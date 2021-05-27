expand
Ad Spot

May 27, 2021

Land transactions for the week of May 23, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 4:08 am Thursday, May 27, 2021

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from April 26-May 3:

April 26

-RC Birmingham LLC to Western Properties LLC, for $222,500, for Lot 67 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase IV Final Plat.

-Margaret L. Roundtree to Ruth Robinson, for $151,600, for Lot 19 in Somerset Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Bethany Bell to James Edward Friedman, for $275,000, for Lot 19 in Cedar Cove Phase III.

-United States Steel Corporation to Camellia Met Mining LLC, for $37,500, for property in Section 29, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Patrick L. Sanders, for $335,050, for Lot 43 in Creekview Sector 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Mario Montrel Sturdivant, for $328,360, for Lot 66 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Mary A. Grimsley to Jeanne Stratton Dockery, for $390,000, for Lot 83 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Phase 2.

-Cale Anderson McWatters to Robert A. Beall, for $264,000, for Lot 85 in Cahaba Valley Estates Fifth Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Elvis Adu, for $294,000, for Lot 1616 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Loren Michael Hacker to Gary Clinkscales, for $56,930, for property in Section 23, Township 18, Range 2 East.

-Jean Lowe to Tracy L. Griffin, for $57,680, for property in Section 25, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Daniel Lee Jenkins to Wright Homes Inc., for $80,000, for Lot 1 in Jenkins Family Subdivision.

-Maggie Ramey to Joseph Lee Isbell, for $125,000, for property in Section 11, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Sandra B. Roberts to Jessica W. Lawley, for $190,000, for Lot 24 in Southern Hills.

-Joseph S. Pochran to Jeremy R. Duke, for $460,000, for property in Section 14, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Offerpad SPVBorrower 1 LLC to Sarah Kay Nabors, for $156,000, for Lot 93 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes.

-Nancy Jane Berry to Milad Jasemi Zargani, for $246,104, for Lot 716 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 7th Addition.

-Carolyn A. Royal to Charles J. Gagliano, for $291,500, for Lot 18 in Foothills Point Third Sector.

-Barry E. Dorman to Steven Joslin, for $400,000, for Lot 29 in Lake Wilborn Phase 1B.

-David M. Pope to Glenn Lamar White, for $355,000, for property in Section 28, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to David Charles Barrett, for $427,900, for Lot 810 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.

-Timothy Farris to Ronald Farris, for $116,700, for Lot 3 in Farris & Polk Parcel Survey.

-Southlake Center LLC to KGSJB LLC, for $3,400,000, for Lots 1 and 3 in Southlake Office Park.

-Cory David Stephens to Matthew Dylan Darnell, for $340,000, for Lot 6-49 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector Amended Map Resurvey.

-Willard M. Kinnion to BGRS Relocation Inc., for $274,900, for Lot 81 in Chesser Plantation Phase 1 Sector 2.

-Nicholas Adam Santiago to Elijah Gibson, for $270,000, for Lot 1 in Awtrey & Scott Addition to Altadena South Amended Map.

-Cornerstone Building LLC to Bryant A. Reed, for $369,900, for Lot 203 in Shadow Oak Estates 2nd Sector.

-Jordan Minor to Javier Reyes, for $176,400, for Lot 14 in Brook Forest Addition to Wyndham Phase 2.

-Michael Gordon Bunch to Robert Maglione, for $355,000, for Lot 47 in Oak Glen First Sector.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Virginia Brooke Eubanks, for $369,900, for Lot 519 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Eddie Traffica to Charles Andrew Traffica, for $196,500, for Lot 3-6 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-Ronald E. Grimes to Samantha Paige Hoke, for $292,000, for Lot 218 in Ridge at Stonehaven Phase 2.

-Debra K. Hrdy to Andrew C. Sharman, for $395,000, for Lot 83 in Hickory Ridge Amended Map.

-My Place Rentals LLC to Connor J. O Gorman, for $290,000, for Lot 165 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 2.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 7-71 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Joyce A. Robinson to Dallas L. Waid, for $250,000, for Lot 14 in Narrows Point Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Ana Jackson to FKH SFR Propco D L P, for $235,000, for Lot 134 in Kensington Place Phase II.

