Sheriff’s reports for the week of May 23, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from April 27-May 5:

April 27

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Port Drive, Shelby.

-Theft of property, criminal mischief from the 100 block of Water Oak Street, Montevallo. An Element TV valued at $300 and a pool table were stolen/damaged, and a washer/dryer valued at $500 and couch valued at $1,500 were stolen.

-Property damage from U.S. 31 near Shelby County 87, Alabaster. A windshield was damaged.

April 28

-Missing person from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Theft of property from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 at Siegel Street, Birmingham. Cash in the amount of $500 and assorted household items valued at $100 were stolen.

-Computer tampering from the 2300 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

-Criminal trespass from the 6500 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 100 block of Pioneer Avenue, Montevallo. A Samsung TV valued at $500, two drones valued at $150, Black & Decker cordless tools valued at $150 and an RC car valued at $200 were stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 57000 block of Alabama 25, Leeds.

April 29

-Unlawfully carrying pistol from U.S. 280 at Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A Glock 19 9-millimeter was confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Rockhill Drive, Shelby. Hydrocodone (42 count, 10 milligrams) and Morphine (16 count, 3 milligrams) were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Edgeland Lane, Vandiver.

-Civil dispute from the 2500 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A windshield was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Hebb Road, Wilsonville.

-Identity theft from the 6000 block of Eagle Point Circle, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Hackberry Circle, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the property between 200 block of Lynn Drive and 3500 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana. An unknown amount of copper was stolen.

-Sexual abuse from Burnham Street, Birmingham.

-Burglary, theft of property from The Retreat at Greystone, 201 Retreat Drive, Birmingham. A Lenova laptop valued at $300 was stolen and a glass door valued at $1,500 was damaged.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Little Rock Drive, Alabaster. A tax return valued at $3,700 and a stimulus check valued at $2,800 were stolen.

-Elder abuse from the 500 building of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

April 30

-Harassment from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Cherokee Drive, Wilsonville.

-Identity theft from an unknown location.

-Assault from Alabama 70 and Landfill Road, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1000 block of Brook Highland Place, Birmingham.

-DUI-controlled substance, unlawful possession of controlled substance from the 3000 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana. Suspected meth (2.4 grams), a red straw with residue, pill bottle with marijuana residue, Mossberg firearm Model 835 12GA and Savage firearm Model 64 22LR were recovered.

May 1

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 61 and Lokey Ferry Road, Wilsonville.

-Assault from the 3000 block of Lullwater Road, Birmingham.

-DUI from the 3200 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 600 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A 2006 Mercedes Benz CLK 350 and a 2007 Chevy Malibu were damaged.

-Incident from the 2100 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 4100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A Smith & Wesson firearm was recovered.

-Criminal trespass from the 100 block of Nelson Circle, Montevallo.

-Criminal mischief second degree from the 1300 block of Camp Branch Circle, Alabaster. A 2007 Toyota Tundra sustained $1,500 in damages.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 3900 block of Chelsea Road, Columbiana. A “Rough and Tough” push lawn mower valued at $170 was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Oakland Avenue, Wilsonville.

-Attempting to elude from Old Highway 280 at Deerwood Lake Drive, Harpersville.

-Identity theft from the 70 block of Carson Road, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 0 block of Beatrice Lane, Montevallo. Plant material described as possible psychedelic mushrooms was confiscated.

May 2

-Property damage from the 100 block of Redbird Drive, Sterrett. A Honda 4-wheeler was possibly damaged.

-DUI-combined influence from Alabama 119 at U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 1600 block of Wilderness Trail, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from the 5200 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Shelby County noise ordinance violation from the 49700 block of Alabama 25, Sterrett.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 8000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. A pipe with residue was confiscated.

-Incident from an unspecified location in Wilton.

-Incident from the 600 block of Gunlock Road, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 4000 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence-assault third, interfering with a domestic violence emergency call from the 7100 block of Whitetail Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault, interference with a domestic violence call from the 46000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Incident from the 6200 block of Shelby County 85, Vincent.

May 3

-Certain persons forbidden to possess pistol from the 11900 block of Alabama 25, Calera. A Sarsilmaz 9-millimeter pistol was confiscated.

-Harassing communications from Johnson Road, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Suspected meth (0.3 gram) and Xanax pills (two count, 0.7 gram) were confiscated.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Evan Circle, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 900 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana. $5,017 was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 600 block of Polo Circle, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Howard Hill Drive, Wilsonville.

-Death investigation from the 500 block of U.S. 31 at Carmeuse Lime.

-Domestic violence-strangulation from the 800 block of Shelby County 32, Columbiana.

-Theft of property from the 4900 block of Sussex Road, Birmingham. A Visa gift card was used to steal $9,000.

-Theft of property from the 900 block of South Oak Drive, Shoal Creek. 2019 Big Tex tandem equipment with mega ramps valued at $6,000 was stolen.

-Trespassing from the 16000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 1 block of Swann Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 5300 block of Meadow Garden Lane, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 15000 block of Retreat Lane, Birmingham. A 2018 Jeep Wrangler and a spare tire were damaged.

May 4

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Reed Creek Lane, Shelby.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Heritage Road, Shelby.

-Harassing communications from the 1100 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 near Sunrise Lane, Birmingham. A 2017 Alfa Romero Giulia was damaged.

-Found property from the 1000 block of Knollwood Drive, Birmingham. An iPhone 10 valued at $700 was damaged.

-DUI, leaving scene of accident from Alabama 25 and Day Drive.

-Disorderly conduct from the 5300 block of Meadow Garden Lane, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief, criminal trespass from the 7400 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. Three 50-foot sections of cattle fencing sustained $1,500 in damages.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 4100 block of Park Crossing Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 600 block of Branch Lake Drive, Chelsea.

May 5

-Miscellaneous information from the 10600 block of Shelby County 55, Westover.

-Theft of property from the 9000 block of Shelby County 41, Leeds. A Snap-On ratchet and socket sets valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 900 block of Glaze, Vincent.

-Identity theft from an unknown location.

-Elder abuse from the 900 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana.

-Criminal trespass first degree from an unnamed location.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 5400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2020 Honda Civic SI was damaged, and a credit card and $20 in cash were stolen.

-Identity theft, theft of property fourth degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. $500 was stolen from a check.