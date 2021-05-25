expand
May 25, 2021

FILE

Lane closures planned for U.S. 280

By Staff Reports

Published 4:30 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS 

BIRMINGHAM — Weather permitting, on Tuesday, May 25 the Alabama Department of Transportation will close inside thru lanes of U.S. 280 in Birmingham, beginning at 8 p.m.

The lanes will be closed to install RCUT (restricted crossing U-turn) including flexible posts in the media crossover at Greystone Highland Drive. The inside lanes will be closed in both directions.

The project should take an estimated six to eight hours to complete.

Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival and departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this construction operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama. For further information, visit Dot.state.al.us.

