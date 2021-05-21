expand
May 21, 2021

Wayne Ferrell Blankenship

By Staff Reports

Published 11:42 am Friday, May 21, 2021

Wayne Ferrell Blankenship
Wilsonville

Wayne Ferrell Blankenship, age 80, of Wilsonville, passed away Thursday, May 20.

Mr. Blankenship served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Mr. Blankenship is survived by his son, Johnny Blankenship; daughters, Dannette Buse and Phaedra Sevinsky; the mother of his children, Bessie Kromer; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and numerous family and friends.

