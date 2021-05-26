expand
Ad Spot

May 27, 2021

American Village in Montevallo was first chartered in 1995. Construction of a replica of Independence Hall is underway. (Contributed)

Construction of Independence Hall replica underway

By Staff Reports

Published 4:16 pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021

By DAISY WASHINGTON / Community Columnist

Tom Walker, founder and president of American Village, chartered in 1995, conceived the idea of the American Village in the late 1980s to be an American history and civics educational campus to inspire and prepare young people for their roles as good citizens and leaders.

Designed to be a classroom, a stage, a theatre and museum of ideas, the 188-acre campus in Montevallo has served over three-quarters of a million students from throughout the Southeastern United States since its opening on Nov. 30, 1999.  It draws thousands of public visitors each year.

The American Village Classroom educational vision is to build good citizens on the cornerstone of liberty. Talented staff present to school groups, educating and inspiring young people to explore the remarkable foundations of our country, and to consider the obligations of being good citizens. American Village school programs include student activities Oval Office, National Veterans Shrine, and the Randall Museum Scavenger Hunt. There are downloadable teacher resources student activities such as the Christmas coloring book and the Declaration of Independence word search.

The National Veterans Shrine is patterned after Philadelphia’s Carpenters Hall. The Shrine honors our veterans’ service and sacrifice for America and its freedom. It features major sculpture and paintings by nationally-renowned artists. Interactive media, artifacts and exhibits will help answer the questions: “Who are our country’s veterans?” “What did they do for our country?” and “What do we owe them?”

Housed within the Shrine is the Veterans Register of Honor, a website and database containing photographs, biographical sketches, and stories of America’s veterans and active members of the United States Armed Forces. General public and group tours are available. In addition to these activities and events, American Village offers venue service. There are several unique locations for receptions, rehearsal dinners, showers or teas, conferences, meetings and other private events within the American Village’s 183-acre site.

Construction is now well underway on the first-phase of what will be a full-sized replica of Independence Hall—containing interactive galleries, exhibits and a fully immersive theatre, as well as a one-of-a-kind assembly room where the visitor becomes part of the drama of America’s founding.

As American Village looks ahead to America’s 250th birthday in 2026, it resolves to raise Independence Hall as a means to reach even more young people, and to teach and inspire them for what one former United States President called “the highest office in the land: that of citizen.”

More News

Guy grows through art

Construction of Independence Hall replica underway

Thompson High graduates nearly 500 seniors

County has 10 make 2021 Super All-State boys soccer team

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Columbiana

Guy grows through art

Community Columnists

Construction of Independence Hall replica underway

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson High graduates nearly 500 seniors

280 Main Story

County has 10 make 2021 Super All-State boys soccer team

280 Main Story

Super All-State girls soccer team features 12 local players

280 Main Story

Cat-n-Bird winery in Chelsea is expanding to host larger weddings and more guests

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools honors 2020-2021 support personnel

News

The light at the end of the tunnel: ACOG recovers after flooding

Helena

Defying the Odds: Helena Miracle League finishes successful season

News

Pelham holds inaugural High School Kickball Tournament

280 Main Story

‘Resiliency, hope and action’: Chelsea graduates more than 300 in class of 2021

Montevallo

Having their moment: Montevallo High Class of 2021 graduates

News

Hatching Hope names Wright as executive director

280 Main Story

CARES/CRRSAA funds help Jeff State students

Columbiana

McGinnis awarded Novella Club Scholarship

280 Main Story

Lane closures planned for U.S. 280

Columbiana

Potential and Purpose: SCHS graduates class of 2021

Helena

Helena opens bids for street paving project

Helena

Helena library hosting summer reading programs

Helena

LED lighting coming to all public Helena fixtures

Calera

McPhail-Edwards earns Scholastic Award

News

McClendon to retire at end of term

Alabaster Main Story

Powell sentenced to death in Alabaster Chevron murder

News

Hope Christian graduates ‘refined’ class of 2021