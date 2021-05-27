Land transactions for the week of May 23, 2021

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from April 26-May 3:

April 26

-RC Birmingham LLC to Western Properties LLC, for $222,500, for Lot 67 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase IV Final Plat.

-Margaret L. Roundtree to Ruth Robinson, for $151,600, for Lot 19 in Somerset Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Bethany Bell to James Edward Friedman, for $275,000, for Lot 19 in Cedar Cove Phase III.

-United States Steel Corporation to Camellia Met Mining LLC, for $37,500, for property in Section 29, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Patrick L. Sanders, for $335,050, for Lot 43 in Creekview Sector 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Mario Montrel Sturdivant, for $328,360, for Lot 66 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Mary A. Grimsley to Jeanne Stratton Dockery, for $390,000, for Lot 83 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Phase 2.

-Cale Anderson McWatters to Robert A. Beall, for $264,000, for Lot 85 in Cahaba Valley Estates Fifth Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Elvis Adu, for $294,000, for Lot 1616 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Loren Michael Hacker to Gary Clinkscales, for $56,930, for property in Section 23, Township 18, Range 2 East.

-Jean Lowe to Tracy L. Griffin, for $57,680, for property in Section 25, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Daniel Lee Jenkins to Wright Homes Inc., for $80,000, for Lot 1 in Jenkins Family Subdivision.

-Maggie Ramey to Joseph Lee Isbell, for $125,000, for property in Section 11, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Sandra B. Roberts to Jessica W. Lawley, for $190,000, for Lot 24 in Southern Hills.

-Joseph S. Pochran to Jeremy R. Duke, for $460,000, for property in Section 14, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Offerpad SPVBorrower 1 LLC to Sarah Kay Nabors, for $156,000, for Lot 93 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes.

-Nancy Jane Berry to Milad Jasemi Zargani, for $246,104, for Lot 716 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 7th Addition.

-Carolyn A. Royal to Charles J. Gagliano, for $291,500, for Lot 18 in Foothills Point Third Sector.

-Barry E. Dorman to Steven Joslin, for $400,000, for Lot 29 in Lake Wilborn Phase 1B.

-David M. Pope to Glenn Lamar White, for $355,000, for property in Section 28, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to David Charles Barrett, for $427,900, for Lot 810 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.

-Timothy Farris to Ronald Farris, for $116,700, for Lot 3 in Farris & Polk Parcel Survey.

-Southlake Center LLC to KGSJB LLC, for $3,400,000, for Lots 1 and 3 in Southlake Office Park.

-Cory David Stephens to Matthew Dylan Darnell, for $340,000, for Lot 6-49 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector Amended Map Resurvey.

-Willard M. Kinnion to BGRS Relocation Inc., for $274,900, for Lot 81 in Chesser Plantation Phase 1 Sector 2.

-Nicholas Adam Santiago to Elijah Gibson, for $270,000, for Lot 1 in Awtrey & Scott Addition to Altadena South Amended Map.

-Cornerstone Building LLC to Bryant A. Reed, for $369,900, for Lot 203 in Shadow Oak Estates 2nd Sector.

-Jordan Minor to Javier Reyes, for $176,400, for Lot 14 in Brook Forest Addition to Wyndham Phase 2.

-Michael Gordon Bunch to Robert Maglione, for $355,000, for Lot 47 in Oak Glen First Sector.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Virginia Brooke Eubanks, for $369,900, for Lot 519 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Eddie Traffica to Charles Andrew Traffica, for $196,500, for Lot 3-6 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-Ronald E. Grimes to Samantha Paige Hoke, for $292,000, for Lot 218 in Ridge at Stonehaven Phase 2.

-Debra K. Hrdy to Andrew C. Sharman, for $395,000, for Lot 83 in Hickory Ridge Amended Map.

