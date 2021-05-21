ACS surprises employees with extraordinary compensation

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Alabaster City Schools Board of Education members and Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers surprised all ACS employees on May 21 with extraordinary compensation checks.

Every ACS employee was presented with a check for $300 by Vickers and the school board as part of this program.

According to Vickers, ACS wanted to recognize the hard work of all the system’s employees especially during such a trying year.

“I am so proud of our employees for their hard work and dedication that made this year possible,” Vickers said. “We were in school, and have been in session the entire year. That was not easy. I am so proud of them because they made that possible, and this is just a way to show our appreciation.”

BOE members Derek Henderson, Dr. John Myrick and President Adam Mosely joined Vickers as they went around and presented the checks to employees.

“We are all so very proud and excited to be able to do this,” Vickers said. “This was a wonderful way for us to all come together and tell our employees thank you, and to give them something that would positively impact them. I want to thank our board that went around and delivered the checks to our employees. They have always been a strong advocate for our staff and they take a lot of time and effort to make sure we have ways to compensate our people.”

The COVID-19 pandemic caused unpredictable challenges, that teachers rose to face head on. Through a year that saw many schools unable to operate, Alabaster was able to continue providing quality education with support from every angle.

“The community had a big hand in making this happen,” Vickers explained. “This has been a very difficult year for everyone. With the support of employees, parents, students and our school board we were able to make it the best year that we could. It is amazing what we were able to accomplish together.”