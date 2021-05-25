Helena library hosting summer reading programs

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – Those looking to keep themselves busy over the summer will have plenty of opportunities through the Jane B. Holmes Public Library’s summer reading program.

At the Helena City Council meeting on May 24, Library Director Dan Dearing outlined the organizations ambitious program that would be open to people of all ages.

“Our theme for the summer is ‘Tails and Tales,” Dearing said. “Readers of all ages will explore all things animals this summer as the library presents this program. It is open for anyone from preschool to grownups. There are programs, fun prizes and drawings.”

The library wanted to host this program as a way help children maintain reading skills that they have developed over the school year, and to encourage older teens and adults to continue reading for fun and enrichment.

“The Helena Public Library summer reading program strives to encourage people of all ages to read through the summer. We want to encourage reading for pleasure and to maintain reading skills. You have got to keep up with reading, there cannot be a summer slump this year,” Dearing explained.

The program is free of charge, and registration begins on June 1. There will be a number of incentives for different age groups to encourage them to continue reading.

“For juveniles, if you read 10 books you get a bag with some goodies in them. Intermediate ages will need to read five books for this prize,” Dearing said. “There are other cool prizes as you read more books. These include things like a magazine and a cool ball with different colors, a choice between slime or a magnifying glass and a cool flute or wooden snake.”

Dearing expressed that there were more prizes for upper grade levels and adults, which come with an easier number of books to read.

One of the bigger prizes is a $10 gift card to Helena’s Beignets and Lattes.

There are also a number of virtual demonstrations including a video to show off Joe Tucker Park, a presentation by the Alabama Wildlife Center that will show off their raptors, a virtual magic show and presentations from the Helena Police and Fire Departments.

There will also be crafts available every Friday, and origami for teens every Monday.

“Dan does an amazing job with the library and all of the programs associated,” Helena Mayor Brian Puckett said. “I would encourage everyone to stop by the library and sign up for the program.

More information can be found on the Helena Public Library Friends Facebook page, or by visiting the Jane B. Holmes Library in person throughout the week.