-My Place Rentals LLC to Connor J. O Gorman, for $290,000, for Lot 165 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 2.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 7-71 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Joyce A. Robinson to Dallas L. Waid, for $250,000, for Lot 14 in Narrows Point Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Ana Jackson to FKH SFR Propco D L P, for $235,000, for Lot 134 in Kensington Place Phase II.

-Patricia A. Hill to DAL Properties LLC, for $10, for Lot 1 in McMillian Lake Estates Final Plat.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 7-85 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-David Frankie Wooten to Hugo Madrigal, for $255,000, for Lot 2-49 in Chelsea Park 2nd Sector.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 12-17 in Chelsea Park 12th Sector Phase Two.

April 27

-Grace Smitherman to John Elliot Abbott, for $254,900, for Lot 1816 in Perthshire at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Charles S. Carroll to Kevin Wiggins, for $600,000, for Lot 1214 in Highland Lakes 12th Sector Phase I.

-Steve Guthrie to L & L Property Enterprises LLC, for $42,500, for Lot 70 in Weatherly Kings Crest Sector 3 Phase 3.

-Russell Lee Peel to Rufus Lawhorn, for $165,000, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-James Kirkwood Selkirk to Joel Thomas King, for $450,000, for Lot 2151 in Highland Lakes 21st Sector Phase I and II.

-Judy L. Gross to Shugahs LLC, for $500, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 12-16 in Chelsea Park 12th Sector Phase Two.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Brittnee Malloyd, for $194,660, for Lot 109 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 7-58 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Kaitlyn N. Peterson to Ryan Schrimsher, for $160,000, for Lot 19 in Chandalar Townhomes First Addition.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Stacey S. Graham, for $695,211, for Lot 1212 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Wilhelmus J. Schaffers to AJH Properties LLC, for $179,900, for Lot 3 in Heatherwood Estates Final Plat.

-Charlotte R. Glass to Gerald J. Collins, for $348,000, for Lot 13 in Shelby Shores First Sector First Addition.

-Jerry A. Payne to Klinton Luther Rhodes, for $175,000, for Lot 11 in Crosscreek Cove.

-W Development LLC to Michael Angrisano, for $150,000, for Lot 1 in Chelsea Reserve.

-Jessica Spitzer Crenshaw to David Benjamin Wilson, for $257,000, for Lot 2-03 in Chelsea Park 2nd Sector.

-RWM Real Estate Portfolio LLC to Douglas W. Bailey, for $177,000, for Lot 5 in Village at Stonehaven Phase 1.

-Brittani Morris to Kyle Allen Ferguson, for $444,900, for Lot 1724 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Valleydale Office Center LLC to Renaissance World One Limited Partnership, for $624,000, for Lot 1 in Luncefords Resurvey of Lot 1 Valleydale Commercial Park Final Plat.

-Anna R. Luke to Roland Luke, for $520,900, for Lot 2048 in Glen Iris at Kilkerran Phase 2 Sector 2.

-Tiesha Watts to Jackson Moore, for $260,000, for Lot 328 in Shelby Forest Estates 3rd Sector.

-Pravin Neema to Pravin Neema, for $500, for Lot 112 in Cambrian Ridge Phase 3.

-Cindy Karoly to Dulce Luz Huerta, for $10,000, for property in Section 27, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-John R. Hudson to Veronica Ellis, for $247,500, for Lot 49 in Portsouth Third Sector.

-Claudette D. Salser to Amy Jane Salser, for $64,000, for property in Section 2, Township 20, Range 1 West.

-Wendy Doss to Stephen D. Stucky, for $278,000, for Lot 312 in Chandalar South 6th Sector Addition.

-Katie L. Weaver to German Micah Gray, for $130,000, for Lot 1110 in Gables a Condominium Amended.

-Gloria D. Farris to Timothy Farris, for $157,000, for Lot 2 in Farris & Polk Parcel Resurvey.

-Calvine South LLC to Mibella Gynecology LLC, for $800,000, for Lots 36, 38 and 40 in Two Eighty Village Condominium.

-Carol Denise Garmon to Ryan A. Lackey, for $48,500, for Lot 8 in Weatherton Woods Estates.

