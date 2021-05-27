Arrest reports for the week of May 23, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 1-30 and May 6-17:
Alabaster
May 10
-Mario Denard Kelley, 31, of Alabaster, probation violation.
May 11
-Virgil Thomas Moore, 64, of Alabaster, animal complaint.
-Erin Elizabeth Laney, 51, of Columbiana, failure to yield to right-of-way, improper lane usage.
May 12
-Amanda Jean Davis, 26, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.
-Jordan Lee Chism, 30, of Alabaster, bail jumping second degree.
May 13
-John Steven Absher II, 39, of Montevallo, theft of property fourth degree.
-Melissa Danette Miller, 49, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.
-Mark Avery Redman, 58, of Maylene, DUI-any substance.
May 15
-Ana Maria Eaton, 39, alias writ of arrest.
May 16
-Ina Michelle Allen, 33, of Montgomery, public intoxication.
-Anna-Grace Maria Dickey, 22, of Hoover, domestic violence third degree.
-Ashlea Marie Gibson, 41, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Calera
May 7
-Sharon Monique James, 29, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).
-Carlon Johoa Swift, 37, of Calera, bond revocation.
-Angelica Michelle Kelley, 34, of Montevallo, agency assist.
May 8
-Adrian Brooke Aragon, 24, of Calera, shoplifting.
-Keondre Teshon Bailey, 24, of Montevallo, burglary third degree-residence, criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property.
-Haywood Shaw, 58, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.
-Francisco Noe Sinecio, 30, of Bessemer, DUI-alcohol.
-Amber Elaine Tucker, 35, of Calera, failure to appear.
May 9
-Kelsie Nicole Franklin, 25, of Montevallo, shoplifting.
-Sarah Jean Leveille, 30, of Jemison, shoplifting.
-Skie Dawn Hanel, 28, of Trussville, shoplifting.
-Taylor McClain Lowery, 40, of Calera, DUI-any substance, open container, drug paraphernalia.
May 10
-Brent Eugene Kirksey, 28, of Calera, public intoxication.
-Michael Tylor Doss, 22, of Wilsonville, failure to appear.
-Markese Jamal Bell, 31, of Calera, failure to appear (three counts).
-Kameron Brooke Tucker, 35, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).
-Michael Shane Allen Jr., 48, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).
-Tiffany Kay Buttram, 41, of Alabaster, agency assist.
May 11
-Bobby Earl Collier, 53, of Alabaster, failure to appear (four counts).
-Susan Elizabeth Douglas, 27, of Shelby, shoplifting.
-Christopher Jay Dorris, 56, of Hoover, domestic violence third degree-harassment, criminal mischief.
-Michael Jamal Sewell, 25, of Calera, making false report to law enforcement authority.
-Anthony David Ackerman, 38, of Calera, DUI-alcohol, open container.
May 12
-Brenda Joyce Smith, 55, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.
-Jordan Lee Chism, 30, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).
-Chris Shelby Higgins, 21, of Shelby, drug trafficking, attempting to elude.
-Reginald S. Brown, 35, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.
-Reginald S. Brown, 35, of Hoover, failure to appear (three counts).
May 13
-Sharon Monique James, 29, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief.
-Jayna Sullivan Padgett, 56, of Calera, DUI-combined substance.
-William Christopher Davis, 29, of Birmingham, domestic violence third degree-harassment, criminal mischief.
-J’la Michele Avery, 21, of Birmingham, failure to appear.
May 14
-Jonathon Glenn Brasher, 34, of Jemison, failure to appear (two counts), drug paraphernalia.
-Rodney Noah, 54, of Thorsby, agency assist.
-Parish Nicole Johnson, 37, of Jemison, failure to appear.
-Dominica Candace Dennis, 44, of Clanton, failure to appear.
-Scottie Tremaine Hall, 29, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Scott Austin Smith, 25, of Jemison, agency assist.
-Michael Craig Vines, 46, of Bessemer, receiving stolen property fourth degree.
May 15
-Jose Rene Moran Mujo, 30, of Tuscaloosa, DUI-alcohol.
-Karissa Chantel Jackson, 21, of Calera, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.
-Laura Philpot, 40, of Montgomery, possession of a controlled substance-heron, possession of a controlled substance-meth.
May 16
-Antwon Dickerson, 37, of Birmingham, domestic violence third degree-assault.
-Eric Jermaine Williams, 34, of Alabaster, failure to appear (two counts).
