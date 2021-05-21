expand
Ad Spot

May 21, 2021

ACS surprises employees with extraordinary compensation

By Nathan Howell

Published 4:43 pm Friday, May 21, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Alabaster City Schools Board of Education members and Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers surprised all ACS employees on May 21 with extraordinary compensation checks.

Every ACS employee was presented with a check for $300 by Vickers and the school board as part of this program.

According to Vickers, ACS wanted to recognize the hard work of all the system’s employees especially during such a trying year.

“I am so proud of our employees for their hard work and dedication that made this year possible,” Vickers said. “We were in school, and have been in session the entire year. That was not easy. I am so proud of them because they made that possible, and this is just a way to show our appreciation.”

BOE members Derek Henderson, Dr. John Myrick and President Adam Mosely joined Vickers as they went around and presented the checks to employees.

“We are all so very proud and excited to be able to do this,” Vickers said. “This was a wonderful way for us to all come together and tell our employees thank you, and to give them something that would positively impact them. I want to thank our board that went around and delivered the checks to our employees. They have always been a strong advocate for our staff and they take a lot of time and effort to make sure we have ways to compensate our people.”

The COVID-19 pandemic caused unpredictable challenges, that teachers rose to face head on. Through a year that saw many schools unable to operate, Alabaster was able to continue providing quality education with support from every angle.

“The community had a big hand in making this happen,” Vickers explained. “This has been a very difficult year for everyone. With the support of employees, parents, students and our school board we were able to make it the best year that we could. It is amazing what we were able to accomplish together.”

More News

ACS surprises employees with extraordinary compensation

Get to know Athlete of the Week Ella Pate

Get to know Student of the Week Abby Byrd

Shelby County High School, Chelsea Park have new principals approved

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

ACS surprises employees with extraordinary compensation

280 Main Story

Shelby County High School, Chelsea Park have new principals approved

280 Main Story

Coosa Valley celebrates life of Lindsey Motes at graduation ceremony

News

Pelham hosting kickball tournament tonight

Calera

Firearm report at Calera High under investigation

Columbiana

PVHS grad Lee receives scholarship award

280 Main Story

Vincent senior wows city council

Helena

HPD invites guests for ‘Cookies on the Lawn’

Alabaster Main Story

1,500 gallons of fluoride spill at Alabaster water plant

Columbiana

Davis named director of Columbiana Main Street

Faith

FBC Helena to be replanted as Church at Old Town

280 Main Story

Briarwood celebrates class of 2021 with graduation ceremony

280 Main Story

Starbucks coming to Caldwell Mill, Valleydale intersection this fall

280 Main Story

Arts on Main showcases student talent

Events

Jonas Brothers tour includes Oct. 19 Pelham date

Alabaster Main Story

Jersey Mike’s coming to Alabaster this summer

280 Main Story

Thirty-four graduate from Westminster

Alabaster Main Story

Homecoming: Thompson names Frankie Perez next baseball coach

Columbiana

A lesson for the birds

Columbiana

McGinnis hopes to follow family’s path in law enforcement

280 Main Story

Chelsea head coach reminisces on special run with senior class

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel celebrates graduates at commencement

Alabaster Main Story

Arrest made after Columbiana shooting

280 Main Story

Coosa Valley graduates 24 on day of 48th commencement