-John Morgan McVay to Michael T. Keyser, for $701,550, for Lot 2 in Mountain Ridge Estates 1st Sector.

-Christina Cook Jones to Eric Jones, for $33,000, for Lot 35 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-Marhonda Lechelle Ingram to Haley Victoria Crumpton, for $292,500, for Lot 488 in Weatherly Treymoor Abbey Sector 22.

-John Darrel Englehardt to Emma Duncan, for $135,000, for Lot 908 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Landers H. Cook to Adam Partridge, for $225,000, for Lot 13 in County Hills Phase I.

-Deborah J. Walker to Scott Deaton, for $318,000, for Lot 18 in Golden Meadows Subdivision.

-Ashley Darrell Thomas to Haden Glyn Johnson, for $330,000, for Lot 524 in Riverwoods Fifth Sector Phase II.

-Christina Mclean to Luis Carlos Juarez, for $323,500, for Lot 24 in Wood Dale Second Sector.

-Katherine L. Belue to Michael Van Minh Le, for $295,000, for Lot 10 in Indian Valley 6th Sector.

-Valor Communities LLC to Tebiatha Walker, for $256,144, for Lot 309 in Union Station Phase III.

-Kayla Irwin Brooks to Joseph Ciambrone, for $180,000, for Lot 30 in Savannah Pointe Sector III Phase I.

-Southern Care Internal Medicine PC to Illescas Holdings 2 LLC, for $760,000, for Lot 1 in Schillecis Addition to Meadowbrook Corporate Park Phase I.

-Yosef Geabov to Peter J. Luciani, for $290,000, for Lot 31 in Indian Creek Phase III.

-Tina Shugarts to David Ray Burkhalter, for $332,000, for Lot 5039 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 5.

-Jeannett Luciani to Christopher Fendley, for $140,000, for Lot 10 in Cahaba Manor Townhouses Third Addition.

-Amanda Kane to Ryan Scott Leis, for $256,500, for Lot 1 in Oakwoods Subdivision.

-James Michael Wight to Nicholas Albert Sandy, for $224,000, for Lot 15 in Kensington Place Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Newton B. Breland to Kathleen F. Breland, for $378,800, for Lot 6 in Saddle Lake Farms Condominium

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $115,000, for Lots 127 and 215 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Jeff Doe to KW Development LLC, for $345,160, for Lots 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 in Panthers Path Subdivision.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $136,000, for Lots 115 and 129 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Madison Earl Development LLC to Allen G. Huguley, for $246,960, for Lot 4 in Cahaba Valley Estates Second Sector.

-Dalton Burkhart to Gwendolyn L. Harding, for $343,340, for Lot 12 in Fox Valley Subdivision Amended Map.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Alice R. Browning, for $321,070, for Lot 1639 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to M. Diane Murray, for $205,955, for Lot 226 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-Michael D. Reagan to Brooke Glaze, for $173,900, for Lot 644 in Forest Lakes 12th Sector.

-Samantha D. Lapsley to ARVM 5 LLC, for $156,500, for Lot 49 in Meadows at Meriweather Phase 3 Final Plat.

-RMD Investments LLC to Shawn Baggett, for $175,000, for Lot 2 in Fairview.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Dawn Renee Hulsey, for $255,140, for Lot 19 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Johnny Bernard Mims, for $301,590, for Lot 1618 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Countryview LLC to SDH Birmingham LLC, for $165,000, for Lots 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25 in County View Estates Phase 3.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Ashley Sandoval Garcia Mauricio, for $284,790, for Lot 43 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-James L. Ray to Terry A. Crabb, for $155,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Michelle Donovan to Lisa M. Dennis, for $835,000, for Lot 38 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Jack A. Donovan, for $700,000, for Lot 13 in Creekwater Phase III Resurvey of Lot 13A.

-Daniel B. Stegall to Jonathan G. Hopton Jones, for $560,000, for Lot 761 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase II.

