Valley graduates 24 on day of 48th commencement

280 Main Story

CoreFit relocating after tornadoes cause structural damge

News

Pelham Palooza sees a successful return

Alabaster Main Story

Trash to Treasures: Alabaster finds deals at community yard sale

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby County has 6 with local ties competing in Miss Alabama

Alabaster Reporter

6-year-old dies in accidental shooting in Maylene