-Patricia A. Hill to DAL Properties LLC, for $10, for Lot 1 in McMillian Lake Estates Final Plat.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 7-85 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-David Frankie Wooten to Hugo Madrigal, for $255,000, for Lot 2-49 in Chelsea Park 2nd Sector.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 12-17 in Chelsea Park 12th Sector Phase Two.

April 27

-Grace Smitherman to John Elliot Abbott, for $254,900, for Lot 1816 in Perthshire at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Charles S. Carroll to Kevin Wiggins, for $600,000, for Lot 1214 in Highland Lakes 12th Sector Phase I.

-Steve Guthrie to L & L Property Enterprises LLC, for $42,500, for Lot 70 in Weatherly Kings Crest Sector 3 Phase 3.

-Russell Lee Peel to Rufus Lawhorn, for $165,000, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-James Kirkwood Selkirk to Joel Thomas King, for $450,000, for Lot 2151 in Highland Lakes 21st Sector Phase I and II.

-Judy L. Gross to Shugahs LLC, for $500, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 12-16 in Chelsea Park 12th Sector Phase Two.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Brittnee Malloyd, for $194,660, for Lot 109 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 7-58 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Kaitlyn N. Peterson to Ryan Schrimsher, for $160,000, for Lot 19 in Chandalar Townhomes First Addition.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Stacey S. Graham, for $695,211, for Lot 1212 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Wilhelmus J. Schaffers to AJH Properties LLC, for $179,900, for Lot 3 in Heatherwood Estates Final Plat.

-Charlotte R. Glass to Gerald J. Collins, for $348,000, for Lot 13 in Shelby Shores First Sector First Addition.

-Jerry A. Payne to Klinton Luther Rhodes, for $175,000, for Lot 11 in Crosscreek Cove.

-W Development LLC to Michael Angrisano, for $150,000, for Lot 1 in Chelsea Reserve.

-Jessica Spitzer Crenshaw to David Benjamin Wilson, for $257,000, for Lot 2-03 in Chelsea Park 2nd Sector.

-RWM Real Estate Portfolio LLC to Douglas W. Bailey, for $177,000, for Lot 5 in Village at Stonehaven Phase 1.

-Brittani Morris to Kyle Allen Ferguson, for $444,900, for Lot 1724 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Valleydale Office Center LLC to Renaissance World One Limited Partnership, for $624,000, for Lot 1 in Luncefords Resurvey of Lot 1 Valleydale Commercial Park Final Plat.

-Anna R. Luke to Roland Luke, for $520,900, for Lot 2048 in Glen Iris at Kilkerran Phase 2 Sector 2.

-Tiesha Watts to Jackson Moore, for $260,000, for Lot 328 in Shelby Forest Estates 3rd Sector.

-Pravin Neema to Pravin Neema, for $500, for Lot 112 in Cambrian Ridge Phase 3.

-Cindy Karoly to Dulce Luz Huerta, for $10,000, for property in Section 27, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-John R. Hudson to Veronica Ellis, for $247,500, for Lot 49 in Portsouth Third Sector.

-Claudette D. Salser to Amy Jane Salser, for $64,000, for property in Section 2, Township 20, Range 1 West.

-Wendy Doss to Stephen D. Stucky, for $278,000, for Lot 312 in Chandalar South 6th Sector Addition.

-Katie L. Weaver to German Micah Gray, for $130,000, for Lot 1110 in Gables a Condominium Amended.

-Gloria D. Farris to Timothy Farris, for $157,000, for Lot 2 in Farris & Polk Parcel Resurvey.

-Calvine South LLC to Mibella Gynecology LLC, for $800,000, for Lots 36, 38 and 40 in Two Eighty Village Condominium.

-Carol Denise Garmon to Ryan A. Lackey, for $48,500, for Lot 8 in Weatherton Woods Estates.

-John Morgan McVay to Michael T. Keyser, for $701,550, for Lot 2 in Mountain Ridge Estates 1st Sector.

-Christina Cook Jones to Eric Jones, for $33,000, for Lot 35 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-Marhonda Lechelle Ingram to Haley Victoria Crumpton, for $292,500, for Lot 488 in Weatherly Treymoor Abbey Sector 22.