-Jonathan Gregory Hopton Jones to Benjamin Goldman, for $175,000, for Lot 3 in Dearing Downs Phase II Ninth Addition Amended Map.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Angela Lafaye Day, for $252,325, for Lot 13 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-Rebecca F. Clark to Dan Stegall, for $310,000, for Lot 113 in Riverwoods First Sector Amended Map.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Katelin Marie Epkes, for $234,530, for Lot 14 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Charles Harris, for $174,300, for Lot 47 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Kerri A. Dolland, for $434,900, for Lot 5 in Lake Wood Estates.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Mathavan Pudur Kandasamy, for $432,345, for Lot 2071 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Milton J. Woods, for $499,900, for Lot 4 in Lake Wood Estates.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Steve Lamar Edwards, for $207,035, for Lot 224 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

April 28

-Susan Mealer to Monta A. King, for $250,000, for Lot 57 in Tanglewood by the Creek Final Plat.

-Clayton 47 Investments LLC to Carlisle Creek Construction LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 4 in White Oak Manor Revised Final Plat.

-Stella H. Watkins to Steven Michael Rolwes, for $212,000, for Lot 5 in Wooddale.

-Billy Newman to Abigail Eden Newman, for $129,900, for Lot 19 in Cottages Resurvey of Royal Woods Townhomes.

-Sheena D. Walker to Celene Monique Rogers, for $145,900, for Lot 22 in Chandalar Townhomes First Addition.

-Charlotte R. Johnson to Bethany Hope Goodrum, for $218,500, for Lot 11 in South Forty.

-William Clark Pitts to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $145,000, for Lot 6 in Royal Place.

-Sirena Thomas to Christy Harper, for $188,000, for Lot 23 in Spring Gate Sector One Phase Two.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Asad Ali, for $210,541.44, for Lot 229 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Justin Michael Williford to Jonathan Richard Potter, for $199,800, for Lot 322 in Village at Stonehaven Phase 3 Second Addition.

-LGI Homes Alabama to CF KL Assets 2021 1 LLC, for $237,500, for Lot 148 in Lexington Parc Sector 2.

-Tall Timbers LLC to DAL Properties LLC, for $121,500, for Lot 14 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Asad Ali, for $210,541.44, for Lot 96 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Asad Ali, for $210,541.44, for Lot 230 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Kristin K. Bachmann to Nathaniel Lee Madison, for $259,000, for Lot 106 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase I.

-James R. Yamshak to William Bryne Wilson, for $718,000, for Lot 134 in Greystone Legacy 1st Sector.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Asad Ali, for $210,541, for Lot 95 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Daniels Family Trust to Robert Jake Rimington, for $220,000, for Lot 35 in Dearing Downs Third Addition.

-Jennifer Kerstetter to Majdi Ismail, for $105,000, for Lot 1101 in Gables a Condominium Amended.

-Geannie L. Sayles to Melissa Jo Krebs, for $171,000, for Lot 66 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Candace S. Lee to CS Equity Partners LLC, for $1,100,000, for Lot 2 in Lees Subdivision.

-Luma Realty Montevallo LLC to 980 Main Montevallo LLC, for $710,000, for Lot 8 in Storrs & Troys Addition to the Town of Montevallo.

-Jullian Bush Westervelt to Matthew Clarence Behling, for $359,000, for Lot 2 in Meadow Brook 11th Sector.

-Amy Drum to Stuart R. Sanders, for $355,000, for Lot 50 in Shadow Brook.

-Joshua Rouse to Caitlin Howell, for $140,000, for Lot 50 in Chase Creek Townhomes Phase I.

-Sara Cole to Diana M. Atara Buitriago, for $260,000, for Lot 26 in Polo Crossings Sector IV.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Leslie H. Pickle, for $328,350, for Lot 51 in Creekview Sector 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jacob Edward Johnson, for $298,300, for Lot 1636 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Gregory Jankay, for $326,220, for Lot 1 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Michael Stephen Harris to Racheal Brantley Banks, for $65,780, for Lot 2 in Brantley Family Subdivision.

