Arrest reports for the week of May 23, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 1-30 and May 6-17:

Alabaster

May 10

-Mario Denard Kelley, 31, of Alabaster, probation violation.

May 11

-Virgil Thomas Moore, 64, of Alabaster, animal complaint.

-Erin Elizabeth Laney, 51, of Columbiana, failure to yield to right-of-way, improper lane usage.

May 12

-Amanda Jean Davis, 26, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.

-Jordan Lee Chism, 30, of Alabaster, bail jumping second degree.

May 13

-John Steven Absher II, 39, of Montevallo, theft of property fourth degree.

-Melissa Danette Miller, 49, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.

-Mark Avery Redman, 58, of Maylene, DUI-any substance.

May 15

-Ana Maria Eaton, 39, alias writ of arrest.

May 16

-Ina Michelle Allen, 33, of Montgomery, public intoxication.

-Anna-Grace Maria Dickey, 22, of Hoover, domestic violence third degree.

-Ashlea Marie Gibson, 41, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Calera

May 7

-Sharon Monique James, 29, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

-Carlon Johoa Swift, 37, of Calera, bond revocation.

-Angelica Michelle Kelley, 34, of Montevallo, agency assist.

May 8

-Adrian Brooke Aragon, 24, of Calera, shoplifting.

-Keondre Teshon Bailey, 24, of Montevallo, burglary third degree-residence, criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property.

-Haywood Shaw, 58, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.

-Francisco Noe Sinecio, 30, of Bessemer, DUI-alcohol.

-Amber Elaine Tucker, 35, of Calera, failure to appear.

May 9

-Kelsie Nicole Franklin, 25, of Montevallo, shoplifting.

-Sarah Jean Leveille, 30, of Jemison, shoplifting.

-Skie Dawn Hanel, 28, of Trussville, shoplifting.

-Taylor McClain Lowery, 40, of Calera, DUI-any substance, open container, drug paraphernalia.

May 10

-Brent Eugene Kirksey, 28, of Calera, public intoxication.

-Michael Tylor Doss, 22, of Wilsonville, failure to appear.

-Markese Jamal Bell, 31, of Calera, failure to appear (three counts).

-Kameron Brooke Tucker, 35, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

-Michael Shane Allen Jr., 48, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).

-Tiffany Kay Buttram, 41, of Alabaster, agency assist.

May 11

-Bobby Earl Collier, 53, of Alabaster, failure to appear (four counts).

-Susan Elizabeth Douglas, 27, of Shelby, shoplifting.

-Christopher Jay Dorris, 56, of Hoover, domestic violence third degree-harassment, criminal mischief.

-Michael Jamal Sewell, 25, of Calera, making false report to law enforcement authority.

-Anthony David Ackerman, 38, of Calera, DUI-alcohol, open container.

May 12

-Brenda Joyce Smith, 55, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.

-Jordan Lee Chism, 30, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

-Chris Shelby Higgins, 21, of Shelby, drug trafficking, attempting to elude.

-Reginald S. Brown, 35, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.

-Reginald S. Brown, 35, of Hoover, failure to appear (three counts).

May 13

-Sharon Monique James, 29, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief.

-Jayna Sullivan Padgett, 56, of Calera, DUI-combined substance.

-William Christopher Davis, 29, of Birmingham, domestic violence third degree-harassment, criminal mischief.

-J’la Michele Avery, 21, of Birmingham, failure to appear.

May 14

-Jonathon Glenn Brasher, 34, of Jemison, failure to appear (two counts), drug paraphernalia.

-Rodney Noah, 54, of Thorsby, agency assist.

-Parish Nicole Johnson, 37, of Jemison, failure to appear.

-Dominica Candace Dennis, 44, of Clanton, failure to appear.

-Scottie Tremaine Hall, 29, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Scott Austin Smith, 25, of Jemison, agency assist.

-Michael Craig Vines, 46, of Bessemer, receiving stolen property fourth degree.

May 15

-Jose Rene Moran Mujo, 30, of Tuscaloosa, DUI-alcohol.

-Karissa Chantel Jackson, 21, of Calera, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.

-Laura Philpot, 40, of Montgomery, possession of a controlled substance-heron, possession of a controlled substance-meth.

May 16

-Antwon Dickerson, 37, of Birmingham, domestic violence third degree-assault.

-Eric Jermaine Williams, 34, of Alabaster, failure to appear (two counts).

