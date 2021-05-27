Marriages for the week of May 23, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from May 10-14:
-Jennifer Anne Shelton to David Glen Wilson.
-Nicholas Owen Baugh to Emily Alexandra Haggerty.
-Caitlin Marie Irby to Jeremy Yaeyu Zakary.
-Shawn Keith Dodson to Amanda Leann Haynes.
-Matthew Douglas Allen to Aryn Leigh Caputo.
-Christian Everette Thomason to Sydney Rae Gossett.
-Diana C. Marquinez Andrade to Ramon Hernandez Hernandez.
-Jason Hall to Jennifer Williams.
-Ashley Lane Lee to Aubrey Neal Bland.
-David Lee Russell to Christin Lee Tinney.
-Tiffany Simone Daniel to Dante Lanier Hall.
-Daniel Earl Brown to Shawndraka Rodnesha Robinson
-Hector Rolando Taperia Garcia to Reyna Elvira Rodriguez Calo.
-Brett Matthew Byrd to Elizabeth Megan Killingsworth Morris.
-Avery Lee Acton to Miriam Sofia Leon.
-Troy Hughes Shackelford to Sarah Elizabeth Hester.
-Cristhian Abel Turcios Robles to Meraris Saray Corrales.
-Kenneth Alexander Harrison to Trinity Hope Scozzaro.
-Marie Ashley Johnson to Patrick Mubiayi Nsungumadi.
-Christopher Brian Manuel to Katie Nicole Cyr.
-Donnie Frederick Davis to Danielle Stanley Pears.
-Michael Wayne Cooper to Ella Jo Davis.
-Keegan Beau Bell to Judith Montserrat Guillen Vazquez.
-Monterrius Dewayne Patterson to Raven Brittany Ptomey.
-Devry Carraway to Kimberly Anne Taylor Collins.
-David Michael Daniel to Abigail Lynn Bryan.
-Margaret Terrell Carstensen to Matthew Aaron Staggs.
-Cameron Eric Edwards to Adelyn Lane Edwards.
-Samuel Dean Pannell to Ivey Elizabeth Best.
-Sara Alexis Gregory to Stephan Massey Poplin.
-Tyler Stuart Scott to Cassandra Marie Ridgway.
-Garrett Lee Turner to Haley Alexis Switzer.
-Terri Lynn McMahan to Roger Rene Lapierre.
-Emily Yairel Gonzalez to Wilson Evany Portillo.
-Umang Gurusharan Patel to Roshni Prakash Patel.
-Engels Manjarrez Morales to Guzman Vianey Morales.