-Brent Alan Godwin to Robert Thomas Werner, for $124,900, for Lot 1005 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Brenda Harrington to Stephanie Creasy, for $374,000, for Lot 108 in Villas Belvedere.

April 29

-Mitchell Mittelmark to Deborah Peake, for $362,000, for Lot 4 in Hunters Gate.

-Stephanie P. Young to Debbie Mitchell, for $55,000, for Lot 2 in Blue Creek Estates.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Victoria Gosnell, for $283,600, for Lot 1609 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Mike Lester to Norman Saia, for $185,000, for Lot 1621 in Eagle Point 16th Sector.

-Billy E. Smith to William T. Harrison, for $102,000, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 4 West and property in Section 10, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Jeremy W. Coffey to Elizabeth Elsner, for $394,900, for Lot 12 in Woodford Amended Map.

-James F. Cleveland to Juan Carlos Garcia Espinoza, for $300,000, for Lots 8 and 9 in Fawn Meadows.

-Paul L. Tucker to Stephen R. Kendrick, for $121,875, for Lot 10 in Bridlelake Addition to Riverchase Resurvey of Lots 10 & 11.

-Wealth Cap Funds LLC to Dominion Resources LLC, for $140,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Karen B. Scheub to George L. Huertas, for $525,000, for Lot 29 in Emerald Lake Plat No. 1 Amended Plat.

-Ashley Williams Hosmer to Wesley Saenz, for $280,000, for Lot 6 in Old Towne Forest.

-Glenn C. Mclean to Tim Clemens, for $278,200, for Lot 5 in Country Hills Phase One.

-Claudia Gilmore to Cassandra Numnum, for $245,000, for Lot 8 in Navajo Hills 8th Sector.

-Daniel Scott Jackson to Daniel Scott Jackson, for $189,900, for Lot 214 in Brynleigh Estates 2nd Sector.

-An I Hsu to Markee Terrell Canada, for $247,700, for Lot 31 in Ivy Brook Phase 1.

-DAL Properties LLC to Clinton D. Wilson, for $619,900, for Lot 6 in Chelsea Preserve.

-Mark S. Goldstein to Kristi Roberts, for $66,000, for Lot 52 in Wyndham Cottages Phase I.

-Michael J. Duckworth to Kirk Donovan Trahan, for $360,000, for Lot 27 in Meadow Brook 11th Sector.

-John Wilker to Bennie Earl Howard, for $535,000, for Lot 901 in Carnoustie Crest at Ballantrae Phase I.

-Tommy Earl Gravlee to Dennis Mangham, for $319,000, for Lot 2 in Walters Cove First Sector.

-Mark D. Gambill to John Wesley Armstrong, for $115,000, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Djiby Thiam to ARVM 5 LLC, for $192,500, for Lot 33 in Dearing Downs 12th Addition 2nd Phase.

-Amanda Henry to Bunny Benson, for $5,000, for property in Section 15, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Bunny Benson to Tiffany S. Benton, for $40,000, for property in Section 15, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

April 30

-Brittney Belle Claud to Leonard Joseph Novak, for $455,000, for Lot 2245 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase I.

-William L. Churchwell to Joey Stanton, for $480,000, for Lot 6 in Liberty Cove Final Plat.

-Sharlene L. Keel to Larry J. Keel, for $33,680, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-John J. Eddings to Jayna Estes, for $282,000, for Lot 47 in Ivy Brook Phase Two Second Addition.

-Brandi M. Chapman to Dillon John Douglas Thomas, for $300,000, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-John M. Shields to John M. Shields, for $14,020, for property in Section 28, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-James Charles Snider to Jeffrey L. Strobel, for $520,000, for Lot 42 in Harvest Ridge Second Phase.

-Ruth Snow to Brandon Beam, for $627,000, for Lot 9 in Brookstone Estates.