-John Darrel Englehardt to Emma Duncan, for $135,000, for Lot 908 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Landers H. Cook to Adam Partridge, for $225,000, for Lot 13 in County Hills Phase I.

-Deborah J. Walker to Scott Deaton, for $318,000, for Lot 18 in Golden Meadows Subdivision.

-Ashley Darrell Thomas to Haden Glyn Johnson, for $330,000, for Lot 524 in Riverwoods Fifth Sector Phase II.

-Christina Mclean to Luis Carlos Juarez, for $323,500, for Lot 24 in Wood Dale Second Sector.

-Katherine L. Belue to Michael Van Minh Le, for $295,000, for Lot 10 in Indian Valley 6th Sector.

-Valor Communities LLC to Tebiatha Walker, for $256,144, for Lot 309 in Union Station Phase III.

-Kayla Irwin Brooks to Joseph Ciambrone, for $180,000, for Lot 30 in Savannah Pointe Sector III Phase I.

-Southern Care Internal Medicine PC to Illescas Holdings 2 LLC, for $760,000, for Lot 1 in Schillecis Addition to Meadowbrook Corporate Park Phase I.

-Yosef Geabov to Peter J. Luciani, for $290,000, for Lot 31 in Indian Creek Phase III.

-Tina Shugarts to David Ray Burkhalter, for $332,000, for Lot 5039 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 5.

-Jeannett Luciani to Christopher Fendley, for $140,000, for Lot 10 in Cahaba Manor Townhouses Third Addition.

-Amanda Kane to Ryan Scott Leis, for $256,500, for Lot 1 in Oakwoods Subdivision.

-James Michael Wight to Nicholas Albert Sandy, for $224,000, for Lot 15 in Kensington Place Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Newton B. Breland to Kathleen F. Breland, for $378,800, for Lot 6 in Saddle Lake Farms Condominium

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $115,000, for Lots 127 and 215 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Jeff Doe to KW Development LLC, for $345,160, for Lots 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 in Panthers Path Subdivision.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $136,000, for Lots 115 and 129 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Madison Earl Development LLC to Allen G. Huguley, for $246,960, for Lot 4 in Cahaba Valley Estates Second Sector.

-Dalton Burkhart to Gwendolyn L. Harding, for $343,340, for Lot 12 in Fox Valley Subdivision Amended Map.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Alice R. Browning, for $321,070, for Lot 1639 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to M. Diane Murray, for $205,955, for Lot 226 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-Michael D. Reagan to Brooke Glaze, for $173,900, for Lot 644 in Forest Lakes 12th Sector.

-Samantha D. Lapsley to ARVM 5 LLC, for $156,500, for Lot 49 in Meadows at Meriweather Phase 3 Final Plat.

-RMD Investments LLC to Shawn Baggett, for $175,000, for Lot 2 in Fairview.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Dawn Renee Hulsey, for $255,140, for Lot 19 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Johnny Bernard Mims, for $301,590, for Lot 1618 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Countryview LLC to SDH Birmingham LLC, for $165,000, for Lots 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25 in County View Estates Phase 3.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Ashley Sandoval Garcia Mauricio, for $284,790, for Lot 43 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-James L. Ray to Terry A. Crabb, for $155,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Michelle Donovan to Lisa M. Dennis, for $835,000, for Lot 38 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Jack A. Donovan, for $700,000, for Lot 13 in Creekwater Phase III Resurvey of Lot 13A.

-Daniel B. Stegall to Jonathan G. Hopton Jones, for $560,000, for Lot 761 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase II.

-Jonathan Gregory Hopton Jones to Benjamin Goldman, for $175,000, for Lot 3 in Dearing Downs Phase II Ninth Addition Amended Map.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Angela Lafaye Day, for $252,325, for Lot 13 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-Rebecca F. Clark to Dan Stegall, for $310,000, for Lot 113 in Riverwoods First Sector Amended Map.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Katelin Marie Epkes, for $234,530, for Lot 14 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Charles Harris, for $174,300, for Lot 47 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Kerri A. Dolland, for $434,900, for Lot 5 in Lake Wood Estates.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Mathavan Pudur Kandasamy, for $432,345, for Lot 2071 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Milton J. Woods, for $499,900, for Lot 4 in Lake Wood Estates.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Steve Lamar Edwards, for $207,035, for Lot 224 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

April 28

-Susan Mealer to Monta A. King, for $250,000, for Lot 57 in Tanglewood by the Creek Final Plat.

