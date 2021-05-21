Pelham hosting kickball tournament tonight

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham Parks and Recreation and Pelham High School are partnering to host a kickball tournament on Friday, May 21.

The tournament will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Pelham City Park baseball fields.

According to Pelham Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Alicia Walters, the event will feature a number of things for guests to enjoy.

“We are partnering with the Pelham High School and hosting a kickball tournament tonight at the City Park,” Walters said. “There will be 15 teams of students from the high school. One team of teachers, food trucks and lots of fun.”

The event will feature a number of food trucks such as Eat-Abilities, Dixieland Funnel Cakes and Pazzo Big Slice.

Check in for participants begins at 4:30 p.m., and the first game is scheduled to start at approximately 5:30 p.m.

More information is available on the Pelham Parks and Recreation Facebook page.