-TESC LLC to Tom E. Stevens, for $250,000, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 1 East, property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 1 East, property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 1 East, property in Section 27, Township 20 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Mark N. Rader to Muhammad Zohair, for $153,500, for Lot 3 in Breckenbridge Park Resurvey of Block 5 of a Resurvey.

-Ricky Anthony Pettinato to Inella Lucille Jackson Torrance, for $225,000, for Lot 15 in Carters Addition to Scottsdale.

-William Armstrong to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $225,000, for Lot 97 in Union Station Phase II.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Ryan David Jolley, for $273,088, for Lot 84 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-James Robert Halton to Veronica L. Powell, for $539,900, for Lot 335 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Matthew Emery, for $334,090, for Lot 40 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Erika Dunn to Andrew B. Beeghly, for $190,000, for Lot 64 in Waterstone Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Justin Baker to James H. Carroll, for $240,000, for Lot 224 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 3.

-Fredrick B. Berrey to Russell Harry, for $7,900, for Lot 34 in Chancellors Crossing.

-Brenda K. Baumann to Timothy R. Jones, for $490,000, for Lot 332 in Brook Highland 7th Sector.

-Margaret C. Kelley to Christopher A. Vacarella, for $915,700, for Lot 101 in Greystone Legacy First Sector.

-Samantha Brown to Ryan Sumrall, for $283,505, for Lot 47 in Narrows Point Phase 5.

-Absolute One Properties LLC to Long Mountain LLC, for $588,000, for Lot 2 in Birmingham Eat First Sector Resurvey of Lot 2.

-Eunice Vance to Western REI LLC, for $490,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Fernanda Lara Alcantara, for $195,930, for Lot 60 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Stanley T. Funches, for $664,493, for Lot 1230 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Dustin Haynes, for $513,409, for Lot 644 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-M. Dana Patillo to Deborah Wylie, for $286,000, for Lot 41 in Villas Belvedere.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Braxton David George, for $205,550, for Lot 37 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to James C. Weidler, for $1,010,206, for Lot 1116 in Blackridge Phase 1C Final Plat.

-RC Birmingham LLC to John Andrew Jones, for $168,980, for Lot 63 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-McNeill & Storm Properties Inc. to D C Oil Company Inc., for $635,000, for Lot 1 in Valdawood.

-Karen J. Ragsdale to Theodore P. Monago, for $373,000, for Lot 75 in Greystone Village Phase 1 Amended Map.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Leslie R. Watson, for $173,916, for Lot 50 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Calvin Robert Bowman to Justin D. Scott, for $138,900, for Lot 1201 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Thomas J. Claud, for $550,613, for Lot 2005 in Flemming Farms Phase 1A.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Lonny Aaron Hutchison, for $181,950, for Lot 53 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Dana Carol Glasscox to Newcastle Development LLC, for $1,300,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Paulette Louise Mullins to Husam Antar, for $255,000, for Lot 10 in Plantation South Third Sector Phase V.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Thomas Logan Doss, for $429,645, for Lot 2031 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jerod E. Herrington, for $298,400, for Lot 6087 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-Kevin W. Glass to Debra O. Pettinato, for $355,100, for Lot 10 in Keeneland Valley.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Elizabeth Ashley Leach, for $176,830, for Lot 30 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Patricia A. Aquilino to Kristina Scout Owen, for $325,000, for Lot 14 in Quail Run Phase II.

-Eric O. Jones to JHB Investments LLC, for $180,000, for Lot 35 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-Lindsey A. Magno to ARVM 5 LLC, for $212,500, for Lot 11 in Bermuda Hills Second Sector Second Addition.

-Marquita D. Jones to ARVM 5 LLC, for $205,000, for Lot 66 in Old Ivy Subdivision Phase II Resurvey of Portions of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One.

-Timothy D. Beiro to Michael S. Allen, for $30,000, for Lot 3 in Fletcher Storrs Subdivision.