-Clayton 47 Investments LLC to Carlisle Creek Construction LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 4 in White Oak Manor Revised Final Plat.

-Stella H. Watkins to Steven Michael Rolwes, for $212,000, for Lot 5 in Wooddale.

-Billy Newman to Abigail Eden Newman, for $129,900, for Lot 19 in Cottages Resurvey of Royal Woods Townhomes.

-Sheena D. Walker to Celene Monique Rogers, for $145,900, for Lot 22 in Chandalar Townhomes First Addition.

-Charlotte R. Johnson to Bethany Hope Goodrum, for $218,500, for Lot 11 in South Forty.

-William Clark Pitts to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $145,000, for Lot 6 in Royal Place.

-Sirena Thomas to Christy Harper, for $188,000, for Lot 23 in Spring Gate Sector One Phase Two.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Asad Ali, for $210,541.44, for Lot 229 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Justin Michael Williford to Jonathan Richard Potter, for $199,800, for Lot 322 in Village at Stonehaven Phase 3 Second Addition.

-LGI Homes Alabama to CF KL Assets 2021 1 LLC, for $237,500, for Lot 148 in Lexington Parc Sector 2.

-Tall Timbers LLC to DAL Properties LLC, for $121,500, for Lot 14 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Asad Ali, for $210,541.44, for Lot 96 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Asad Ali, for $210,541.44, for Lot 230 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Kristin K. Bachmann to Nathaniel Lee Madison, for $259,000, for Lot 106 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase I.

-James R. Yamshak to William Bryne Wilson, for $718,000, for Lot 134 in Greystone Legacy 1st Sector.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Asad Ali, for $210,541, for Lot 95 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Daniels Family Trust to Robert Jake Rimington, for $220,000, for Lot 35 in Dearing Downs Third Addition.

-Jennifer Kerstetter to Majdi Ismail, for $105,000, for Lot 1101 in Gables a Condominium Amended.

-Geannie L. Sayles to Melissa Jo Krebs, for $171,000, for Lot 66 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Candace S. Lee to CS Equity Partners LLC, for $1,100,000, for Lot 2 in Lees Subdivision.

-Luma Realty Montevallo LLC to 980 Main Montevallo LLC, for $710,000, for Lot 8 in Storrs & Troys Addition to the Town of Montevallo.

-Jullian Bush Westervelt to Matthew Clarence Behling, for $359,000, for Lot 2 in Meadow Brook 11th Sector.

-Amy Drum to Stuart R. Sanders, for $355,000, for Lot 50 in Shadow Brook.

-Joshua Rouse to Caitlin Howell, for $140,000, for Lot 50 in Chase Creek Townhomes Phase I.

-Sara Cole to Diana M. Atara Buitriago, for $260,000, for Lot 26 in Polo Crossings Sector IV.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Leslie H. Pickle, for $328,350, for Lot 51 in Creekview Sector 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jacob Edward Johnson, for $298,300, for Lot 1636 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Gregory Jankay, for $326,220, for Lot 1 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Michael Stephen Harris to Racheal Brantley Banks, for $65,780, for Lot 2 in Brantley Family Subdivision.

-Brent Alan Godwin to Robert Thomas Werner, for $124,900, for Lot 1005 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Brenda Harrington to Stephanie Creasy, for $374,000, for Lot 108 in Villas Belvedere.

April 29

-Mitchell Mittelmark to Deborah Peake, for $362,000, for Lot 4 in Hunters Gate.

-Stephanie P. Young to Debbie Mitchell, for $55,000, for Lot 2 in Blue Creek Estates.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Victoria Gosnell, for $283,600, for Lot 1609 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Mike Lester to Norman Saia, for $185,000, for Lot 1621 in Eagle Point 16th Sector.

