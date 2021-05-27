Wanda Faye Thrash Glazner

Wanda Faye Thrash Glazner entered into the gates of Heaven on Sunday, May 16 in Pensacola, Florida.

Wanda was born on June 6, 1949, in Montevallo, to the late Albert Ward and Alberta Price Thrash.

She is survived by her children, David Reid (Kristi) Glazner of Pensacola, Florida, and Angela Faye (Dennis) Hutchinson of Calera; and her friend and former spouse, Arthur Reid Glazner; her grandchildren, Reid and Emma Glazner; her sisters, Floy Watkins and Brenda Brady (Chester): brothers, George Thrash (Jimmie) and DeWayne Thrash; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Pearl Trimm, and brothers, Charles, Lloyd, and Bill Thrash.

Wanda had many passions, one of which was family history and genealogy. She loved music, especially John Lennon and the Beatles. She enjoyed writing, documenting, traveling and above all spending time with her family who will miss her greatly. Wanda was also a proud Alabama Crimson Tide football fan!

A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, June 6 at 2 p.m. at Tannehill State Park in the Cane Creek Schoolhouse.