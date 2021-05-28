expand
Ad Spot

May 28, 2021

The Regions Bank location at the corner of Caldwell Mill and Valleydale roads will be getting a facelift. (File)

Regions to expand Valleydale Marketplace branch

By Staff Reports

Published 5:40 pm Friday, May 28, 2021

By WILLIAM MARLOW / Special to the Reporter

Regions Bank is expanding the company’s Valleydale Marketplace branch in Shelby County this summer near the intersection of Caldwell Mill and Valleydale roads.

A spokesperson for the company, Alicia Anger, said these renovations are part of the company’s larger effort to update branches across the country, and incorporate more in-depth personal services and technology options. Anger is the vice president of corporate communications and media relations for Regions Bank.

The upcoming Valleydale layout will be based on the company’s newest branch-design, which is being incorporated into branches across the Southeast, Midwest and Texas. New amenities include guest Wi-Fi, an updated drive-up video banking ATM, and a video banking ATM in the vestibule that will connect customers with Regions bankers.

The company is also continuing to prioritize in-person service, and is expanding the branch’s overall staff to place a greater emphasis on customer service and to provide additional personalized banking options.

“These additions will provide a greater premium on personal service from local financial professionals, she said. “When people come in, they will not have to stand in a traditional teller line. Instead, they’ll be greeted personally by a Regions banker who can provide a full range of branch-banking services.”

The company is also increasing the branch’s building size to just over 3,000 square feet to accommodate the additional staff and services.

Most significant of the renovations will be the addition of the real-time video banking, which will allow the company to expand business hours to include evenings, weekends, and holidays. Anger said this change will ensure customers have full access to the branch’s banking services at any time.

This project has been a phased renovation, which has allowed the branch to remain open during construction. The renovation is expected to be completed this summer, during which time the branch’s new services will become fully operational.

The Valleydale branch is located inside Valleydale Village next to Express Oil Change and Zaxby’s.

More News

Spain Park senior walk takes a trip down memory lane

Regions to expand Valleydale Marketplace branch

‘A blessing to be challenged’: PHS class of 2021 graduates, overcoming the odds

Pelham City Schools holding support staff job fair June 2

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Spain Park senior walk takes a trip down memory lane

280 Main Story

Regions to expand Valleydale Marketplace branch

News

‘A blessing to be challenged’: PHS class of 2021 graduates, overcoming the odds

News

Pelham City Schools holding support staff job fair June 2

Montevallo

UM fishing team wins national championship

280 Main Story

Leaving their mark: Vincent celebrates special class of 2021

280 Main Story

Diversity celebrated: Spain Park Class of 2021 makes it official

Faith

The Mission seeks to help those struggling with addiction

Helena

‘Joy in the small things’: Helena celebrates the class of 2021

Calera

‘We’re family’: Calera Class of 2021 celebrates commencement

280 Reporter

Oak Mountain valedictorian Peter Anella gives inspirational graduation speech

280 Main Story

‘Finding the good’: Oak Mountain class of 2021 graduates, sets sights on next phase of life

Montevallo

UM offering in-person summer day camps

Columbiana

Guy grows through art

Community Columnists

Construction of Independence Hall replica underway

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson High graduates nearly 500 seniors

280 Main Story

County has 10 make 2021 Super All-State boys soccer team

280 Main Story

Super All-State girls soccer team features 12 local players

280 Main Story

Cat-n-Bird winery in Chelsea is expanding to host larger weddings and more guests

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools honors 2020-2021 support personnel

Alabaster Main Story

The light at the end of the tunnel: ACOG recovers after flooding

Helena

Defying the Odds: Helena Miracle League finishes successful season

News

Pelham holds inaugural High School Kickball Tournament

280 Main Story

‘Resiliency, hope and action’: Chelsea graduates more than 300 in class of 2021