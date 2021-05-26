expand
May 26, 2021

Kaitlin Maynard, above, was one of several Oak Mountain players to earn a spot on both the Super All-State team and Class 7A All-State team, while several others from across the county were also recognized. (Reporter photo/Keith McCoy)

Super All-State girls soccer team features 12 local players

By Alec Etheredge

Published 2:22 pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

The 2021 soccer season brought several great storylines for girls teams across Shelby County, including several historic seasons and one state champion after the Oak Mountain Eagles brought home the Class 7A State Championship.

Now, the talent representing each team in the county has become abundantly clear with the release of the 2021 All-State soccer teams.

The county had 12 make the Super All-State team, 10 make the Class 7A All-State team, seven make the Class 6A All-State team and one make the Class 4A-5A All-State team.

The Super All-State team honors players from across the state regardless of classification, compiling this season’s top athletes.

On the first team, Oak mountain had three players earn a spot thanks to stellar seasons from Kaitlin Maynard, Kierson McDonald and Haley Wells, while Chelsea’s Haley Duca (the county’s player of the year) and Indian Springs’ Nora Roller both made the first team as well.

The second team featured seven players, including two from Spain Park and one each from Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain, Pelham and Thompson.

The two players from the Jaguars to earn a spot were Maddie McNulty and goalie Vivan Gray. In addition to those two, Briarwood’s Anna Martin, Chelsea goalie Mackenzie Titus, Oak Mountain’s Lane Hope, Pelham’s Kori Ingram and Thompson’s Morgan Snyder all earned a spot.

Thompson’s Morgan Snyder

Several also made the Class 7A All-State team, honoring the best from that classification in the state, with Oak Mountain, Spain Park and Thompson all having a player named for 10 total.

The first team featured five players, including four from Oak Mountain.

Wells, Hope, Maynard and McDonald all made the first team for the Eagles, while Snyder represented the Warriors.

Oak Mountain and Thompson also had one each on the second team, with Aubrey Gaut representing the Eagles and Georgia Cousins representing the Warriors.

Spain Park had three make the second team, with Gray, McNulty and Tatum Ahlemeyer all receiving recognition.

There was also strong representation on the Class 6A team from local players with five on the All-State first team and two on the All-State second team.

Chelsea and Briarwood both had two on the first team, while Pelham added one.

Pelham’s Kori Ingram

Martin and Berkley Barnett represented the Lions, while Duca and Titus earned a spot for the Hornets. Ingram joined them to represent the Panthers.

Pelham and Briarwood both earned a spot on the second team with Alyssa Wynn making the list for the Panthers and Emily Scott for the Lions.

Roller was the only other one to make an All-State team, earning a first team nod in the 4A-5A classification after leading the county in goals this season.