-Matthew Monk to Rodney Dilbeck, for $165,000, for Lot 11 in Southwind First Sector.

-James S. Richardson to Lee Barton Stockton, for $348,500, for Lot 2 in Quail Run.

-Trina V. Ray to Daryl Willingham, for $253,000, for Lot 43 in Cahaba Valley Estates Third Sector.

-Daniel R. Nobbe to Eric Braun, for $104,950, for property in Section 12, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Lola Rutland Stinson to Isa Bajalia, for $60,000, for property in Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Patti Gowins Swanson to Preston Crider, for $356,000, for Lot 13 in Mountain Oaks.

-Nancy Jensen to Nancy A. Jensen, for $590,000, for Lot 117 in Shoal Creek Subdivision.

-Melissa McEwen to Eric T. Bentson, for $292,900, for Lot 8 in Tanyard Branch Estates.

-Brandy C. Watkins to Jonathan Watkins, for $77,300, for Lot 66 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase III.

-David Mulkey to Laurel Heights Properties LLC, for $84,900, for Lot 6 in Hills Subdivision.

-Chandra B. Rodivich to Samuel Niles Sotrop, for $279,900, for Lot 1420 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase Two.

-Nancy A. Jensen Revocable Trust to Thomas R. Campbell, for $775,000, for Lot 117 in Shoal Creek Subdivision.

May 3

-LaToya Broaden to Andrew K. Brown, for $240,000, for Lot 75 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.

-Curtis White Companies Inc. to Thomas R. Pate, for $313,825, for property in Section 5, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Christopher John Babineaux, for $297,812, for Lot 6095 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Taylor Renee Cater, for $340,678, for Lot 211 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Michael Daley, for $281,400, for Lot 78 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Lewis Schuessler to Kenneth Christopher O Neal, for $275,000, for Lot 18 in Parkside.

-Derek Ely to Donna Wiggins Sabo, for $340,000, for Lot 46 in Villas Belvedere.

-Offerpad SPV Borrower 1 LLC to Jin Dan Dong, for $235,800, for Lot 325 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Joyce Sewell to J & L Properties LLC, for $155,400, for Lot 35 in Wildewood Village Fourth Addition.

-Stephen L. Stallings to William J. Stallings, for $225,000, for Lot 88 in Braelinn Village Phase I.

-Shaun Leahey to Daniel Taylor, for $412,500, for Lot 24 in Southpointe 9th Sector Phase II.

-Donna P. McGee to Donna P. McGee, for $124,600, for Lot 164 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-James F. Williams to Lee Alabama LLC, for $25,000, for Lot 31 in Yellow Leaf Farms Resurvey.

-Erica Farnham to Tyler Stapleton, for $243,000, for Lot 127 in Holland Lakes Sector One Final Plat.

-Julie Huey to Robert L. McCullar, for $679,000, for Lot 22 in Brock Point Resurvey of Lots 9-13 and 18-23.

-Mary H. Clark to Orris Harold Youngblood, for $473,500, for Lot 16-07 in Mt Laurel Phase III.

-Dorothy M. Madinger to Robert Blake Thomas, for $200,000, for Lot 35 in Saddle Run.

-Judy Adair to William Swain, for $300,000, for Lot 427 in Weatherly Broadmoor Abbey Sector 25.

-Jeneane E. Hicks to Howard Brett Jones, for $75,870, for property in Section 7, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Viann S. Jackson to Jose O. Maximo Medrano, for $136,000, for Lot 202 in Horizon a Condominium.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Matthew Tyler Henderson, for $196,435, for Lot 51 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Samantha P. Pierre Alexander, for $295,845, for Lot 1641 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Kathy Suddath to Robert Lawrence Barron, for $290,000, for Lot 129 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.

-Debra A. Watkins to Frederick K. Chace, for $319,000, for Lot 93 in Narrows Peak Sector Amended Map of Final Record Plat.

-Dominion South Oak LLC to John Ryan Wilson, for $100, for Lot 1 in South Oak Phase I.