-Billy E. Smith to William T. Harrison, for $102,000, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 4 West and property in Section 10, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Jeremy W. Coffey to Elizabeth Elsner, for $394,900, for Lot 12 in Woodford Amended Map.

-James F. Cleveland to Juan Carlos Garcia Espinoza, for $300,000, for Lots 8 and 9 in Fawn Meadows.

-Paul L. Tucker to Stephen R. Kendrick, for $121,875, for Lot 10 in Bridlelake Addition to Riverchase Resurvey of Lots 10 & 11.

-Wealth Cap Funds LLC to Dominion Resources LLC, for $140,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Karen B. Scheub to George L. Huertas, for $525,000, for Lot 29 in Emerald Lake Plat No. 1 Amended Plat.

-Ashley Williams Hosmer to Wesley Saenz, for $280,000, for Lot 6 in Old Towne Forest.

-Glenn C. Mclean to Tim Clemens, for $278,200, for Lot 5 in Country Hills Phase One.

-Claudia Gilmore to Cassandra Numnum, for $245,000, for Lot 8 in Navajo Hills 8th Sector.

-Daniel Scott Jackson to Daniel Scott Jackson, for $189,900, for Lot 214 in Brynleigh Estates 2nd Sector.

-An I Hsu to Markee Terrell Canada, for $247,700, for Lot 31 in Ivy Brook Phase 1.

-DAL Properties LLC to Clinton D. Wilson, for $619,900, for Lot 6 in Chelsea Preserve.

-Mark S. Goldstein to Kristi Roberts, for $66,000, for Lot 52 in Wyndham Cottages Phase I.

-Michael J. Duckworth to Kirk Donovan Trahan, for $360,000, for Lot 27 in Meadow Brook 11th Sector.

-John Wilker to Bennie Earl Howard, for $535,000, for Lot 901 in Carnoustie Crest at Ballantrae Phase I.

-Tommy Earl Gravlee to Dennis Mangham, for $319,000, for Lot 2 in Walters Cove First Sector.

-Mark D. Gambill to John Wesley Armstrong, for $115,000, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Djiby Thiam to ARVM 5 LLC, for $192,500, for Lot 33 in Dearing Downs 12th Addition 2nd Phase.

-Amanda Henry to Bunny Benson, for $5,000, for property in Section 15, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Bunny Benson to Tiffany S. Benton, for $40,000, for property in Section 15, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

April 30

-Brittney Belle Claud to Leonard Joseph Novak, for $455,000, for Lot 2245 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase I.

-William L. Churchwell to Joey Stanton, for $480,000, for Lot 6 in Liberty Cove Final Plat.

-Sharlene L. Keel to Larry J. Keel, for $33,680, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-John J. Eddings to Jayna Estes, for $282,000, for Lot 47 in Ivy Brook Phase Two Second Addition.

-Brandi M. Chapman to Dillon John Douglas Thomas, for $300,000, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-John M. Shields to John M. Shields, for $14,020, for property in Section 28, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-James Charles Snider to Jeffrey L. Strobel, for $520,000, for Lot 42 in Harvest Ridge Second Phase.

-Ruth Snow to Brandon Beam, for $627,000, for Lot 9 in Brookstone Estates.

-TESC LLC to Tom E. Stevens, for $250,000, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 1 East, property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 1 East, property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 1 East, property in Section 27, Township 20 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Mark N. Rader to Muhammad Zohair, for $153,500, for Lot 3 in Breckenbridge Park Resurvey of Block 5 of a Resurvey.

-Ricky Anthony Pettinato to Inella Lucille Jackson Torrance, for $225,000, for Lot 15 in Carters Addition to Scottsdale.

-William Armstrong to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $225,000, for Lot 97 in Union Station Phase II.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Ryan David Jolley, for $273,088, for Lot 84 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-James Robert Halton to Veronica L. Powell, for $539,900, for Lot 335 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Matthew Emery, for $334,090, for Lot 40 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Erika Dunn to Andrew B. Beeghly, for $190,000, for Lot 64 in Waterstone Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Justin Baker to James H. Carroll, for $240,000, for Lot 224 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 3.

-Fredrick B. Berrey to Russell Harry, for $7,900, for Lot 34 in Chancellors Crossing.

