expand
Ad Spot

May 28, 2021

Members of the UM fishing team won the big one May 27, taking home the School of the Year honor and winning the national championship. (Contributed)

UM fishing team wins national championship

By Staff Reports

Published 12:35 pm Friday, May 28, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The University of Montevallo’s bass fishing team topped more than 200 collegiate fishing programs throughout the nation during the 2020-2021 season to earn the distinction of the Bass Pro Shops School of the Year presented by Abu Garcia.

Throughout the year, the UM fishing team competed in many tournaments against some of the largest universities in the nation and earned points based on their performance.

Following the final tournament of the season at Lake Murray in South Carolina on May 27, UM had amassed the most cumulative points of any team in the nation, taking home the team’s first School of the Year honor.

During a dominant season, the UM team, which is a part of the UM President’s Outdoor Scholars Program, took over the top ranking in the national standings in November 2020 and never relinquished its lead.

Montevallo, which finished second in last season’s School of the Year rankings, knocked off two-time defending national champion McKendree University of Lebanon, Illinois, and topped large universities en route to this year’s national crown.

“I am extremely proud of what this team has accomplished. These guys have been so focused since the season started,” said Outdoor Scholars Program Director and bass team campus advisor William Crawford.

The following local students were on the 2020-2021 UM bass fishing team:

  • Jarrett Brown of Montevallo
  • Tyler Harless of Helena
  • Cade Holcomb of Helena
  • Kopeland Rosser of Helena
  • Drew Traffanstedt of Hoover
  • Jaxson Brown of Birmingham
  • Josiah Campbell of Pelham
  • Ethan King of Wilsonville
  • Grayson Morris of Birmingham
  • Chandler Olivier of Maylene
  • Chandler Holt Freshman of Sterrett
  • Jackson Pontius of Wilsonville
  • Riley Underwood of Hoover

More News

Pelham City Schools holding support staff job fair June 2

Get to know Athlete of the Week Michael Dujon

Get to know Student of the Week Abigayle Benz

UM fishing team wins national championship

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

Pelham City Schools holding support staff job fair June 2

Montevallo

UM fishing team wins national championship

280 Main Story

Leaving their mark: Vincent celebrates special class of 2021

280 Main Story

Diversity celebrated: Spain Park Class of 2021 makes it official

Faith

The Mission seeks to help those struggling with addiction

Helena

‘Joy in the small things’: Helena celebrates the class of 2021

Calera

‘We’re family’: Calera Class of 2021 celebrates commencement

280 Reporter

Oak Mountain valedictorian Peter Anella gives inspirational graduation speech

280 Main Story

‘Finding the good’: Oak Mountain class of 2021 graduates, sets sights on next phase of life

Montevallo

UM offering in-person summer day camps

Columbiana

Guy grows through art

Community Columnists

Construction of Independence Hall replica underway

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson High graduates nearly 500 seniors

280 Main Story

County has 10 make 2021 Super All-State boys soccer team

280 Main Story

Super All-State girls soccer team features 12 local players

280 Main Story

Cat-n-Bird winery in Chelsea is expanding to host larger weddings and more guests

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools honors 2020-2021 support personnel

Alabaster Main Story

The light at the end of the tunnel: ACOG recovers after flooding

Helena

Defying the Odds: Helena Miracle League finishes successful season

News

Pelham holds inaugural High School Kickball Tournament

280 Main Story

‘Resiliency, hope and action’: Chelsea graduates more than 300 in class of 2021

Montevallo

Having their moment: Montevallo High Class of 2021 graduates

News

Hatching Hope names Wright as executive director

280 Main Story

CARES/CRRSAA funds help Jeff State students