-Eric T. Kerley to Bishop Design LLC, for $160,000, for Lot 35 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase One.

-Gloria L. Jackson to Nicholas A. Schiavone, for $165,000, for Lot 129 in Hidden Creek III Phase One.

-Richard Ingram to Larry Martin, for $338,000, for Lot 1303 in McCallan at Ballantrae Phase 1.

-David Grantham to John Valvin Gallop, for $360,000, for Lot 211 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates Second Sector.

-Sharon Berry to Justin Matthew Brasher, for $45,000, for Lot 16 in Caleriana Farms.

-Jennifer Jordan Ross to Jeffrey M. Broadhead, for $185,000, for Lot 44 in Meadows at Meriweather Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Michael A. Howard, for $411,955.70, for Lot 512 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-John J. Blackwell to John H. Hilburn, for $600,000, for Lot 2405 in Highland Lakes 24th Sector.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 12-15 in Chelsea Park 12th Sector Phase Two.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Roddechris D. Hill, for $312,450, for Lot 1620 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 12-14 in Chelsea Park 12th Sector Phase Two.

-Dena Elaine Cook to Steven Saia, for $25,000, for Lot 253 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase 2.

-Aretha H. Stokes to Phuong Hoang, for $70,000, for Lot 19 in Habersham Place.

-Kimberly L. Jordan to Kimberly L. Jordan, for $146,500, for Lot 47 in Woodland Hills 1st Phase 4th Sector.

-Smith Commercial Investments LLC to Chanse Appling, for $110,000, for Lot 3 in Creekwater Estates.

-Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc. to Robert Lowell Berrell, for $396,980, for Lot 117 in Willow Branch Sector 1.

-Lara K. Sparks to Reese Holdings LLC, for $207,000, for Lot 35 in Saint Charles Place Jackson Square Phase Two Sector One.

-Charlotte Anne Wood Kearney to Highpointe Partners LLC, for $1,223,695, for property in Section 3, Township 20, Range 1 East and property in Section 4, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Caroline C. May, for $282,054, for Lot 7-109 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Danny McGee, for $540,000, for property in Section 4, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Terrell Underwood to Katrina Caver, for $4,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Billy Gene Alexander to Billy Gene Alexander, for $103,790, for property in Section 4, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Kayla Auger to Tamara McLeod Harper, for $495,000, for Lot 8 in Parc at Greystone.

-Sherry Lynn Freeman to Joseph Barry Tidwell, for $2,000,000, for Lot 2 in Greystone 9th Sector Phase II.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $171,000, for Lot 715 and 719 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Teri M. Lord to William F. Palmieri, for $605,000, for property in Section 33, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Laurie Babbitt Major to Richard A. Britt, for $865,000, for Lot 859 in Greystone Legacy 8th Sector Phase II.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Joseph S. Heckel, for $475,455.97, for Lot 520 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Lay Lake Rentals LLC to Mark Mitchell, for $568,000, for Lot 15-23 in Mt Laurel Phase IIIB Sector I.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Christopher Bradley Landrum, for $545,900, for Lot 541 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Mark Quincy Ford to Cloe Grace Jones, for $195,000, for Lot 126 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Joel D. Fritz, for $596,904.01, for Lot 544 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Julie Ann Jorgensen to Michael Andrew Clark, for $392,000, for Lot 12 in Lincoln Park Resurvey of Lots 11, 12, 13 and 14.

-Donna K. Webb to Andrew Weil Artmann, for $385,000, for Lot 121 in Meadow Brook Second Sector Second Phase.

-Lillian Irene Crumly to C Jones Realty LLC, for $225,000, for Lot 26 in Little Oak Ridge Estates Second Sector.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Kirk Hoeppner, for $631,144, for Lot 556 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Benjamin T. Thrasher, for $558,762, for Lot 640 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Cynthia N. Pinhas to Cynthia N. Pinhas, for $243,000, for Lot 6 in Cottages of Brook Highlands.