-Brenda K. Baumann to Timothy R. Jones, for $490,000, for Lot 332 in Brook Highland 7th Sector.

-Margaret C. Kelley to Christopher A. Vacarella, for $915,700, for Lot 101 in Greystone Legacy First Sector.

-Samantha Brown to Ryan Sumrall, for $283,505, for Lot 47 in Narrows Point Phase 5.

-Absolute One Properties LLC to Long Mountain LLC, for $588,000, for Lot 2 in Birmingham Eat First Sector Resurvey of Lot 2.

-Eunice Vance to Western REI LLC, for $490,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Fernanda Lara Alcantara, for $195,930, for Lot 60 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Stanley T. Funches, for $664,493, for Lot 1230 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Dustin Haynes, for $513,409, for Lot 644 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-M. Dana Patillo to Deborah Wylie, for $286,000, for Lot 41 in Villas Belvedere.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Braxton David George, for $205,550, for Lot 37 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to James C. Weidler, for $1,010,206, for Lot 1116 in Blackridge Phase 1C Final Plat.

-RC Birmingham LLC to John Andrew Jones, for $168,980, for Lot 63 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-McNeill & Storm Properties Inc. to D C Oil Company Inc., for $635,000, for Lot 1 in Valdawood.

-Karen J. Ragsdale to Theodore P. Monago, for $373,000, for Lot 75 in Greystone Village Phase 1 Amended Map.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Leslie R. Watson, for $173,916, for Lot 50 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Calvin Robert Bowman to Justin D. Scott, for $138,900, for Lot 1201 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Thomas J. Claud, for $550,613, for Lot 2005 in Flemming Farms Phase 1A.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Lonny Aaron Hutchison, for $181,950, for Lot 53 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Dana Carol Glasscox to Newcastle Development LLC, for $1,300,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Paulette Louise Mullins to Husam Antar, for $255,000, for Lot 10 in Plantation South Third Sector Phase V.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Thomas Logan Doss, for $429,645, for Lot 2031 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jerod E. Herrington, for $298,400, for Lot 6087 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-Kevin W. Glass to Debra O. Pettinato, for $355,100, for Lot 10 in Keeneland Valley.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Elizabeth Ashley Leach, for $176,830, for Lot 30 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Patricia A. Aquilino to Kristina Scout Owen, for $325,000, for Lot 14 in Quail Run Phase II.

-Eric O. Jones to JHB Investments LLC, for $180,000, for Lot 35 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-Lindsey A. Magno to ARVM 5 LLC, for $212,500, for Lot 11 in Bermuda Hills Second Sector Second Addition.

-Marquita D. Jones to ARVM 5 LLC, for $205,000, for Lot 66 in Old Ivy Subdivision Phase II Resurvey of Portions of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One.

-Timothy D. Beiro to Michael S. Allen, for $30,000, for Lot 3 in Fletcher Storrs Subdivision.

-Matthew Monk to Rodney Dilbeck, for $165,000, for Lot 11 in Southwind First Sector.

-James S. Richardson to Lee Barton Stockton, for $348,500, for Lot 2 in Quail Run.

-Trina V. Ray to Daryl Willingham, for $253,000, for Lot 43 in Cahaba Valley Estates Third Sector.

-Daniel R. Nobbe to Eric Braun, for $104,950, for property in Section 12, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Lola Rutland Stinson to Isa Bajalia, for $60,000, for property in Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Patti Gowins Swanson to Preston Crider, for $356,000, for Lot 13 in Mountain Oaks.

-Nancy Jensen to Nancy A. Jensen, for $590,000, for Lot 117 in Shoal Creek Subdivision.

-Melissa McEwen to Eric T. Bentson, for $292,900, for Lot 8 in Tanyard Branch Estates.

-Brandy C. Watkins to Jonathan Watkins, for $77,300, for Lot 66 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase III.

-David Mulkey to Laurel Heights Properties LLC, for $84,900, for Lot 6 in Hills Subdivision.

-Chandra B. Rodivich to Samuel Niles Sotrop, for $279,900, for Lot 1420 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase Two.

-Nancy A. Jensen Revocable Trust to Thomas R. Campbell, for $775,000, for Lot 117 in Shoal Creek Subdivision.

