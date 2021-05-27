expand
Ad Spot

May 27, 2021

Police reports for the week of May 23, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 4:16 am Thursday, May 27, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 1-30 and May 7-17:

Alabaster

May 10

-Found property from the 8200 block of Alabama 119. A wallet was recovered.

-Trespassing notice from the 500 block of First Street Southwest.

-Leash law violation from the 200 block of Yellowhammer Drive.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Dale Drive. A 2008 Honda Civic was damaged.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Hummingbird Circle.

-Information report from Shelby County 26 at U.S. 31.

-Information report from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property third degree from the 10 block of Mitzie Circle. A Chromebook valued at $300, flat screen TV valued at $250, Xbox One valued at $350, money in the amount of $200, eight copies of Game of Thrones, GTA 4 and GTA 5 valued at $70 and an ONN piece of equipment valued at $40 were stolen.

-Harassment from the 300 block of Fran Drive.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 200 block of Stoney Trail.

May 11

-Identity theft from the 1700 block of King James Drive.

-Information report from the 800 block of Third Street Northeast.

-Information report from the 300 block of Eighth Street Southwest.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Ashford Lane.

May 12

-Abandoned vehicle from the 400 block of Thompson Road.

-Identity theft, theft of property fourth degree from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Trace. Money in the amount of $140 was stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 600 block of 13th Avenue Southwest.

-Animal complaint from the 160 block of Park Place Lane.

-Animal complaint from the 120 block of Hickory Street.

-Information report from the 1000 block of Gadwall Drive.

-Information report from the 700 block of Third Street Northeast.

-Lost property from the 1000 block of First Street North. A wallet, insurance card, two credit/debit cards and an Alabama driver’s license were reported.

May 13

-Animal complaint from the 600 block of Ninth Street Southwest.

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Daine Circle.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 200 block of Second Street Southwest. A 2007 Chevy Tahoe sustained $300 in damages.

-Identity theft from the 500 block of 14th Street Southwest.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Red Oak Lane.

-Property damage from the 1000 block of First Street North. A 2012 Nissan Altima valued at $12,000 was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 130 block of Grande View Circle.

May 14

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Park Place Way.

-Information report from the 800 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Theft of services from the 70 block of Fulton Springs Road. Services valued at $130 were stolen.

-Information report from the 200 block of First Street South.

-Trespassing notice from the 200 block of Sherman Holland Drive.

-Property damage from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A windshield valued at $350 was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 1500 block of Mission Hills Road.

-Information report from the 100 block of Carriage Drive.

May 15

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Second Avenue Northeast. Money in the amount of $105 was stolen.

-Found property from the 3500 block of Pelham Parkway. A purse or wallet was recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 9200 block of Alabama 119. Fried chicken valued at $8.49, deli sides valued at $3.49, rolls valued at $1.79 and a Publix shopping basket valued at $3.87 were stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 400 block of 13th Street Northwest.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Sterling Gate Drive.

May 16

-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of First Street Southwest. Drugs/narcotics, an elephant marijuana pipe and a glass pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Trespassing notice from the 500 block of First Street Southwest.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 40 block of Kent Stone Way.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 300 block of Fran Drive.

-Property damage from the 40 block of Kent Stone Way. A 2021 Buick Enclave sustained $200 in damages.

-Trespassing notice from the 1100 block of Fulton Springs Road.

-Theft of property third degree from the 1100 block of First Street North. Items valued at $1,200 were stolen.

-Information report from the 30 block of South Colonial Parkway. A firearm was confiscated.

May 17

-Runaway from the 200 block of Gardenside Drive.

 

Calera

May 7

-Attempting to elude from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 42.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Bond revocation from the 2000 block of Kerry Circle.

May 8

-Agency assist from Spring Creek Road.

-Property damage from the 3100 block of U.S. 31.

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property, burglary third degree (residence) from the 100 block of Little John Circle.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 31 at Fifth Avenue.

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-DUI-alcohol from the 3800 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 100 block of Sumner Drive.

-Found property from the 100 block of Apricot Lane.

May 9

-Shoplifting (two counts) from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Found property from the 90 block of Marketplace Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 304.

