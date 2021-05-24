Legislative session brings out ugly attacks on DA’s

By PAUL DEMARCO / Guest Columnist

I do not think there is anyone who would disagree that politics can bring out the worst in people or indeed the worst people.

Alabama is no different and this past state legislative session brought out some of the ugliest behavior political observers have seen in years.

One of the most controversial issues that was debated this session was legalizing marijuana for medical use in this state. There have been hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on lobbying the bill and many in the state media cheerleaded the bill the entire time. However, 23 state district attorneys had the courage to stand up and express their concerns with the dangers of passing this legislation.

And in return, there were ugly attacks by the marijuana lobby on these prosecutors and a number of members of the state media played attack dog for them as well.

District attorneys are on the front lines everyday prosecuting drivers under the influence of THC from marijuana or synthetic marijuana. They speak against those who kill and maim Alabama drivers every year. They console the victim’s family and walk with them through the criminal justice process that can be frustrating and too often favors the accused over the rights of the victims.

It was disgraceful to see that those who work to protect the public were the target of such nasty attacks.

Thank goodness Alabama citizens are always supportive of law enforcement and state prosecutors. Law enforcement will need the public’s help in the years to come in combating the likely increase of impaired drivers on our roads in the future.

Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives.