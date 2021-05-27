Police reports for the week of May 23, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 1-30 and May 7-17:

Alabaster

May 10

-Found property from the 8200 block of Alabama 119. A wallet was recovered.

-Trespassing notice from the 500 block of First Street Southwest.

-Leash law violation from the 200 block of Yellowhammer Drive.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Dale Drive. A 2008 Honda Civic was damaged.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Hummingbird Circle.

-Information report from Shelby County 26 at U.S. 31.

-Information report from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property third degree from the 10 block of Mitzie Circle. A Chromebook valued at $300, flat screen TV valued at $250, Xbox One valued at $350, money in the amount of $200, eight copies of Game of Thrones, GTA 4 and GTA 5 valued at $70 and an ONN piece of equipment valued at $40 were stolen.

-Harassment from the 300 block of Fran Drive.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 200 block of Stoney Trail.

May 11

-Identity theft from the 1700 block of King James Drive.

-Information report from the 800 block of Third Street Northeast.

-Information report from the 300 block of Eighth Street Southwest.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Ashford Lane.

May 12

-Abandoned vehicle from the 400 block of Thompson Road.

-Identity theft, theft of property fourth degree from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Trace. Money in the amount of $140 was stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 600 block of 13th Avenue Southwest.

-Animal complaint from the 160 block of Park Place Lane.

-Animal complaint from the 120 block of Hickory Street.

-Information report from the 1000 block of Gadwall Drive.

-Information report from the 700 block of Third Street Northeast.

-Lost property from the 1000 block of First Street North. A wallet, insurance card, two credit/debit cards and an Alabama driver’s license were reported.

May 13

-Animal complaint from the 600 block of Ninth Street Southwest.

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Daine Circle.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 200 block of Second Street Southwest. A 2007 Chevy Tahoe sustained $300 in damages.

-Identity theft from the 500 block of 14th Street Southwest.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Red Oak Lane.

-Property damage from the 1000 block of First Street North. A 2012 Nissan Altima valued at $12,000 was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 130 block of Grande View Circle.

May 14

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Park Place Way.

-Information report from the 800 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Theft of services from the 70 block of Fulton Springs Road. Services valued at $130 were stolen.

-Information report from the 200 block of First Street South.

-Trespassing notice from the 200 block of Sherman Holland Drive.

-Property damage from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A windshield valued at $350 was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 1500 block of Mission Hills Road.

-Information report from the 100 block of Carriage Drive.

May 15

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Second Avenue Northeast. Money in the amount of $105 was stolen.

-Found property from the 3500 block of Pelham Parkway. A purse or wallet was recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 9200 block of Alabama 119. Fried chicken valued at $8.49, deli sides valued at $3.49, rolls valued at $1.79 and a Publix shopping basket valued at $3.87 were stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 400 block of 13th Street Northwest.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Sterling Gate Drive.

May 16

-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of First Street Southwest. Drugs/narcotics, an elephant marijuana pipe and a glass pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Trespassing notice from the 500 block of First Street Southwest.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 40 block of Kent Stone Way.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 300 block of Fran Drive.

-Property damage from the 40 block of Kent Stone Way. A 2021 Buick Enclave sustained $200 in damages.

-Trespassing notice from the 1100 block of Fulton Springs Road.

-Theft of property third degree from the 1100 block of First Street North. Items valued at $1,200 were stolen.

-Information report from the 30 block of South Colonial Parkway. A firearm was confiscated.

May 17

-Runaway from the 200 block of Gardenside Drive.

Calera

May 7

-Attempting to elude from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 42.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Bond revocation from the 2000 block of Kerry Circle.

May 8

-Agency assist from Spring Creek Road.

-Property damage from the 3100 block of U.S. 31.

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property, burglary third degree (residence) from the 100 block of Little John Circle.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 31 at Fifth Avenue.

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-DUI-alcohol from the 3800 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 100 block of Sumner Drive.

-Found property from the 100 block of Apricot Lane.

May 9

-Shoplifting (two counts) from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Found property from the 90 block of Marketplace Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 304.

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Drug paraphernalia, open container, DUI-any substance from the 7000 block of Alabama 25.

May 10

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 100 block of South Sumner Drive.

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Dogwood Lane.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Carrington Lane.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 1900 block of Shelby County 75.

-Theft of property second degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 block of Green Wood Circle.

-Harassing communications, trespassing notice from the 800 block of Meriweather Drive.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Agency assist from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 227.

-Drug overdose from Meriweather Lane.

May 11

-Abandoned vehicle from Shelby County 87 and the 234 exit ramp of I-65 South.

-Failure to appear (four counts) from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Information report from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic incident from the 90 block of Marketplace Circle.

-Incident from the 600 block of Enclave Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, harassment from the 3900 block of Shelby County 42.

-Making false report to law enforcement authority from the 100 block of Green Wood Circle.

-Open container, DUI-alcohol from the 11900 block of Alabama 25.

May 12

-Incident from the 1000 block of Timberline Ridge.

-Incident from the 100 block of Moss Stone Lane.

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Incident from the 500 block of Union Station Place.

-Theft by deception second degree from the 100 block of Ashby Street.

-Failure to appear from the 2100 block of Shelby County 87, Alabaster.