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Drug paraphernalia, open container, DUI-any substance from the 7000 block of Alabama 25.

May 10

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 100 block of South Sumner Drive.

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Dogwood Lane.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Carrington Lane.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 1900 block of Shelby County 75.

-Theft of property second degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 block of Green Wood Circle.

-Harassing communications, trespassing notice from the 800 block of Meriweather Drive.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Agency assist from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 227.

-Drug overdose from Meriweather Lane.

May 11

-Abandoned vehicle from Shelby County 87 and the 234 exit ramp of I-65 South.

-Failure to appear (four counts) from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Information report from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic incident from the 90 block of Marketplace Circle.

-Incident from the 600 block of Enclave Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, harassment from the 3900 block of Shelby County 42.

-Making false report to law enforcement authority from the 100 block of Green Wood Circle.

-Open container, DUI-alcohol from the 11900 block of Alabama 25.

May 12

-Incident from the 1000 block of Timberline Ridge.

-Incident from the 100 block of Moss Stone Lane.

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Incident from the 500 block of Union Station Place.

-Theft by deception second degree from the 100 block of Ashby Street.

-Failure to appear from the 2100 block of Shelby County 87, Alabaster.

-Safe Streets Ordinance violation from Alabama 25 at Tolleson Road.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2000 block of Carlson Street.

-Drug trafficking, attempting to elude from Old Ivy Road and Alabama 25.

May 13

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 100 block of Flagstone Lane.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from Camden Cove Parkway and Kerry.

-DUI-combined substance from 15th Street at 22nd Avenue.

-Animal bite from the 6000 block of Shelby County 151.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, harassment from the 100 block of Stonebriar Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

May 14

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 11800 block of Alabama 25.

-Agency assist from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 11800 block of Alabama 25.

-Drug paraphernalia, failure to appear from the 3300 block of Shelby County 42.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Renwick Lane.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Attempting to elude, driver’s license expired, switched tag from the 300 block of County Road 886, Jemison.

-Incident from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Sumner Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.

-Agency assist from U.S. 31 and the Shelby-Chilton county line.

May 15

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Hiawatha Road.

-DUI-alcohol from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace from the 1200 block of Kensington Boulevard.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 1200 block of Kensington Boulevard.

-Possession of a controlled substance-heroin, meth from the 230-mile marker of I-65 North.

May 16

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 233-mile marker of I-65.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 300 block of McDow Road.

-Lost property from the 100 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 300 block of Creek Run Circle.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 500 block of Southern Hills Drive.

-Dog bite from the 30 block of Hidden Creek Lane.

May 17

-Drug paraphernalia from U.S. 31 at Shelby County 84.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, promoting prison contraband second degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 84.

-Abandoned vehicle/roadway hazard from Spring Creek Road and Shelby County 16.

-Property damage (two counts) from U.S. 31 and Whippoorwill Lane.

 

Harpersville

April 5

-Domestic incident from an unspecified location in Harpersville.

April 6

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 4900 block of U.S. 280.

April 15

-Burglary (residence) from Richey Court.

-Using car without owner’s consent from Richey Court.

April 16

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from an unspecified location in Harpersville.

April 17

-Theft of property (residence) from the 200 block of Ploughman Circle.

-Menacing from an unspecified location in Harpersville.

-Trespassing from the 2900 block of U.S. 280.

April 19

-Reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, reckless driving from Chelsea.

April 21

-Theft of property first degree from Alabama 76 at Alabama 25.

April 23

-Burglary (residence) from an unnamed location.

April 26

-Fraudulent use of a credit card from Richey Court.

April 27

-Public intoxication from the 2400 block of U.S. 280.

April 30

-Harassment from an unnamed location.

 

Helena

May 9

-DUI-alcohol from an unnamed location.

-Probation violation from an unnamed location.

May 10

-Property damage from Shelby County 58.

-Leash law violation from Spencer Lane.

-Possession of a controlled substance from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Harassing communications from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Bail jumping second degree from an unnamed location.

-Reckless endangerment, domestic incident from Oak View Lane.

