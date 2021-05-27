expand
May 27, 2021

William “Buck” Madaris, Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 8:31 am Thursday, May 27, 2021

William “Buck” Madaris, Jr.
Shelby

William “Buck” Madaris, Jr., age 56, of Shelby, passed away Tuesday, May 25.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Friday, May 28 at Bay Springs Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Bay Springs Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Madaris is survived by his sons, William Madaris, III (Savannah) and Cory Madaris (Jerrica); grandchildren, Jordyn, Jayden, Jayson, Haislee, and Haistyn; sisters, Kathy Gore (Toby), Brenda Thompson (Eric), and Sandy Suttles (Brian); and fiancé, Treasure Williams.

