expand
Ad Spot

May 25, 2021

A path many are scared to take

By Staff Reports

Published 5:15 pm Monday, May 24, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS / Editorial

There is no hiding the tension between police and many around the country right now, which has made some fear joining a career in law enforcement as a strong divide continues, but for Shelby County High School senior T.J. McGinnis, his goal remains to help make a difference in law enforcement.

The reason? His aunt, Sasha Lilly Knighten, who has served as the school resource officer for all of Columbiana’s schools for many years.

Knighten’s goal every day in her job is to give back to her community, give kids their best shot in life and show that no matter your skin color or background, you can be whatever you want to be in life.

Those morals and being a family member of McGinnis has made Knighten his role model when it comes to knowing what he wants to do with his life.

During a recent interview with community columnist Sasha Johns, McGinnis didn’t hesitate in saying he wanted to learn as much as he can in college and bring that knowledge back to his hometown as a forensic investigator to help Columbiana and its surrounding areas.

He doesn’t just have an idea of something he might want to do. He is set on the idea of making a difference just like his aunt because he loves his hometown and has a passion for making a difference.

It’s those qualities that should help more of us look past any racial divides and realize that we can all be what we want to be in life and we should all respect each other rather than creating any further divide.

That one word, respect, is the one quality many people lack. Whether it be police respecting other people or citizens respecting police, it’s a simple part of life many ignore that would help make the world a better place.

Not that he had anything to prove to any of us, but McGinnis has the utmost respect from our staff and many of our readers after sharing his hopes and dreams.

He found something he loved through his aunt’s passion, turned that into his dream and now has a detailed plan for how he wants to make a difference in law enforcement.

McGinnis, just like his aunt, is a shining example of what this world needs more of.

More News

Helena library hosting summer reading programs

LED lighting coming to all public Helena fixtures

McPhail-Edwards earns Scholastic Award

McClendon to retire at end of term

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Helena

Helena library hosting summer reading programs

Helena

LED lighting coming to all public Helena fixtures

Calera

McPhail-Edwards earns Scholastic Award

News

McClendon to retire at end of term

Alabaster Main Story

Powell sentenced to death in Alabaster Chevron murder

News

Hope Christian graduates ‘refined’ class of 2021

Alabaster Main Story

Graduating THS students recognized at Senior Honors Night

280 Main Story

Top players named to 2021 All-County girls soccer team

280 Main Story

Blight named 2021 girls soccer Coach of the Year

280 Main Story

Haley Duca named 2021 Shelby County Player of the Year

280 Main Story

Alvin Briggs named next Executive Director of the AHSAA

Alabaster Main Story

American Legion Post 138 hosts flag laying ceremony at Elliottsville Cemetery

News

Pelham students and teachers of the year recognized

280 Main Story

Zeb Ellison named next Shelby County football coach

Helena

Helena’s season ends at state tourney with school-record 48 wins

Alabaster Main Story

ACS surprises employees with extraordinary compensation

280 Main Story

Shelby County High School, Chelsea Park have new principals approved

280 Main Story

Coosa Valley celebrates life of Lindsey Motes at graduation ceremony

News

Pelham hosting kickball tournament tonight

Calera

Firearm report at Calera High under investigation

Columbiana

PVHS grad Lee receives scholarship award

280 Main Story

Vincent senior wows city council

Helena

HPD invites guests for ‘Cookies on the Lawn’

Alabaster Main Story

1,500 gallons of fluoride spill at Alabaster water plant