May 27, 2021

Marriages for the week of May 23, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 4:09 am Thursday, May 27, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from May 10-14:

-Jennifer Anne Shelton to David Glen Wilson.

-Nicholas Owen Baugh to Emily Alexandra Haggerty.

-Caitlin Marie Irby to Jeremy Yaeyu Zakary.

-Shawn Keith Dodson to Amanda Leann Haynes.

-Matthew Douglas Allen to Aryn Leigh Caputo.

-Christian Everette Thomason to Sydney Rae Gossett.

-Diana C. Marquinez Andrade to Ramon Hernandez Hernandez.

-Jason Hall to Jennifer Williams.

-Ashley Lane Lee to Aubrey Neal Bland.

-David Lee Russell to Christin Lee Tinney.

-Tiffany Simone Daniel to Dante Lanier Hall.

-Daniel Earl Brown to Shawndraka Rodnesha Robinson

-Hector Rolando Taperia Garcia to Reyna Elvira Rodriguez Calo.

-Brett Matthew Byrd to Elizabeth Megan Killingsworth Morris.

-Avery Lee Acton to Miriam Sofia Leon.

-Troy Hughes Shackelford to Sarah Elizabeth Hester.

-Cristhian Abel Turcios Robles to Meraris Saray Corrales.

-Kenneth Alexander Harrison to Trinity Hope Scozzaro.

-Marie Ashley Johnson to Patrick Mubiayi Nsungumadi.

-Christopher Brian Manuel to Katie Nicole Cyr.

-Donnie Frederick Davis to Danielle Stanley Pears.

-Michael Wayne Cooper to Ella Jo Davis.

-Keegan Beau Bell to Judith Montserrat Guillen Vazquez.

-Monterrius Dewayne Patterson to Raven Brittany Ptomey.

-Devry Carraway to Kimberly Anne Taylor Collins.

-David Michael Daniel to Abigail Lynn Bryan.

-Margaret Terrell Carstensen to Matthew Aaron Staggs.

-Cameron Eric Edwards to Adelyn Lane Edwards.

-Samuel Dean Pannell to Ivey Elizabeth Best.

-Sara Alexis Gregory to Stephan Massey Poplin.

-Tyler Stuart Scott to Cassandra Marie Ridgway.

-Garrett Lee Turner to Haley Alexis Switzer.

-Terri Lynn McMahan to Roger Rene Lapierre.

-Emily Yairel Gonzalez to Wilson Evany Portillo.

-Umang Gurusharan Patel to Roshni Prakash Patel.

-Engels Manjarrez Morales to Guzman Vianey Morales.

