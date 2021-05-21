expand
Ad Spot

May 21, 2021

A red kickball rolls toward home plate after it is pitch - the person pictured here on plate is approaching the kick.

Pelham hosting kickball tournament tonight

By Nathan Howell

Published 8:34 am Friday, May 21, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham Parks and Recreation and Pelham High School are partnering to host a kickball tournament on Friday, May 21.

The tournament will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Pelham City Park baseball fields.

According to Pelham Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Alicia Walters, the event will feature a number of things for guests to enjoy.

“We are partnering with the Pelham High School and hosting a kickball tournament tonight at the City Park,” Walters said. “There will be 15 teams of students from the high school. One team of teachers, food trucks and lots of fun.”

The event will feature a number of food trucks such as Eat-Abilities, Dixieland Funnel Cakes and Pazzo Big Slice.

Check in for participants begins at 4:30 p.m., and the first game is scheduled to start at approximately 5:30 p.m.

More information is available on the Pelham Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

More News

Pelham hosting kickball tournament tonight

Thompson’s season ends in first state tournament appearance since 2015

Firearm report at Calera High under investigation

PVHS grad Lee receives scholarship award

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

Pelham hosting kickball tournament tonight

Calera

Firearm report at Calera High under investigation

Columbiana

PVHS grad Lee receives scholarship award

280 Main Story

Vincent senior wows city council

Helena

HPD invites guests for ‘Cookies on the Lawn’

Alabaster Main Story

1,500 gallons of fluoride spill at Alabaster water plant

Columbiana

Davis named director of Columbiana Main Street

Faith

FBC Helena to be replanted as Church at Old Town

280 Main Story

Briarwood celebrates class of 2021 with graduation ceremony

280 Main Story

Starbucks coming to Caldwell Mill, Valleydale intersection this fall

280 Main Story

Arts on Main showcases student talent

Events

Jonas Brothers tour includes Oct. 19 Pelham date

Alabaster Main Story

Jersey Mike’s coming to Alabaster this summer

280 Main Story

Thirty-four graduate from Westminster

Alabaster Main Story

Homecoming: Thompson names Frankie Perez next baseball coach

Columbiana

A lesson for the birds

Columbiana

McGinnis hopes to follow family’s path in law enforcement

280 Main Story

Chelsea head coach reminisces on special run with senior class

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel celebrates graduates at commencement

Alabaster Main Story

Arrest made after Columbiana shooting

280 Main Story

Coosa Valley graduates 24 on day of 48th commencement

280 Main Story

CoreFit relocating after tornadoes cause structural damge

News

Pelham Palooza sees a successful return

Alabaster Main Story

Trash to Treasures: Alabaster finds deals at community yard sale