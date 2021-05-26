expand
Ad Spot

May 26, 2021

Defying the Odds: Helena Miracle League finishes successful season

By Nathan Howell

Published 9:34 am Wednesday, May 26, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, the Helena Miracle League was just preparing for what would have been its second full spring season. Unfortunately, a decision had to be made to cancel the season after the first game to ensure the safety of all the players.

Luckily, the league was able to move forward with a season later in the fall, but the players in the league had to miss out on the momentum they had developed during their inaugural season, which set back a number of things like fundraising, experience and general support from the public.

Now with the restrictions of the pandemic fading, the league just completed a full spring season. League Founder Mary Chambliss said that she was so grateful for the opportunity that she and her players had this year.

“We started off very optimistic last year, but then everything got shut down. We had to go back and rebuild what we started building in the first year, but it all worked out because we had a lot of support,” Chambliss said. “The public was really supportive of everything we were trying to do, and I was amazed at how many people were turning out for our games.”

The Helena Miracle League kicked off their first game of the year on April 17, and have been holding games every Saturday since then at Joe Tucker Park.

“We have been so blessed to be able to have games for these kids every week,” Chambliss said. “I could tell that they were really enjoying themselves at the games. Our volunteers went out of their way to make sure that everyone had a fun time.”

The Helena Miracle League offers the opportunity for children with disabilities to get out and play baseball in an adaptive setting. Chambliss said she created the league because she identified this need of people in the community and wanted to address it.

The league wrapped up their spring season at a finale game on Saturday, May 22, which featured food trucks and support from local organizations and the public to look back on an incredible season.

The players were clearly very excited to be out playing baseball on a day with perfect weather. They laughed and had huge smiles on their faces as they ran around the bases throughout the game. The impact on them was clear to anyone at the game.

“Thank you to all of our players, families, volunteers, sponsors and supporters throughout the year,” Chambliss said. “We were able to be successful because of the hard work from all of the groups.”

Chambliss said that she is looking to provide other activities throughout the summer for players on the miracle league, and that they will return in the fall for another round of games.

They are always looking for volunteers and sponsors for their activities. Anyone interested in supporting the Helena Miracle League in some way can reach out to Chambliss through helenabaseballmiracles@gmail.com.

More News

Cat-n-Bird winery in Chelsea is expanding to host larger weddings and more guests

Shelby County Schools honors 2020-2021 support personnel

The light at the end of the tunnel: ACOG recovers after flooding

Defying the Odds: Helena Miracle League finishes successful season

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Cat-n-Bird winery in Chelsea is expanding to host larger weddings and more guests

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools honors 2020-2021 support personnel

News

The light at the end of the tunnel: ACOG recovers after flooding

Helena

Defying the Odds: Helena Miracle League finishes successful season

News

Pelham holds inaugural High School Kickball Tournament

280 Main Story

‘Resiliency, hope and action’: Chelsea graduates more than 300 in class of 2021

Montevallo

Having their moment: Montevallo High Class of 2021 graduates

News

Hatching Hope names Wright as executive director

280 Main Story

CARES/CRRSAA funds help Jeff State students

Columbiana

McGinnis awarded Novella Club Scholarship

280 Main Story

Lane closures planned for U.S. 280

Columbiana

Potential and Purpose: SCHS graduates class of 2021

Helena

Helena opens bids for street paving project

Helena

Helena library hosting summer reading programs

Helena

LED lighting coming to all public Helena fixtures

Calera

McPhail-Edwards earns Scholastic Award

News

McClendon to retire at end of term

Alabaster Main Story

Powell sentenced to death in Alabaster Chevron murder

News

Hope Christian graduates ‘refined’ class of 2021

Alabaster Main Story

Graduating THS students recognized at Senior Honors Night

280 Main Story

Top players named to 2021 All-County girls soccer team

280 Main Story

Blight named 2021 girls soccer Coach of the Year

280 Main Story

Haley Duca named 2021 Shelby County Player of the Year

280 Main Story

Alvin Briggs named next Executive Director of the AHSAA