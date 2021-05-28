Pelham City Schools holding support staff job fair June 2

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham City Schools is seeking to hire people for a number of support staff positions throughout the school system. They will be holding a job fair on Wednesday, June 2 to seek out and connect with interested candidates for these openings.

The job fair will take place from 8-11 a.m. at the PCS Board of Education building located at 3160 Pelham Parkway.

The school system is seeking to fill the rolls of custodians, child nutrition program workers, bus drivers, substitute teachers and paraprofessionals.

“Like everyone else we are looking for good employees,” said Superintendent Dr. Scott Coefield. “We are hosting this job fair to reach out to the community and let them know that we want them to come work for us. We need bus drivers, child nutrition workers, custodians and substitutes. We feel like we offer very competitive pay and we want to get the word out about these opportunities. ”

At the fair interested candidates will be able to meet with the department leaders and staff to learn about the different aspects of each job and how to apply for them.

Custodial positions bear the responsibility of maintaining the cleanliness of school buildings, which has been extremely important over the past year. Pay for these positions ranges from $14.41 to $16.57 per hour.

Child Nutrition Program Associates work in the school’s cafeterias. Their job description includes preparing and providing meals for students attending the schools. Hourly pay for CNP Associates ranges from $15.52 to $17.85.

Those interested in becoming bus drivers for the schools would take on the responsibility of transporting students to and from school, as well as the various school related events that students attend throughout the year. Bus drivers are paid per day, with an average of $84.26 to $90.58 per day.

Substitute teachers and paraprofessionals are hired through a partnership with Kelly Services, an educational staffing provider. Those interested in learning more about opportunities can visit Kellyeducationalstaffing.com for more information.

Those interested in attending the job fair should park at the back of the BOE building and enter through the door on the left labeled “Collaborative Work Space.”

PCS has set up a resource page with videos explaining the different aspects of each position as well as information on how to apply for those job. Those interested can visit https://www.pelhamcityschools.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=122384&pageId=27826901&fbclid=IwAR2Aq2bbiE_JhnnXqAyNJCFYuTJV-CAzrxpzzsyH5TbkTdLJJFv_ELEeWJk.