May 3

-LaToya Broaden to Andrew K. Brown, for $240,000, for Lot 75 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.

-Curtis White Companies Inc. to Thomas R. Pate, for $313,825, for property in Section 5, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Christopher John Babineaux, for $297,812, for Lot 6095 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Taylor Renee Cater, for $340,678, for Lot 211 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Michael Daley, for $281,400, for Lot 78 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Lewis Schuessler to Kenneth Christopher O Neal, for $275,000, for Lot 18 in Parkside.

-Derek Ely to Donna Wiggins Sabo, for $340,000, for Lot 46 in Villas Belvedere.

-Offerpad SPV Borrower 1 LLC to Jin Dan Dong, for $235,800, for Lot 325 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Joyce Sewell to J & L Properties LLC, for $155,400, for Lot 35 in Wildewood Village Fourth Addition.

-Stephen L. Stallings to William J. Stallings, for $225,000, for Lot 88 in Braelinn Village Phase I.

-Shaun Leahey to Daniel Taylor, for $412,500, for Lot 24 in Southpointe 9th Sector Phase II.

-Donna P. McGee to Donna P. McGee, for $124,600, for Lot 164 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-James F. Williams to Lee Alabama LLC, for $25,000, for Lot 31 in Yellow Leaf Farms Resurvey.

-Erica Farnham to Tyler Stapleton, for $243,000, for Lot 127 in Holland Lakes Sector One Final Plat.

-Julie Huey to Robert L. McCullar, for $679,000, for Lot 22 in Brock Point Resurvey of Lots 9-13 and 18-23.

-Mary H. Clark to Orris Harold Youngblood, for $473,500, for Lot 16-07 in Mt Laurel Phase III.

-Dorothy M. Madinger to Robert Blake Thomas, for $200,000, for Lot 35 in Saddle Run.

-Judy Adair to William Swain, for $300,000, for Lot 427 in Weatherly Broadmoor Abbey Sector 25.

-Jeneane E. Hicks to Howard Brett Jones, for $75,870, for property in Section 7, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Viann S. Jackson to Jose O. Maximo Medrano, for $136,000, for Lot 202 in Horizon a Condominium.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Matthew Tyler Henderson, for $196,435, for Lot 51 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Samantha P. Pierre Alexander, for $295,845, for Lot 1641 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Kathy Suddath to Robert Lawrence Barron, for $290,000, for Lot 129 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.

-Debra A. Watkins to Frederick K. Chace, for $319,000, for Lot 93 in Narrows Peak Sector Amended Map of Final Record Plat.

-Dominion South Oak LLC to John Ryan Wilson, for $100, for Lot 1 in South Oak Phase I.

-Eric T. Kerley to Bishop Design LLC, for $160,000, for Lot 35 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase One.

-Gloria L. Jackson to Nicholas A. Schiavone, for $165,000, for Lot 129 in Hidden Creek III Phase One.

-Richard Ingram to Larry Martin, for $338,000, for Lot 1303 in McCallan at Ballantrae Phase 1.

-David Grantham to John Valvin Gallop, for $360,000, for Lot 211 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates Second Sector.

-Sharon Berry to Justin Matthew Brasher, for $45,000, for Lot 16 in Caleriana Farms.

-Jennifer Jordan Ross to Jeffrey M. Broadhead, for $185,000, for Lot 44 in Meadows at Meriweather Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Michael A. Howard, for $411,955.70, for Lot 512 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-John J. Blackwell to John H. Hilburn, for $600,000, for Lot 2405 in Highland Lakes 24th Sector.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 12-15 in Chelsea Park 12th Sector Phase Two.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Roddechris D. Hill, for $312,450, for Lot 1620 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 12-14 in Chelsea Park 12th Sector Phase Two.

-Dena Elaine Cook to Steven Saia, for $25,000, for Lot 253 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase 2.

-Aretha H. Stokes to Phuong Hoang, for $70,000, for Lot 19 in Habersham Place.

-Kimberly L. Jordan to Kimberly L. Jordan, for $146,500, for Lot 47 in Woodland Hills 1st Phase 4th Sector.

