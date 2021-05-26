expand
Ad Spot

May 26, 2021

The light at the end of the tunnel: ACOG recovers after flooding

By Nathan Howell

Published 1:09 pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer 

ALABASTER – When tornadoes came through and hit the neighboring cities of Helena and Pelham months before, the Alabaster Church of God reached out and tried to help their neighbors through food donations and other projects. Now, the church finds themselves in a similar position after being hit by flooding earlier this month.

Pastor Ken Stroup said that the flooding struck the church seemingly out of nowhere and caused extensive damage to the facility and destroyed a lot of what they had been working on over the years.

“We lost all of our desks, all of the bookcases and I lost a whole bunch of the stuff in my office that was irreplaceable,” Stroup said. “We had a bible that I had preached maybe 5,000 sermons out of that was in a plastic container. It filled up with water and completely ruined it.”

Aside from items that were lost, the church itself sustained major damage that will require quite a bit of work over the coming weeks and months.

“We had to cut the sheet rock four feet up because the water got up to 19 inches deep,” Stroup explained. “When we finally got in the building after all of the flooding receded, there was water still standing. We had to have a company come in and tear everything out. They have to dry the building out, spray it down and kill all of the mold and mildew.”

In a situation where many would feel defeated and want to give up, Stroup and his congregation are looking steadfastly into the future.

“We kept going to church,” Stroup said. “We had service in a tent for two Sundays and then we were able to move back into our fellowship hall. We had to take up the floor in the hall, but luckily we have a cement floor so we are still able to have people in the building successfully.”

The process to rebuild might take a while, but it has inspired confidence among the members at ACOG for what is to come.

“Most of them are taking the ideology that at least when we get done it will be all new,” Stroup joked. “Unfortunately, we do not get to think about moving, but that does allow us to build back better. God has got a purpose for everything, this is a way to renew our church and we can make it modern now, and we know God will bless us in everything we do.”

The church is known for their local efforts in providing food to those in need and they did not let the flooding stop them from reaching out to their community.

“Right after the flooding we had one of our farm-to-family groups reach out and send us some surplus food boxes to give out,” Stroup said. “We were able to get the word out and helped to feed more than 200 families that week. We had things like canned goods, meat, bread and whatever else we can find.”

A few weeks later, the church is starting to return to normal but there is a long road ahead for the congregation. Through talks with insurance companies, rebuilding plans and the wait for it all to happen they will have to be patient.

Stroup wanted the community to know that they are still offering their food bank every third Thursday, and whenever they get surplus deliveries.

More News

Shelby County Schools honors 2020-2021 support personnel

The light at the end of the tunnel: ACOG recovers after flooding

Defying the Odds: Helena Miracle League finishes successful season

Pelham holds inaugural High School Kickball Tournament

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools honors 2020-2021 support personnel

News

The light at the end of the tunnel: ACOG recovers after flooding

Helena

Defying the Odds: Helena Miracle League finishes successful season

News

Pelham holds inaugural High School Kickball Tournament

280 Main Story

‘Resiliency, hope and action’: Chelsea graduates more than 300 in class of 2021

Montevallo

Having their moment: Montevallo High Class of 2021 graduates

News

Hatching Hope names Wright as executive director

280 Main Story

CARES/CRRSAA funds help Jeff State students

Columbiana

McGinnis awarded Novella Club Scholarship

280 Main Story

Lane closures planned for U.S. 280

Columbiana

Potential and Purpose: SCHS graduates class of 2021

Helena

Helena opens bids for street paving project

Helena

Helena library hosting summer reading programs

Helena

LED lighting coming to all public Helena fixtures

Calera

McPhail-Edwards earns Scholastic Award

News

McClendon to retire at end of term

Alabaster Main Story

Powell sentenced to death in Alabaster Chevron murder

News

Hope Christian graduates ‘refined’ class of 2021

Alabaster Main Story

Graduating THS students recognized at Senior Honors Night

280 Main Story

Top players named to 2021 All-County girls soccer team

280 Main Story

Blight named 2021 girls soccer Coach of the Year

280 Main Story

Haley Duca named 2021 Shelby County Player of the Year

280 Main Story

Alvin Briggs named next Executive Director of the AHSAA

Alabaster Main Story

American Legion Post 138 hosts flag laying ceremony at Elliottsville Cemetery