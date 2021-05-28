expand
Ad Spot

May 28, 2021

Pelham City Schools is holding a job fair on June 2 to fill support staff positions throughout the school system. (File)

Pelham City Schools holding support staff job fair June 2

By Nathan Howell

Published 1:24 pm Friday, May 28, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham City Schools is seeking to hire people for a number of support staff positions throughout the school system. They will be holding a job fair on Wednesday, June 2 to seek out and connect with interested candidates for these openings.

The job fair will take place from 8-11 a.m. at the PCS Board of Education building located at 3160 Pelham Parkway.

The school system is seeking to fill the rolls of custodians, child nutrition program workers, bus drivers, substitute teachers and paraprofessionals.

“Like everyone else we are looking for good employees,” said Superintendent Dr. Scott Coefield. “We are hosting this job fair to reach out to the community and let them know that we want them to come work for us. We need bus drivers, child nutrition workers, custodians and substitutes. We feel like we offer very competitive pay and we want to get the word out about these opportunities. ”

At the fair interested candidates will be able to meet with the department leaders and staff to learn about the different aspects of each job and how to apply for them.

Custodial positions bear the responsibility of maintaining the cleanliness of school buildings, which has been extremely important over the past year. Pay for these positions ranges from $14.41 to $16.57 per hour.

Child Nutrition Program Associates work in the school’s cafeterias. Their job description includes preparing and providing meals for students attending the schools. Hourly pay for CNP Associates ranges from $15.52 to $17.85.

Those interested in becoming bus drivers for the schools would take on the responsibility of transporting students to and from school, as well as the various school related events that students attend throughout the year. Bus drivers are paid per day, with an average of $84.26 to $90.58 per day.

Substitute teachers and paraprofessionals are hired through a partnership with Kelly Services, an educational staffing provider. Those interested in learning more about opportunities can visit Kellyeducationalstaffing.com for more information.

Those interested in attending the job fair should park at the back of the BOE building and enter through the door on the left labeled “Collaborative Work Space.”

PCS has set up a resource page with videos explaining the different aspects of each position as well as information on how to apply for those job. Those interested can visit https://www.pelhamcityschools.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=122384&pageId=27826901&fbclid=IwAR2Aq2bbiE_JhnnXqAyNJCFYuTJV-CAzrxpzzsyH5TbkTdLJJFv_ELEeWJk.

More News

‘A blessing to be challenged’: PHS class of 2021 graduates, overcoming the odds

Pelham City Schools holding support staff job fair June 2

Get to know Athlete of the Week Michael Dujon

Get to know Student of the Week Abigayle Benz

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

‘A blessing to be challenged’: PHS class of 2021 graduates, overcoming the odds

News

Pelham City Schools holding support staff job fair June 2

Montevallo

UM fishing team wins national championship

280 Main Story

Leaving their mark: Vincent celebrates special class of 2021

280 Main Story

Diversity celebrated: Spain Park Class of 2021 makes it official

Faith

The Mission seeks to help those struggling with addiction

Helena

‘Joy in the small things’: Helena celebrates the class of 2021

Calera

‘We’re family’: Calera Class of 2021 celebrates commencement

280 Reporter

Oak Mountain valedictorian Peter Anella gives inspirational graduation speech

280 Main Story

‘Finding the good’: Oak Mountain class of 2021 graduates, sets sights on next phase of life

Montevallo

UM offering in-person summer day camps

Columbiana

Guy grows through art

Community Columnists

Construction of Independence Hall replica underway

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson High graduates nearly 500 seniors

280 Main Story

County has 10 make 2021 Super All-State boys soccer team

280 Main Story

Super All-State girls soccer team features 12 local players

280 Main Story

Cat-n-Bird winery in Chelsea is expanding to host larger weddings and more guests

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools honors 2020-2021 support personnel

Alabaster Main Story

The light at the end of the tunnel: ACOG recovers after flooding

Helena

Defying the Odds: Helena Miracle League finishes successful season

News

Pelham holds inaugural High School Kickball Tournament

280 Main Story

‘Resiliency, hope and action’: Chelsea graduates more than 300 in class of 2021

Montevallo

Having their moment: Montevallo High Class of 2021 graduates

News

Hatching Hope names Wright as executive director