May 28, 2021

The University of Montevallo’s Environmental Education Program is offering in-person day camps for school-aged children throughout the summer. (Contributed)

UM offering in-person summer day camps

By Staff Reports

Published 6:00 am Thursday, May 27, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The University of Montevallo’s Environmental Education Program is offering in-person day camps for school-aged children throughout the summer, giving students plenty of opportunities to learn more about the world around them.

The Ebenezer’s Explorers Day Camps will allow students to explore the natural world with STEM activities, games and crafts. The middle school and high school campers will be collecting data and participating in real citizen science efforts. Camps will run from Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with optional aftercare offered from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Camps will be offered for the following age groups this summer:

-June 7-11 is for rising first through second graders

-June 21-26 is for rising third through fifth graders

-July 12-16 is for rising sixth through eighth graders

-July 26-30 is for high schoolers

The price of each weeklong camp is $300, which includes lunch and a snack each day. Registration and virtual resources for parents are available at Montevallo.edu/eeprograms.