-Trespass warning from the 1900 block of Lakeland Trail.

-Civil dispute incident from Wyndham Lane.

May 11

-Bail jumping second degree from an unnamed location.

-Domestic violence third degree from Aster Lake Road.

May 12

-Miscellaneous information from the 2100 block of Old Cahaba Place.

-DUI-alcohol from Roy Drive and Laurel Woods Trail.

May 13

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 52 East near Plantation Place.

-Failure to appear-traffic from the 60 block of Griffin Corp. Drive.

-Domestic incident from Old Cahaba Drive.

-Fraud-identity theft from the 100 block of Appleford Road.

-DUI-alcohol from Coalmont Road and St. Charles Drive.

May 14

-DUI-combined substance from Helena Road.

May 15

-Possession of marijuana first degree, found property from Helena Road and Cunningham Drive.

-Incident from the 100 block of Chadwick Drive.

May 16

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 52 West and Shelby County 17.

 

Montevallo

May 10

-Found property from Middle Street (highway/street). Found were keys to a Nissan vehicle.

May 11

-Found property from Main Street (other/unknown). Found were eye glasses.

May 13

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous and stolen vehicles – auto theft from Canterbury Road (residence/home). Stolen was a 2008 Chevy Silverado 3500.

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family and obstructing police – RA resisting arrest from Skyview Drive (residence/home). Damaged was a front door and frame valued at $300.

May 14

-Obstruction – governmental operations from Skyview Drive (residence/home).

-Public peace – DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray from Highway 25 (other/unknown).

May 15

-Information only from Hidden Forest Drive (residence/home).

 

Pelham

May 9

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was miscellaneous, filter, sheet, hat, rug, food, cups, wine, basket, lamp, comforters, fan and blanket valued at $596.96

May 10

-Drugs-pros def from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (highway/road/alley). Pipes, scales and a grinder valued at $0.

-Property damage from the 400 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a sign valued at $500.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was electronics valued at $1,000.

May 11

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was scooters, shoes and clothing valued at $682.

May 12

-Fraud from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $0.

-Theft from the 400 Block of Highway 361 (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a chain saw and case valued at $450.

-Drugs-pros def from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (highway/road/alley). Drugs valued at $2.

May 14

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 500 Block of Walker Road (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $300.

-Found property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (government/public building). Lost was a card valued at $0.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen other/recovered locally was merchandise valued at $50.14.

More News

‘Finding the good’: Oak Mountain class of 2021 graduates, sets sights on next phase of life

William “Buck” Madaris, Jr.

Arrest reports for the week of May 23, 2021

Police reports for the week of May 23, 2021

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

‘Finding the good’: Oak Mountain class of 2021 graduates, sets sights on next phase of life

Columbiana

Guy grows through art

Community Columnists

Construction of Independence Hall replica underway

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson High graduates nearly 500 seniors

280 Main Story

County has 10 make 2021 Super All-State boys soccer team

280 Main Story

Super All-State girls soccer team features 12 local players

280 Main Story

Cat-n-Bird winery in Chelsea is expanding to host larger weddings and more guests

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools honors 2020-2021 support personnel

News

The light at the end of the tunnel: ACOG recovers after flooding

Helena

Defying the Odds: Helena Miracle League finishes successful season

News

Pelham holds inaugural High School Kickball Tournament

280 Main Story

‘Resiliency, hope and action’: Chelsea graduates more than 300 in class of 2021

Montevallo

Having their moment: Montevallo High Class of 2021 graduates

News

Hatching Hope names Wright as executive director

280 Main Story

CARES/CRRSAA funds help Jeff State students

Columbiana

McGinnis awarded Novella Club Scholarship

280 Main Story

Lane closures planned for U.S. 280

Columbiana

Potential and Purpose: SCHS graduates class of 2021

Helena

Helena opens bids for street paving project

Helena

Helena library hosting summer reading programs

Helena

LED lighting coming to all public Helena fixtures

Calera

McPhail-Edwards earns Scholastic Award

News

McClendon to retire at end of term

Alabaster Main Story

Powell sentenced to death in Alabaster Chevron murder