-Shaun Kirk Traylor, 43, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

May 17

-Tina Smith Cordes, 42, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance-meth, promoting prison contraband second degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia from the 40 block of Sarge Drive, Montevallo.

-Edward Paul Cordes, 46, of Montevallo, drug paraphernalia.

Harpersville

April 3

-Tyrone Borden, 35, of Sylacauga, DUI.

-Tolbert Lashon, 45, of Huntsville, warrant-other.

April 5

-Denise Allred, 41, of Harpersville, warrant-other.

April 6

-Destiny Hodges, 25, of Kentucky, unlawful possession of marijuana.

-Kevin Stafford, 31, of Shelby, warrant-other.

April 8

-Virgil Parker, 61, of Childersburg, warrant-ours.

April 9

-Titilayo Alakija, 28, of Center Point, warrant-ours.

April 12

-Beverly Hosmer, 39, of Sylacauga, warrant-ours.

April 13

-Justin Harris, 33, of Ralph, warrant-ours.

April 16

-Mendy White, 48, of Sylacauga, warrant-ours, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 19

-Alexander Patmalnee, 20, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, reckless driving.

-Chandler Mims, 21, of Harpersville, warrant-ours.

April 20

-Jordan Murphy, 19, of Sylacauga, warrant-ours.

-Bennie Tucker Jr., 52, of Harpersville, warrant-ours.

April 21

-Arron Smith, 18, of Bessemer, warrant-ours.

April 22

-Ryan Gamble, 30, of Huntsville, warrant-ours.

April 26

-Patrick Blake Riner, 30, of Harpersville, warrant-ours.

April 27

-Aaron Little, 33, of Madison, warrant-ours.

-Jessica McGregor, 44, of Wilsonville, public intoxication.

April 28

-Armani Duncan, 24, of Pell City, warrant-ours.

Helena

May 9

-Ryan Nicholas Smith, 25, probation violation.

May 10

-Michael Shane Allen Jr., 48, bail jumping second degree.

May 11

-Michael Tyler Kimbrel, 26, bail jumping second degree.

May 12

-Timothy Patrick Ohara, 37, DUI-alcohol.

May 13

-Joshua Frantez Lee, 28, failure to appear-traffic.

-Kathryn Ruth Baker, 58, DUI-alcohol.

May 15

-Tyrone Williams, 61, DUI-combined substance.

-Gonzalo Palominos Jr., 26, possession of marijuana first degree.

-Rosa Elena Maravilla, 21, possession of marijuana first degree.

-James Anthony Hamilton Jr., 24, possession of marijuana first degree.

May 16

-Mauricio Antonio Valle, 41, DUI-alcohol.

Montevallo

May 6

-Reginald Vick Smith, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

May 9

-Bernardino Sanchez-Contreras, 30, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

May 10

-Clay Albert Massey, 18, PI appears in public place under influence.

May 11

-George Carroll Dawson, 31, PI appears in public place under influence.

May 13

-Anthony Darnell Simmons, assault – domestic – simple assault – family, obstructing police – RA resisting arrest and obstruction – governmental operations.

-Cheryl Leneice Devinner, 43, obstruction – governmental operations.

May 14

-Carlye Dawn Schmidt, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Gary Don Brooks, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

May 15

-Lauren Claire McElheney Sherling, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

May 9

-Amber Tucker, 35, of Calera, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Zachary Hall, 31, of McPherson, KS, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale.

-James Rossman, 36, of Pelham, disorderly conduct – disturbing peace/affray.

May 10

-Oscar Loyala, 29, of Pelham, assisting outside agency.

May 11

-Stephen McQueen 25, of Montgomery, traffic – expired license.

-Victor Holmes, 49, of Birmingham, violation of a domestic violation protection order – obstruction.

-Bailee Perry, 40, of Hoover, cruelty to animals.

-Nya Alford, 19, of Fairfield, traffic – speeding – no workers – construction zone.

May 13

-Chase Bolstad, 23, of Pelham, traffic – exceeding reasonable road speed.

-Marvin Rollins, 23, of Hoover, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and carrying concealed weapon – gun.

-Desmond Blake 26, of Selma, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Robert Davis, 47, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Brandi Johnson, 30, of Alabaster, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

May 14

-Savoy Fordham, 34, of Pelham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance, drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Martin Kelley, 57, of Maylene, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Samuel Futch, 51, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

May 15

-Tevin Crews, 28, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Ana Eaton, 39, of Birmingham, traffic – speeding.

-Dakota Coleman, 28, of Brierfield, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Andrea Childers, 46, of Hoover, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.