-Smith Commercial Investments LLC to Chanse Appling, for $110,000, for Lot 3 in Creekwater Estates.

-Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc. to Robert Lowell Berrell, for $396,980, for Lot 117 in Willow Branch Sector 1.

-Lara K. Sparks to Reese Holdings LLC, for $207,000, for Lot 35 in Saint Charles Place Jackson Square Phase Two Sector One.

-Charlotte Anne Wood Kearney to Highpointe Partners LLC, for $1,223,695, for property in Section 3, Township 20, Range 1 East and property in Section 4, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Caroline C. May, for $282,054, for Lot 7-109 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Danny McGee, for $540,000, for property in Section 4, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Terrell Underwood to Katrina Caver, for $4,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Billy Gene Alexander to Billy Gene Alexander, for $103,790, for property in Section 4, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Kayla Auger to Tamara McLeod Harper, for $495,000, for Lot 8 in Parc at Greystone.

-Sherry Lynn Freeman to Joseph Barry Tidwell, for $2,000,000, for Lot 2 in Greystone 9th Sector Phase II.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $171,000, for Lot 715 and 719 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Teri M. Lord to William F. Palmieri, for $605,000, for property in Section 33, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Laurie Babbitt Major to Richard A. Britt, for $865,000, for Lot 859 in Greystone Legacy 8th Sector Phase II.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Joseph S. Heckel, for $475,455.97, for Lot 520 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Lay Lake Rentals LLC to Mark Mitchell, for $568,000, for Lot 15-23 in Mt Laurel Phase IIIB Sector I.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Christopher Bradley Landrum, for $545,900, for Lot 541 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Mark Quincy Ford to Cloe Grace Jones, for $195,000, for Lot 126 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Joel D. Fritz, for $596,904.01, for Lot 544 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Julie Ann Jorgensen to Michael Andrew Clark, for $392,000, for Lot 12 in Lincoln Park Resurvey of Lots 11, 12, 13 and 14.

-Donna K. Webb to Andrew Weil Artmann, for $385,000, for Lot 121 in Meadow Brook Second Sector Second Phase.

-Lillian Irene Crumly to C Jones Realty LLC, for $225,000, for Lot 26 in Little Oak Ridge Estates Second Sector.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Kirk Hoeppner, for $631,144, for Lot 556 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Benjamin T. Thrasher, for $558,762, for Lot 640 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Cynthia N. Pinhas to Cynthia N. Pinhas, for $243,000, for Lot 6 in Cottages of Brook Highlands.

More News

‘Finding the good’: Oak Mountain class of 2021 graduates, sets sights on next phase of life

William “Buck” Madaris, Jr.

Arrest reports for the week of May 23, 2021

Police reports for the week of May 23, 2021

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

‘Finding the good’: Oak Mountain class of 2021 graduates, sets sights on next phase of life

Columbiana

Guy grows through art

Community Columnists

Construction of Independence Hall replica underway

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson High graduates nearly 500 seniors

280 Main Story

County has 10 make 2021 Super All-State boys soccer team

280 Main Story

Super All-State girls soccer team features 12 local players

280 Main Story

Cat-n-Bird winery in Chelsea is expanding to host larger weddings and more guests

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools honors 2020-2021 support personnel

News

The light at the end of the tunnel: ACOG recovers after flooding

Helena

Defying the Odds: Helena Miracle League finishes successful season

News

Pelham holds inaugural High School Kickball Tournament

280 Main Story

‘Resiliency, hope and action’: Chelsea graduates more than 300 in class of 2021

Montevallo

Having their moment: Montevallo High Class of 2021 graduates

News

Hatching Hope names Wright as executive director

280 Main Story

CARES/CRRSAA funds help Jeff State students

Columbiana

McGinnis awarded Novella Club Scholarship

280 Main Story

Lane closures planned for U.S. 280

Columbiana

Potential and Purpose: SCHS graduates class of 2021

Helena

Helena opens bids for street paving project

Helena

Helena library hosting summer reading programs

Helena

LED lighting coming to all public Helena fixtures

Calera

McPhail-Edwards earns Scholastic Award

News

McClendon to retire at end of term

Alabaster Main Story

Powell sentenced to death in Alabaster Chevron murder