-Safe Streets Ordinance violation from Alabama 25 at Tolleson Road.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2000 block of Carlson Street.

-Drug trafficking, attempting to elude from Old Ivy Road and Alabama 25.

May 13

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 100 block of Flagstone Lane.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from Camden Cove Parkway and Kerry.

-DUI-combined substance from 15th Street at 22nd Avenue.

-Animal bite from the 6000 block of Shelby County 151.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, harassment from the 100 block of Stonebriar Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

May 14

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 11800 block of Alabama 25.

-Agency assist from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 11800 block of Alabama 25.

-Drug paraphernalia, failure to appear from the 3300 block of Shelby County 42.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Renwick Lane.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Attempting to elude, driver’s license expired, switched tag from the 300 block of County Road 886, Jemison.

-Incident from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Sumner Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.

-Agency assist from U.S. 31 and the Shelby-Chilton county line.

May 15

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Hiawatha Road.

-DUI-alcohol from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace from the 1200 block of Kensington Boulevard.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 1200 block of Kensington Boulevard.

-Possession of a controlled substance-heroin, meth from the 230-mile marker of I-65 North.

May 16

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 233-mile marker of I-65.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 300 block of McDow Road.

-Lost property from the 100 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 300 block of Creek Run Circle.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 500 block of Southern Hills Drive.

-Dog bite from the 30 block of Hidden Creek Lane.

May 17

-Drug paraphernalia from U.S. 31 at Shelby County 84.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, promoting prison contraband second degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 84.

-Abandoned vehicle/roadway hazard from Spring Creek Road and Shelby County 16.

-Property damage (two counts) from U.S. 31 and Whippoorwill Lane.

Harpersville

April 5

-Domestic incident from an unspecified location in Harpersville.

April 6

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 4900 block of U.S. 280.

April 15

-Burglary (residence) from Richey Court.

-Using car without owner’s consent from Richey Court.

April 16

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from an unspecified location in Harpersville.

April 17

-Theft of property (residence) from the 200 block of Ploughman Circle.

-Menacing from an unspecified location in Harpersville.

-Trespassing from the 2900 block of U.S. 280.

April 19

-Reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, reckless driving from Chelsea.

April 21

-Theft of property first degree from Alabama 76 at Alabama 25.

April 23

-Burglary (residence) from an unnamed location.

April 26

-Fraudulent use of a credit card from Richey Court.

April 27

-Public intoxication from the 2400 block of U.S. 280.

April 30

-Harassment from an unnamed location.

Helena

May 9

-DUI-alcohol from an unnamed location.

-Probation violation from an unnamed location.

May 10

-Property damage from Shelby County 58.

-Leash law violation from Spencer Lane.

-Possession of a controlled substance from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Harassing communications from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Bail jumping second degree from an unnamed location.

-Reckless endangerment, domestic incident from Oak View Lane.

-Trespass warning from the 1900 block of Lakeland Trail.

-Civil dispute incident from Wyndham Lane.

May 11

-Bail jumping second degree from an unnamed location.

-Domestic violence third degree from Aster Lake Road.

May 12

-Miscellaneous information from the 2100 block of Old Cahaba Place.

-DUI-alcohol from Roy Drive and Laurel Woods Trail.

May 13

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 52 East near Plantation Place.

-Failure to appear-traffic from the 60 block of Griffin Corp. Drive.

-Domestic incident from Old Cahaba Drive.

-Fraud-identity theft from the 100 block of Appleford Road.

-DUI-alcohol from Coalmont Road and St. Charles Drive.

May 14

-DUI-combined substance from Helena Road.

May 15

-Possession of marijuana first degree, found property from Helena Road and Cunningham Drive.

-Incident from the 100 block of Chadwick Drive.

May 16

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 52 West and Shelby County 17.

Montevallo

May 10

-Found property from Middle Street (highway/street). Found were keys to a Nissan vehicle.

May 11

-Found property from Main Street (other/unknown). Found were eye glasses.

May 13

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous and stolen vehicles – auto theft from Canterbury Road (residence/home). Stolen was a 2008 Chevy Silverado 3500.

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family and obstructing police – RA resisting arrest from Skyview Drive (residence/home). Damaged was a front door and frame valued at $300.

May 14

-Obstruction – governmental operations from Skyview Drive (residence/home).

-Public peace – DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray from Highway 25 (other/unknown).

May 15

-Information only from Hidden Forest Drive (residence/home).

Pelham

May 9

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was miscellaneous, filter, sheet, hat, rug, food, cups, wine, basket, lamp, comforters, fan and blanket valued at $596.96

May 10

-Drugs-pros def from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (highway/road/alley). Pipes, scales and a grinder valued at $0.

-Property damage from the 400 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a sign valued at $500.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was electronics valued at $1,000.

May 11

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was scooters, shoes and clothing valued at $682.

May 12

-Fraud from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $0.

-Theft from the 400 Block of Highway 361 (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a chain saw and case valued at $450.

-Drugs-pros def from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (highway/road/alley). Drugs valued at $2.

May 14

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 500 Block of Walker Road (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $300.

-Found property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (government/public building). Lost was a card valued at $0.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen other/recovered locally was merchandise valued at $50.14.