expand
Ad Spot

June 2, 2021

Alabama unemployment heading in right direction

By Staff Reports

Published 3:48 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

By PAUL DEMARCO / Guest Columnist

The coronavirus impact on the economy has been devastating to business owners, particularly to those small employers.

With the shutdown of the economy last spring, the unemployment rate in Alabama reached 13.2 percent. Employees applied for state and federal benefits to bridge the gap to provide income for their families though the height of the pandemic. The job market reflected the devastating impact the virus had on the nation.

Even with the restrictions lifted, businesses have struggled this year to find employees to return to work.

Gov. Kay Ivey joined other states in the last several weeks in announcing an end to federal supplements to state unemployment benefits in the hope that some individuals would return to work as opposed to just depending on those sums alone.

Now the Alabama Department of Labor has announced a new unemployment rate of 3.6 percent for this past April, which gets the state back to numbers that are beginning to match pre-pandemic rates. This is the third month in a row that the state has had the lowest unemployment rate in the Southeast. In addition, with Alabama having some of the lowest unemployment numbers in the Nation, there is hope the state economy will return to normal this year.

While we are still suffering from the effects of the coronavirus, with light at the end of the tunnel, hopefully Alabama businesses will lead the country in bringing its employees fully back to work.

Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives.

More News

22 graduate from Cornerstone Christian

Indian Springs School holds Class of 2021 graduation

Class of 2021 will always fight back

Alabama unemployment heading in right direction

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Columbiana

22 graduate from Cornerstone Christian

280 Main Story

Indian Springs School holds Class of 2021 graduation

Events

‘Cops and Cars’ show to highlight Father’s Day, law enforcement

Alabaster Main Story

Gonthier selected as 23rd District Commander for American Legion

280 Main Story

Christian Deaf Fellowship golf tourney set for June 14

Alabaster Main Story

TIS designated an Imagine Nation Beacon School

Events

Helena Festival set for July 3

Alabaster Main Story

ACS offering summer learning resources for students

Helena

Henley neighborhood holds ribbon cutting in Helena

280 Main Story

Spain Park senior walk takes a trip down memory lane

280 Main Story

Regions to expand Valleydale Marketplace branch

News

‘A blessing to be challenged’: PHS class of 2021 graduates, overcoming the odds

News

Pelham City Schools holding support staff job fair June 2

Montevallo

UM fishing team wins national championship

280 Main Story

Leaving their mark: Vincent celebrates special class of 2021

280 Main Story

Diversity celebrated: Spain Park Class of 2021 makes it official

Faith

The Mission seeks to help those struggling with addiction

Helena

‘Joy in the small things’: Helena celebrates the class of 2021

Calera

‘We’re family’: Calera Class of 2021 celebrates commencement

280 Reporter

Oak Mountain valedictorian Peter Anella gives inspirational graduation speech

280 Main Story

‘Finding the good’: Oak Mountain class of 2021 graduates, sets sights on next phase of life

Montevallo

UM offering in-person summer day camps

Columbiana

Guy grows through art

Community Columnists

Construction of Independence Hall replica underway