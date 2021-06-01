expand
June 1, 2021

The Alabaster City Schools system if offering a number of summer enrichment programs to help students stay academically active over the summer break. (File)

ACS offering summer learning resources for students

By Nathan Howell

Published 9:37 am Tuesday, June 1, 2021

ALABASTER – The Alabaster City Schools system is encouraging students to continue learning throughout the summer and is seeking to promote this by offering a number of resources through their website.

The system has set up a link on the Acsboe.org website that will link and provide information to a variety of resources for students over the summer.

Elementary and middle school students will have a choice of optional enrichment that will take place over the summer through July 30.

ACS will offer personalized learning paths using programs to develop reading skills, such as Core 5 for elementary students and Lexla PowerUp for grades 6-8.

Similarly, middle and high school students will have resources such as ACT test skills, featuring an ACT prep program, study guides, practice tests and other programs. Required summer reading can also be accessed through the website so that students can stay ahead.

There will also be additional enrichment programs hosted through Thompson High School over the summer.

These include things like the THS Career and Technical Education teachers hosting a CTE Exploratory Camp for rising seventh through ninth grade students during the week of July 13-16. This program will explore subjects like computer science, human services, JROTC, marketing and other hands-on activities.

From June 14-July 9, THS will also host a Business Education Bootcamp which will help students who need to obtain a College and Career Ready Indicator.

“This program is geared toward students who want to take a foundation course in business so they can move on to more advanced opportunities in business or marketing education. Students will have the opportunity to earn a Microsoft Specialist certification in Word and PowerPoint to enhance their resume and marketability to employers,” according to the school.

Additionally, the school will have invitation-only camps for students to focus on a number of necessary skills. These include a summer literacy camp held at both elementary schools from June 7-July 22. There is also a camp set for students at Thompson Intermediate which will run from June 14-July 15. Thompson Middle will hold a similar camp running from July 12-30.

THS is focusing on ACT skills with preparatory courses on June 10-11 and July 14-15.

More information about these summer learning programs can be found by visiting the school system’s website at Acsboe.org and click on the “Summer Learning Resources” link.

ACS offering summer learning resources for students