-Shaun Kirk Traylor, 43, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
May 17
-Tina Smith Cordes, 42, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance-meth, promoting prison contraband second degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia from the 40 block of Sarge Drive, Montevallo.
-Edward Paul Cordes, 46, of Montevallo, drug paraphernalia.
Harpersville
April 3
-Tyrone Borden, 35, of Sylacauga, DUI.
-Tolbert Lashon, 45, of Huntsville, warrant-other.
April 5
-Denise Allred, 41, of Harpersville, warrant-other.
April 6
-Destiny Hodges, 25, of Kentucky, unlawful possession of marijuana.
-Kevin Stafford, 31, of Shelby, warrant-other.
April 8
-Virgil Parker, 61, of Childersburg, warrant-ours.
April 9
-Titilayo Alakija, 28, of Center Point, warrant-ours.
April 12
-Beverly Hosmer, 39, of Sylacauga, warrant-ours.
April 13
-Justin Harris, 33, of Ralph, warrant-ours.
April 16
-Mendy White, 48, of Sylacauga, warrant-ours, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 19
-Alexander Patmalnee, 20, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, reckless driving.
-Chandler Mims, 21, of Harpersville, warrant-ours.
April 20
-Jordan Murphy, 19, of Sylacauga, warrant-ours.
-Bennie Tucker Jr., 52, of Harpersville, warrant-ours.
April 21
-Arron Smith, 18, of Bessemer, warrant-ours.
April 22
-Ryan Gamble, 30, of Huntsville, warrant-ours.
April 26
-Patrick Blake Riner, 30, of Harpersville, warrant-ours.
April 27
-Aaron Little, 33, of Madison, warrant-ours.
-Jessica McGregor, 44, of Wilsonville, public intoxication.
April 28
-Armani Duncan, 24, of Pell City, warrant-ours.
Helena
May 9
-Ryan Nicholas Smith, 25, probation violation.
May 10
-Michael Shane Allen Jr., 48, bail jumping second degree.
May 11
-Michael Tyler Kimbrel, 26, bail jumping second degree.
May 12
-Timothy Patrick Ohara, 37, DUI-alcohol.
May 13
-Joshua Frantez Lee, 28, failure to appear-traffic.
-Kathryn Ruth Baker, 58, DUI-alcohol.
May 15
-Tyrone Williams, 61, DUI-combined substance.
-Gonzalo Palominos Jr., 26, possession of marijuana first degree.
-Rosa Elena Maravilla, 21, possession of marijuana first degree.
-James Anthony Hamilton Jr., 24, possession of marijuana first degree.
May 16
-Mauricio Antonio Valle, 41, DUI-alcohol.
Montevallo
May 6
-Reginald Vick Smith, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
May 9
-Bernardino Sanchez-Contreras, 30, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
May 10
-Clay Albert Massey, 18, PI appears in public place under influence.
May 11
-George Carroll Dawson, 31, PI appears in public place under influence.
May 13
-Anthony Darnell Simmons, assault – domestic – simple assault – family, obstructing police – RA resisting arrest and obstruction – governmental operations.
-Cheryl Leneice Devinner, 43, obstruction – governmental operations.
May 14
-Carlye Dawn Schmidt, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Gary Don Brooks, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
May 15
-Lauren Claire McElheney Sherling, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Pelham
May 9
-Amber Tucker, 35, of Calera, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Zachary Hall, 31, of McPherson, KS, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale.
-James Rossman, 36, of Pelham, disorderly conduct – disturbing peace/affray.
May 10
-Oscar Loyala, 29, of Pelham, assisting outside agency.
May 11
-Stephen McQueen 25, of Montgomery, traffic – expired license.
-Victor Holmes, 49, of Birmingham, violation of a domestic violation protection order – obstruction.
-Bailee Perry, 40, of Hoover, cruelty to animals.
-Nya Alford, 19, of Fairfield, traffic – speeding – no workers – construction zone.
May 13
-Chase Bolstad, 23, of Pelham, traffic – exceeding reasonable road speed.
-Marvin Rollins, 23, of Hoover, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and carrying concealed weapon – gun.
-Desmond Blake 26, of Selma, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Robert Davis, 47, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Brandi Johnson, 30, of Alabaster, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
May 14
-Savoy Fordham, 34, of Pelham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance, drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Martin Kelley, 57, of Maylene, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
-Samuel Futch, 51, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
May 15
-Tevin Crews, 28, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Ana Eaton, 39, of Birmingham, traffic – speeding.
-Dakota Coleman, 28, of Brierfield, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Andrea Childers, 46, of Hoover, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.